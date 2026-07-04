Ducati Race of Champions qualifying results as Marc Marquez only 12th

MotoGP's Marc Marquez managed only 12th place in qualifying for the race of Champions at World Ducati Week.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Results from the qualifying session for the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position for the Race of Champions ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Francesco Bagnaia who made it an all-Italian front row. Bagnaia was the only MotoGP rider to feature in the top-five, as WorldSBK's Yari Montella and Alberto Surra were fourth and fifth ahead of Franco Morbidelli in sixth.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh-fastest, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Michele Pirro.

Asia Road Racing rider Hafizh Syahrin completed the top-10 ahead of Alvaro Bautista and reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who will start down in 12th.

Full qualifying results for the Race of Champions at World Ducati Week are below.

2026 World Ducati Week Race of Champions | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Qualifying | Results

PosRiderNat.MotoGP BikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:34.386
2Lorenzo BaldassarriITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:34.454
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:34.614
4Yari MontellaITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:34.862
5Alberto SurraITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:35.230
6Franco MorbidelliITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:35.281
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:35.437
8Tommy BridewellGBRDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:35.669
9Michele PirroITADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:36.081
10Hafizh SyahrinMALDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:36.155
11Alvaro BautistaESPDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:36.606
12Marc MarquezESPDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:36.625
13Tarran MackenzieGBRDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:36.664
14Lukas TulovicGERDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:36.923
15PJ JacobsenUSADucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:37.617
16Josh WatersAUSDucati Panigale V4 R Tricolore1:38.230
Ducati Race of Champions qualifying results as Marc Marquez only 12th
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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