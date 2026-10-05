Aprilia “pushed” for changes after “clear safety issue” at Motegi MotoGP

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola has revealed that the manufacturer “pushed for changes” after a “clear safety issue” emerged with the rear tyres in the Motegi MotoGP Sprint.

Title leader Jorge Martin was among the riders worst affected by blistering on the soft rear, with tyre debris also damaging the rear wing of his RS-GP.

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia was forced to retire one lap early, while Rivola said tyres without visible damage were later found to have blisters forming internally when cut open.

That included the medium rear used by Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha’s Jack Miller, the only other rider on that compound, had already reported “a lot” of visible blistering.

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO. © Gold and Goose

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“It was clear that there was a safety issue here,” Rivola told Sky Italia.

“On Saturday, we finished with one rider, Jorge, with half the tyre. Pecco retired, others had the exact same problem. And those who hadn't had it at the time still had a significant blister [inside].

“So when you cut the tyre, you see the bubble forming, which means that sooner or later it will come out.

“So, from a race perspective, with double the laps, no one knew what could happen.”

But rather than all parties agreeing on the need for action, Rivola indicated that Aprilia had to push as a “single team” for changes ahead of the grand prix.

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Rear tyre, Aprilia, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"Single team"

“We faced this situation and this danger head-on from a safety perspective and pushed to change things,” he said.

“We were quite successful. As a final result, I have to say we were very successful, because in the end everyone used the hard, which was clearly the safest tyre, as Michelin told us.

“But I would like to achieve this solution without a single team having to provide this push, in short.”

Michelin ultimately withdrew the soft rear and recommended the reinforced hard, which had not been used at all before Sunday.

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Warm-up was doubled to 20 minutes to give riders more time to evaluate the hard, which ultimately performed even better than the medium and was chosen by the entire grid for the grand prix.

Start, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"Others were against it"

Rivola added that not everyone had agreed with Aprilia’s position.

"I say 'only us' only because I can speak for myself and I know others were against it. I don't have a list of everyone who was for or against it,” he said.

“I believe that after what we saw yesterday, the medium tyre should [also] have been banned because it's the same [construction], so it's just a matter of time before it causes the same problem, sooner or later.

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“Obviously, you don't know until you race.

“Jorge's bike broke its wing yesterday because pieces of rubber were coming off. So, basically, we're talking about dangers. Maybe nothing happens, but if there's a way to fix it, I'd do it."

Ducati’s Marc Marquez went on to win the Japanese Grand Prix ahead of the Aprilias of Martin and Bezzecchi, reducing Martin's title advantage to just two points over the reigning champion.

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