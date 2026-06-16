Jorge Martin admits he "won't be at 100%" for Brno MotoGP

Jorge Martin says his physical condition is not ideal as he also faces a double long lap penalty at the Brno MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Jorge Martin, who triggered a five-rider pile-up at the start of the Hungarian MotoGP, says he won’t be at full fitness for this weekend’s Brno round.

The Aprilia rider, who also took out team-mate and title leader Marco Bezzecchi, will need to serve a double long lap penalty in Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix for causing the accident.

Medical checks at the circuit confirmed there were no fractures, although Martin suffered contusions to his back and right foot.

Jorge Martin, 2025 Brno MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2025 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Brno is a track that I like, and it is also one of the most iconic circuits of the championship,” Martin said ahead of this weekend.

“I won’t be at 100% fitness, but I’ll definitely be there mentally, and I’ll try to make sure that this is the added value I need to have a good weekend.

“I’ve been training a lot over the past days, and I have been working with the team to prepare for the GP, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Martin - who finished seventh on his return to action at Brno last year - starts this weekend 20-points behind Bezzecchi.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Brno MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Italian sustained ‘contusions on his right leg and hand’ in the Turn 1 accident.

“I am extremely pleased to be going to Brno. It is a fantastic track where riding the RS-GP26 has a special flavour,” Bezzecchi said. “I’m also extremely happy to see my team again.

“After the Sunday at Balaton, which was a bit rough on the entire team, I really want to embrace them all again and try to have a good weekend, having fun and working well.”

Bezzecchi finished runner-up to Marc Marquez in last year’s grand prix.

Jorge Martin admits he
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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