Starting grid for the 2026 Assen MotoGP race after a penalty

Jorge Martin heads an historic Aprilia top-four sweep of the grid in this afternoon’s Assen MotoGP race.

Martin celebrated his first RS-GP pole position after edging out Trackhouse rider, and Brno pole qualifier, Ai Ogura.

However, Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez actually set the fastest lap, only to lose it after exceeding track limits.

That cancellation dropped Fernandez to fourth, elevating title leader Marco Bezzecchi - fastest throughout practice - back onto the front row.

Sprint

Bezzecchi got the better of team-mate and nearest title rival Martin in the Sprint - but both failed to make the podium with Fernandez and Ogura claiming a dream one-two for Trackhouse, and Fabio di Giannantonio third for Ducati.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia starts as best of the non-Aprilias in fifth place, with VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio completing row two.

Reigning champion and last year’s double Assen winner Marc Marquez could only manage seventh, leaving him at the head of row three.

Marquez took the chequered flag where he had started in the Sprint, before being moved up a place by a penalty for Bagnaia.

Marquez will be joined on row three by KTM’s Acosta, who suffered yet more technical woes in qualifying, and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

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Pedro Acosta, technical problems, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez complete row four.

After being passed fit to return from Friday’s accident in final practice, Alex then sat out qualifying, but returned for a cautious 13th in the Sprint.

However, Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer is out after suffering a vertebra fracture in his practice accident.

Penalty

Franco Morbidelli qualified 13th but has a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.

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Further back, Cal Crutchlow outqualified a MotoGP regular - Toprak Razgatlioglu - for the first time since his stand-in rides began at LCR.

The 26-lap Assen Sprint starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Assen MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 3: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo

Row 4: Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez

Row 5: Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder, Alex Rins

Row 6: Franco Morbidelli*, Luca Marini, Jack Miller

Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Augusto Fernandez, Cal Crutchlow

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu

* Three-place grid penalty.

