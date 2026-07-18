Lack of stability “not the problem” for KTM at German MotoGP

Enea Bastianini says a lack of turning, rather than instability, was KTM’s limitation at the German MotoGP.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

KTM’s notorious lack of stability in MotoGP was not its biggest problem at the German Grand Prix, Enea Bastianini says.

The Italian, who has never finished on the Sachsenring podium in the premier class, was only ninth at the German MotoGP. Pedro Acosta was the leading KTM in fourth and struggled for pace at the end of the race compared to the riders around him.

For Bastianini, the problem for KTM was not the stability that cost the RC16 riders at Assen; rather it was a lack of turning.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“There has been instability in the track,” Enea Bastianini said after the MotoGP race in Germany.

“But it's not the problem. 

“The problem was the understeer. 

“When you need to go turns five, six, seven, and you are always like this [hanging off the bike]. 

“You want to turn, but the front doesn't want to. 

“That is a problem because you can't spin with the rear because, if you try to do it, after five laps you can't go at all.”

Bastianini added that the lack of turning is one aspect of what makes the KTM a physically hard bike to ride.

Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Yes, our bike is very hard,” the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider said when asked if the understeer was a factory in Maverick Vinales’ current trouble with the RC16, considering the Spaniard’s ongoing shoulder issues.

“That is an issue. I work a lot during the winter, and during the summer also now, to be ready every time with our bike. 

“We have seen have some problems also from Brad [Binder] and Pedro [Acosta] with their arms. 

“Me, at the moment, I'm okay. 

“But, well, we know we don't have a lot of stability. 

“To manage for all the races is not easy. But from my side, I'm okay. It's not my limit.”

Tags:

Enea Bastianini
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Lack of stability “not the problem” for KTM at German MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
KTM admits “there is something wrong inside our MotoGP engines”
Pedro Acosta, engine issue, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“All I get is criticism” - Maverick Vinales/Tech3 MotoGP rift deepens in Germany
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Germany MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales explains alarming German MotoGP Sprint result
Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
“Fresh start” - Guenther Steiner drops big hint over Tech3 MotoGP line-up
Guenther Steiner.
MotoGP News
"I'm burnt out" - Maverick Vinales' extraordinary future claim after KTM MotoGP contract fallout
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP rider rejected by KTM “made a good decision” about 850cc future
Enea Bastianini speaks to the media ahead of 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi undergoes “routine procedure” after German MotoGP crash
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Let's see in Silverstone” - Diogo Moreira on factory Honda MotoGP chance
4h ago
Diogo Moreira.
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo details Marc Marquez strength rivals “don’t have” in MotoGP title fight
4h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, trackside at 2026 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Yamaha MotoGP rider admits “we just need to survive” as last 1,000cc races near
6h ago
Alex Rins, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why MotoGP legend Rossi is backing Antonelli over Ferrari in F1 2026
6h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez ”never stops refining his mastery”, MotoGP title “wide open”
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Lack of stability “not the problem” for KTM at German MotoGP
6h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo using final Yamaha races to prepare for Honda MotoGP move
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo.
MotoGP News
Why Marc Marquez thinks former team-mate will excel thanks to 2027 MotoGP move
8h ago
Joan Mir speaks with Marc Marquez in pit lane at the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi backed by Aprilia after nightmare MotoGP run: “Remember Mugello”
17/07/26
Marco Bezzecchi.