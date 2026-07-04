Ducati Race of Champions qualifying results as Marc Marquez only 12th

Results from the qualifying session for the Race of Champions at the 2026 World Ducati Week.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position for the Race of Champions ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Francesco Bagnaia who made it an all-Italian front row. Bagnaia was the only MotoGP rider to feature in the top-five, as WorldSBK's Yari Montella and Alberto Surra were fourth and fifth ahead of Franco Morbidelli in sixth.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh-fastest, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Michele Pirro.

Asia Road Racing rider Hafizh Syahrin completed the top-10 ahead of Alvaro Bautista and reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who will start down in 12th.

Full qualifying results for the Race of Champions at World Ducati Week are below.

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2026 World Ducati Week Race of Champions | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Qualifying | Results Pos Rider Nat. MotoGP Bike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:34.386 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:34.454 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:34.614 4 Yari Montella ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:34.862 5 Alberto Surra ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:35.230 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:35.281 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:35.437 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:35.669 9 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:36.081 10 Hafizh Syahrin MAL Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:36.155 11 Alvaro Bautista ESP Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:36.606 12 Marc Marquez ESP Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:36.625 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:36.664 14 Lukas Tulovic GER Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:36.923 15 PJ Jacobsen USA Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:37.617 16 Josh Waters AUS Ducati Panigale V4 R Tricolore 1:38.230