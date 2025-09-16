Raul Fernandez 4th at Misano test, sets “primary goal” for Japan

Raul Fernandez finished the Misano MotoGP test on a high by setting the second fastest lap time, behind only Pedro Acosta, in the afternoon session.

His time of 1m 30.761s was also good enough for fourth on the combined timesheets, a fraction behind factory Aprilia star Marco Bezzecchi, who battled Marc Marquez for victory in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The Trackhouse rider’s 1m 30.761s would have put him 11th in qualifying at last weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix, rather than 14th, after falling to break out of Qualifying 1.

Direct Q2 access is now Fernandez’s main goal for next weekend’s Motegi round. Fernandez has made the pole position shootout six times this season, but has been no higher than 14th on the grid for the past three rounds.

“I think it was a very positive test - yet it’s difficult to take any clear conclusions from it testing here in Misano with this kind of grip,” Fernandez admitted.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We were just very focused on trying to get more out of our bike, our package. I think we found something because I felt more comfortable on the bike and was more relaxed and this was important.

“The mentality is the same: we have to try to be in Q2 in Japan, which is the primary goal.”

Crew chief Noe Herrara explained: “In the morning, we started with a different setup, which we thought could be a fit for this track and also for Raul. This definitely worked and it helped a lot with turning, which was one point that he was looking to improve.

“After that, we worked on the electronics, small details that help him being better over a single lap pace, which is important for us.

“Apart from the electronics, we tried a new fork, which was quite a bit better, looking in the data - Raul didn’t feel a huge difference, but for us, on the engineering side, we saw improvements.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We also received a new rear shock from Ohlins, which we tried and although there wasn’t a clear benefit, we need to work more on the analysis to see if there is any clear difference. Finally, we tried a new rear wheel.

“Overall, it was a good day and we gained across the package - an important test that looks to have given us some benefits for the next races.”

Team-mate Ai Ogura was unable to test due to a hand injury in the grand prix.