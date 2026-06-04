MotoGP winner remains coy on 2027 MotoGP future as replacement rumours intensify

Raul Fernandez has cryptically stated “I have a different situation” as doubts about his MotoGP future with Trackhouse continue to intensify in the wake of new rumours.

The one-time MotoGP race winner scored an emotional sprint victory last weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, but made a mistake at the start of the main race and could only climb as high as ninth.

It was a disappointing end to a weekend where a big Sunday result could have gone a long way to strengthening his case to remain a Trackhouse Aprilia rider in 2027.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

During the Italian Grand Prix, rumours already emerged that Enea Bastianini could join the squad next year.

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But Raul Fernandez’s hopes of staying have taken another knock, following reports after a dominant Moto2 victory at Mugello that Manu Gonzalez is in talks with Trackhouse.

‘I am more relaxed’

When pressed about these rumours and the ongoing uncertainty over his future on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Fernandez was coy.

Asked if his situation has changed from Mugello, he replied: “No. I am more relaxed.”

When pushed for more, he added: “I have a different situation.”

He was then asked if a strong result at Balaton Park this weekend would go a long way to changing his future.

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“No,” was his reply.

Finally, asked if he was staying at Trackhouse in 2027, he said: “I don’t know. Sorry, I will not speak more about the future.

“I would like to be focused on what we are doing. For sure, I have good people around me in my personal team who are working so well. So, I am relaxed.”

Rumours did surface during the week that Tech3 is interested in bringing Fernandez back, though KTM is reportedly not keen on this plan after a poor 2022 campaign together.

Reflecting on his Mugello round, Fernandez admits he “didn’t sleep so well” after the grand prix, but has now started to take the positives from it.

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Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

“On Sunday, I didn’t sleep so well, because I was thinking about too many things about what happened in the race,” he said.

“But, after one or two days, I started to be more relaxed, to see that, overall, we did a super good job.

“We had really good pace during the race.

“Of course, it was not the result that we expected after the work we did during the weekend, the pace that we had, the sprint was also a signal we had pace enough to fight for the podium and the victory.

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“But this is part of sport. We have to take the positive things, we have to do a reset and come back here stronger.

“This is the key to being a better rider, a better professional. So, it’s what I’m trying to do.”