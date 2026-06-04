'We will move next year' - Pecco Bagnaia teases major Hungary MotoGP change

Pecco Bagnaia suggests Balaton Park hasn’t changed for 2026 because MotoGP is moving to a new Hungarian GP circuit

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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Pecco Bagnaia says there have been no changes to the layout of Balaton Park on safety grounds because MotoGP “will move to another track” in 2027.

The Hungarian Grand Prix returned to the calendar at the new Balaton Park venue last year, having last appeared on the calendar in 1992.

However, the weekend was not without its controversies, with the tight layout of the track raising safety concerns.

This was highlighted in a spectacular way when Pedro Acosta crash in qualifying and his bike struck the camera tower at the side of the circuit.

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia admits there have been no changes to the layout this year because the Hungarian Grand Prix will move in 2027.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

While unofficial, Motorsport reports that the race will move to the Hungaroring.

“They didn’t change, because it’s like a… it’s a provisional track,” he said on Thursday at Balaton Park.

“We will move to another track next year.

“So, it was difficult to change the way they did the layout. It’s strange because the space here is a lot, and they did a very, very unusual track.

“But it is what it is. We will survive another season, and then maybe next year it will be better.”

MotoGP raced twice at the Hungaroring in 1990 and 1992. Organisation of the Hungarian GP has now also shifted to Hungaroring Sport Zrt.

The idea of a Hungaroring return has been floated numerous times over the years, though the current layout also raises safety concerns.

However, Liberty Media and MotoGP SE are now pushing to have more races in central locations, with the recent addition of Goiania in Brazil, as well as the upcoming Adelaide street course, signs of this.

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

On track safety at Balaton Park, Tech3’s Enea Bastianini added: “I know the chicane can be problematic for us, but we spoke in Mugello for the safety of the riders.

“I hope to see something different for the future, starting from now, because they say to me on the track there is a bit more gravel.

“And also, it was like this for the Superbikes.

“I want to check, but safety is always the priority for every condition for us, and we need to talk a lot about that for the future, because MotoGP is a different bike compared to other motorbikes, and we need to be - not safe at 100% because that’s impossible - as [safe] as possible.”

'We will move next year' - Pecco Bagnaia teases major Hungary MotoGP change
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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