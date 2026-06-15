Davide Brivio explains role in 2027 Trackhouse MotoGP rider talks

Davide Brivio finds himself in the unusual position of advising Trackhouse on its future rider line-up despite not being part of the project next season.

Earlier this month, Brivio and Trackhouse confirmed that the Italian will leave his role as team principal at the end of the year.

While his destination has yet to be announced, Brivio is expected to take up a senior role with HRC.

Brivio explained that his Trackhouse departure was made public well in advance because he did not want to influence decisions over the team's future and then reveal he was leaving.

Davide Brivio, Justin Marks, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

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"The correct way to do it"

“I wanted to be very fair with the team and tell them that I won’t be here because I wanted to avoid going into a [rider] discussion and then say, ‘oh, sorry, I'm leaving’,” Brivio told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard in Hungary.

“Maybe we anticipated too much! But I felt it was the fair way, the correct way to do it.

“So, yes, I won't be here. Justin [Marks, team owner] is now taking over the negotiations.

“We chat to each other. He asks me my opinion, and I give my ideas, my opinions. And then it's his call.”

Trackhouse needs to find at least one new rider to replace Ai Ogura for 2027 and decide on the future of team-mate Raul Fernandez.

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Fernandez’s chances of a renewal have been boosted by recent results, including a Sprint victory at Mugello.

“[About Raul] I'm happy to see that he's able to use his potential, even under maybe some pressure,” Brivio said.

“And this is also what we discussed together: Don't worry about what you can't control, just be concentrated on what you can do. You can try to win a race, you can try to get a good result.

“Be concentrated on that and let the other people work on your future.”

Manuel Gonzalez, 2026 Hungarian Moto2 Grand Prix. © Gold and Goose

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"It's a matter of what project Trackhouse wants"

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini is hotly linked to one of the 2027 Trackhouse seats, with Fernandez facing potential opposition from the likes of Manuel Gonzalez for the other RS-GP ride.

Despite leading the Moto2 standings, Gonzalez’s chances of securing a MotoGP ride appear to be receding.

“I think it's not a matter of what Manu Gonzalez can do [to get a MotoGP seat], it's a matter of what project Trackhouse wants to build,” Brivio said.

“Because if there is an idea to restart with a new rider and grow up a rookie, then maybe it can be a good profile.

“But if the project is to have an experienced rider and go for the results and they need somebody ready, then it's another type of project.

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“So, it's not a matter of what he [Gonzalez] can do, it's a matter of what Trackhouse wants to do in terms of the project. That's my opinion.”

Brivio also acknowledged the challenges facing Moto2 riders trying to reach the premier class.

“Not so many people that are brave enough to put on a rookie. We see there is some resistance to have a rookie in a factory team.

“Usually you have to go through the satellite team, but then you also have to match the interests of the satellite team.

“For some manufacturers, the independent team is the junior team to grow up young riders. In other manufacturers, the independent team is more autonomous, and can go for their own project. It also depends on the market, the situation...

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“For sure, Manu deserves, I think, to be in MotoGP. [But] if I'm him, if he cannot make it in 2027, I will keep going one more year and see what happens. Sooner or later, maybe there is a situation coming up.”