Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP V4 “same as September 2025”, sees “no reaction”

Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha's V4 MotoGP project has stalled, with little progress made since its debut in September 2025.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha has failed to make significant progress with its V4 MotoGP project since the bike's race debut last September.

The Frenchman arrives at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix fresh from a demoralising Mugello round, where Quartararo admitted switching into damage-limitation mode when he realised the V4’s weaknesses were insurmountable.

“I don't want to crash; I don't want to get injured at this track… we know that we are lost,” Quartararo said after finishing the event without scoring a point. "If you ask me now, I'd say the motivation is gone.”

At Balaton Park on Thursday, the former champion admitted: “I don't really put [last weekend] behind me, because [it’s for] the last month, actually, that I'm not really happy.

“But of course, right now I need to start this weekend, give my maximum, try to see what the feeling is on FP1 and Practice, and then see how we plan our race weekend.

“I expect better. I mean, worse is difficult compared to Mugello, when I could not really ride.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"The same bike as September 2025"

Asked why he remained dissatisfied despite strong performances at Le Mans and Catalunya, where he benefited from a return to Yamaha's previous front wing design, Quartararo pointed to a lack of development.

“I mean, I'm not happy about how we improved our bike. It's the same bike as September 2025.

“So from the first prototype to now, I expected to make a big step forward, but we are still there.

“So that's what I meant. But my job is to push, to give my best, and it's what I will do if I feel comfortable on the bike.”

Asked what he feels is the bike’s biggest problem, Quartararo said: “There are many. But if I need to choose one, of course, it's the grip.

“We saw in the Barcelona test straight away I was fast when the grip is there. But it depends on many things, on the track, on the condition.

“ So I would say it's the grip. And then, of course, we have the turning, the top speed, acceleration, aerodynamics…”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“No reaction” from Yamaha

Quartararo isn’t holding his breath for upgrades, suggesting Yamaha's resources are already being diverted towards the 850cc era - a decision he would understand.

“I mean, the reaction [from Yamaha], I don't see. But I think we are in a moment of the championship where we will not see more reaction.

“Because at the end, for sure, already we started a bit late with the V4. And if I was in their position, of course, they have to prepare also next year.

“So I don't think we will see any reaction for this year.”

Quartararo - who starts this weekend just 15th in the world championship, with 37 points - is set to join Honda next season, although the deal is still to be officially confirmed.

The next best Yamaha rider is currently team-mate Alex Rins, in 19th, with nine points.

Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP V4 “same as September 2025”, sees “no reaction”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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