Marc Marquez “surprised” by instinctive reaction during Balaton MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez took a MotoGP pole position last time in Hungary despite crashing at Turn 1 at the start of qualifying.

Such mistakes can be especially costly this season due to the new rule preventing bikes from being restarted on the track or run-off area.

Instead, a stalled machine must be moved to the service road before the engine can be restarted, costing valuable time during a short 15-minute Q2 session.

Fortunately for Marquez, television footage showed the reigning champion reaching for the clutch lever while he was still sliding across the asphalt.

Marquez's damaged leathers after pole position at Balaton Park. © Gold and Goose

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That prevented the engine from stalling and allowed him to quickly rejoin the session.

“I braked too late, and it was like a rookie mistake, because you cannot crash with the first tyre, especially in the first lap,” Marquez said.

“I was lucky that the bike didn't stall, because then you lose a lot of time.”

Marc Marquez celebrates his first pole since his latest shoulder surgery. © Gold and Goose

"It surprised me"

Asked if it had been a conscious decision to reach for the clutch while sliding, Marquez admitted:

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“I saw the TV images, and it surprised me.

“Because when I was sliding, I didn't think about it, it just came naturally - maybe because I crashed a thousand times in my career!

“I didn't think about it, but it was one of the most important points: Pull the clutch.”

The downside of the new rule is that riders might try and keep hold of the clutch lever in situations where it would be safer to let the bike go.

Marquez went on to win both Balaton Park races and starts this weekend’s Brno round 72-points behind Aprilia title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

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