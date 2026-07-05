Ducati Race of Champions results as Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK & MotoGP rivals
Results from the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week at the Misano World Circuit.
Nicolo Bulega took victory in the 10-lap Race of Champions at Misano, leading from start to finish and taking a 1.4-second advantage over the line in the end.
Alberto Surra beat Lorenzo Baldassarri to second, and there were then five seconds stretching back to Yari Montella in fourth.
Francesco Bagnaia was the first MotoGP rider in fifth, 0.3 seconds behind Montella and three seconds ahead of Tommy Bridewell in sixth.
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Lukas Tulovic, and Hafizh Syahrin completed the top-10.
Full results from the Race of Champions are below.
2026 World Ducati Week Race of Champions | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race | Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|WIN
|2
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1.437
|3
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1.729
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|6.878
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|7.128
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|11.822
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|14.738
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|16.831
|9
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|22.195
|10
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|23.617
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|23.922
|12
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|24.197
|13
|PJ Jacobsen
|USA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|35.549
|14
|Josh Waters
|AUS
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|39.244
|DNF
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|DNF