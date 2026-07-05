Ducati Race of Champions results as Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK & MotoGP rivals

Results from the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in the 10-lap Race of Champions at Misano, leading from start to finish and taking a 1.4-second advantage over the line in the end.

Alberto Surra beat Lorenzo Baldassarri to second, and there were then five seconds stretching back to Yari Montella in fourth.

Francesco Bagnaia was the first MotoGP rider in fifth, 0.3 seconds behind Montella and three seconds ahead of Tommy Bridewell in sixth.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Lukas Tulovic, and Hafizh Syahrin completed the top-10.

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Full results from the Race of Champions are below.

2026 World Ducati Week Race of Champions | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race | Results Pos Rider Nat. MotoGP Bike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore WIN 2 Alberto Surra ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1.437 3 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1.729 4 Yari Montella ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 6.878 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 7.128 6 Tommy Bridewell GBR Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 11.822 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 14.738 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 16.831 9 Lukas Tulovic GER Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 22.195 10 Hafizh Syahrin MAL Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 23.617 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 23.922 12 Marc Marquez ESP Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 24.197 13 PJ Jacobsen USA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 35.549 14 Josh Waters AUS Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 39.244 DNF Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore DNF DNF Alvaro Bautista ESP Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore DNF