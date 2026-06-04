Luca Marini predicts long wait for final MotoGP 2027 seats

Luca Marini doesn’t expect the final pieces of the 2027 MotoGP rider market to quickly fall into place.

Although official announcements remain on ice until the manufacturers sign-up to the next commercial contract with MotoGP SEG, Marini and team-mate Joan Mir are thought to have lost their HRC seats to a new line-up of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso.

Mir has been linked with a move to Gresini Ducati, while Marini's future remains less certain.

Luca Marini, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Italian has been linked with a return to VR46, but Nicolo Bulega is now hotly tipped to take that place.

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However, Trackhouse Aprilia and Tech3 KTM are among the satellite teams thought to have at least one seat still to be decided.

“At the moment, I cannot tell you more,” Marini said of his future on Thursday at Balaton Park.

“I think it’s a moment for everybody that must continue like this for some months.

“There are just a few seats left and I think there will be time to understand who is going to take [them].”

Luca Marini, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marini is currently Honda’s leading rider, albeit only eleventh in the world championship, with a best result of sixth so far this season.

Balaton Park was the scene of his best RCV weekend to date, last year, when he took 4-5 results.

“Last year this race was incredible for us, we achieved amazing results,” Marini said. “We were very fast. But let's see if this year it can happen the same.

“I think it will be a little bit more difficult because now there are at least eight riders in great shape and fighting always for a great position.

“But we will try to do something more compared to Mugello that was a little bit frustrating for us, not an easy weekend.

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“We want to show a better performance here in Balaton. It’s a track with a lot of grip, the tarmac is new and can be good for us.”