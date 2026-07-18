Lack of stability “not the problem” for KTM at German MotoGP

KTM’s notorious lack of stability in MotoGP was not its biggest problem at the German Grand Prix, Enea Bastianini says.

The Italian, who has never finished on the Sachsenring podium in the premier class, was only ninth at the German MotoGP. Pedro Acosta was the leading KTM in fourth and struggled for pace at the end of the race compared to the riders around him.

For Bastianini, the problem for KTM was not the stability that cost the RC16 riders at Assen; rather it was a lack of turning.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“There has been instability in the track,” Enea Bastianini said after the MotoGP race in Germany.

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“But it's not the problem.

“The problem was the understeer.

“When you need to go turns five, six, seven, and you are always like this [hanging off the bike].

“You want to turn, but the front doesn't want to.

“That is a problem because you can't spin with the rear because, if you try to do it, after five laps you can't go at all.”

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Bastianini added that the lack of turning is one aspect of what makes the KTM a physically hard bike to ride.

Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Yes, our bike is very hard,” the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider said when asked if the understeer was a factory in Maverick Vinales’ current trouble with the RC16, considering the Spaniard’s ongoing shoulder issues.

“That is an issue. I work a lot during the winter, and during the summer also now, to be ready every time with our bike.

“We have seen have some problems also from Brad [Binder] and Pedro [Acosta] with their arms.

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“Me, at the moment, I'm okay.

“But, well, we know we don't have a lot of stability.

“To manage for all the races is not easy. But from my side, I'm okay. It's not my limit.”