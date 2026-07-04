Ducati Race of Champions qualifying results as Marc Marquez only 12th
MotoGP's Marc Marquez managed only 12th place in qualifying for the race of Champions at World Ducati Week.
Results from the qualifying session for the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week.
Nicolo Bulega took pole position for the Race of Champions ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Francesco Bagnaia who made it an all-Italian front row. Bagnaia was the only MotoGP rider to feature in the top-five, as WorldSBK's Yari Montella and Alberto Surra were fourth and fifth ahead of Franco Morbidelli in sixth.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh-fastest, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Michele Pirro.
Asia Road Racing rider Hafizh Syahrin completed the top-10 ahead of Alvaro Bautista and reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who will start down in 12th.
Full qualifying results for the Race of Champions at World Ducati Week are below.
2026 World Ducati Week Race of Champions | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Qualifying | Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:34.386
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:34.454
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:34.614
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:34.862
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:35.230
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:35.281
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:35.437
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:35.669
|9
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:36.081
|10
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:36.155
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:36.606
|12
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:36.625
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:36.664
|14
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:36.923
|15
|PJ Jacobsen
|USA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:37.617
|16
|Josh Waters
|AUS
|Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore
|1:38.230