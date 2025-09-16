Pirelli names “most appreciated features” after MotoGP debut, Sprint simulation

Pirelli completed its first MotoGP test behind closed doors at Misano on Tuesday, where it claimed “grip, warm-up speed and confidence” were “the most appreciated features”.

Test riders from all five manufacturers - Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha), Dani Pedrosa (KTM), Takaaki Nakagami (Honda), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) - were present to help Pirelli’s preparations for 2027, when it replaces Michelin as exclusive tyre supplier.

With the next generation 850cc machines prohibited from track testing until the end of this season, the current 1000cc prototypes were used for Tuesday’s test.

However, to simulate the 2027 technical rules, bikes were used 'with ride height devices deactivated and, in some cases, detuned, and with appropriate aerodynamic changes to make them as similar as possible in terms of characteristics and performance to the configuration of the new 850cc bikes'.

Each rider was given seven sets of tyres - two different versions for the front and three for the rear - in the current 17-inch diameter sizes (4-inch wide front, 6.25-inch rear).

No lap times were released, although a Sprint simulation was included in the programme.

"First feedback received is very encouraging"

Pirelli’s Motorcycle Racing Director Giorgio Barbier said: “The Misano test was the first step in our return to the World Championship, and we are very satisfied with both the excellent working relationship that has been struck up between our engineers and all the teams and riders of the Test Teams and the tyre performance.

“The test took place according to the run plan, which also included a Sprint race simulation, and the first feedback received is very encouraging. This test has generated a lot of data to be analysed in order to continue our development work of Pirelli MotoGP tyres.

“The most appreciated features are definitely grip, warm-up speed and confidence.”

Pirelli’s MotoGP tyres will be made in the company’s factory in Breuberg, Germany, utilising ‘existing technologies and production processes’.

“We have decided to approach MotoGP with the same philosophy that has always distinguished us in motorcycle racing: the tyres will have to be dedicated exclusively to the premier class, because this is what the regulations require,” Barbier added.

“We also want to exploit the technologies and processes consolidated over years of production with the triple objective of making our participation in this championship a virtuous example of sustainability in motorsport, offering a quality and homogeneous construction of the product.

“And, last but not least, transferring more directly the technologies and know-how that we will develop in MotoGP to tyres intended for road use for the benefit of motorcyclists all around the world.”

Pirelli will continue to supply tyres for Moto2 and Moto3 from 2027, while Michelin will take over from the Italian brand in World Superbikes.

The next Pirelli MotoGP test is scheduled to take place directly after the official Valencia test in mid-November.

