Former MotoGP rider “surprised” by Ducati opportunity: “You can’t say no”

WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona admits he was surprised by Ducati's MotoGP offer but never considered turning it down.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK round.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK round.
© Gold and Goose
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Iker Lecuona admits he didn’t expect to be picked by Ducati for a MotoGP call-up at this weekend’s Balaton Park round.

While all the MotoGP talk has been on team-mate and runaway title leader Nicolo Bulega, Lecuona will return to the paddock where he raced full-time as a Tech3 KTM rider in 2020-2021.

Lecuona later made seven MotoGP appearances for Honda in 2023 but will now return on his most competitive machinery yet, the factory GP26, as a replacement for the injured Alex Marquez.

Iker Lecuona takes over from Michele Pirro as a replacement for Alex Marquez.
Iker Lecuona takes over from Michele Pirro as a replacement for Alex Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

“Honestly, I was a bit surprised,” Lecuona said in Hungary on Thursday.

“I only knew on Monday during the test in Aragon.

“My manager said, ‘Do you want to race in Balaton?’ I said, ‘What? Okay, yes!’

“Honestly, I even said to Ducati it was a big surprise for me.

“I need to say thanks to Ducati for this opportunity, also Gresini and Aruba.”

Lecuona, who had been getting his first taste of the future Michelin WorldSBK rubber at Aragon, explained why he had jumped at the chance.

“I feel that it's like a present for me,” he said. “I don't think it's a pressure, it's a present. I want to enjoy it.

“It’s been three years without riding the MotoGP. And when Ducati gives you the chance, you cannot say no.

“I'm really happy also for that side. Because Ducati says my name.”

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Like LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow, Lecuona faces a three-year jump in MotoGP technology.

“I had maybe 30-40 minutes talking with the team about the bike and explaining everything. And, yeah, it's changed a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lecuona joked that he doesn’t expect his streak of runner-up results to continue this weekend, after finishing second to Bulega for the last 15 WorldSBK races in a row.

“I think this weekend, if I'm not last, it will be fine!” he smiled.

Former MotoGP rider “surprised” by Ducati opportunity: “You can’t say no”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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