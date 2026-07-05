Ducati Race of Champions results as Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK & MotoGP rivals

Results from the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in the 10-lap Race of Champions at Misano, leading from start to finish and taking a 1.4-second advantage over the line in the end.

Alberto Surra beat Lorenzo Baldassarri to second, and there were then five seconds stretching back to Yari Montella in fourth.

Francesco Bagnaia was the first MotoGP rider in fifth, 0.3 seconds behind Montella and three seconds ahead of Tommy Bridewell in sixth.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Lukas Tulovic, and Hafizh Syahrin completed the top-10.

Full results from the Race of Champions are below.

2026 World Ducati Week Race of Champions | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race | Results

PosRiderNat.MotoGP BikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITADucati Panigale V4 R TricoloreWIN
2Alberto SurraITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1.437
3Lorenzo BaldassarriITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1.729
4Yari MontellaITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore6.878
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore7.128
6Tommy BridewellGBRDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore11.822
7Franco MorbidelliITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore14.738
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore16.831
9Lukas TulovicGERDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore22.195
10Hafizh SyahrinMALDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore23.617
11Tarran MackenzieGBRDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore23.922
12Marc MarquezESPDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore24.197
13PJ JacobsenUSADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore35.549
14Josh WatersAUSDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore39.244
DNFMichele PirroITADucati Panigale V4 R TricoloreDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPDucati Panigale V4 R TricoloreDNF

In this article

Ducati Race of Champions results as Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK & MotoGP rivals
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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