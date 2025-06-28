Qualifying for Moto2 in Assen saw Diogo Moreira return to track with record pace to pull of pole position for the third round in a row ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, round ten of the championship.

It was once again the Italtrans racing team rider that claimed pole position. Second to Aron Canet heading into the final minutes, a last flying lap took the Brazilian to the top of the timesheets with a new Moto2 record lap of Assen - 1m 34.777s.

After a bright start for the Boscoscuro riders, it was again a qualifying to forget, with the exception of rookie Ivan Ortola, quick all weekend - the morning FP1 session had similar conditions to qualifying and was topped by Ortola -having made himself an expert at getting on the rear wheel of Manuel Gonzalez, the QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI rider was able to break up the Kalex domination in second, just 0.072s away from pole.

Gonzalez himself was motoring and topped the session for a spell on his way to third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP after contending with being swamped by riders looking for a slipstream as the session developed.

Aron Canet was out of Sync and solo on track for fourth for Fantic Racing, just quicker than the resurgent Albert Arenas, who joined him only the podium in Mugello, the Gresini rider finishing fifth quickest.

Barry Baltus starts sixth after coming up from Q1, but will have a double long lap penalty to serve in the race after crashing under yellow flags in practice on the second Fantic bike.

Senna Agius made late improvements to climb from ninth to seventh on the second Dynavolt bike, with Joe Roberts also enjoying late gains, moving up from 14th to eight on the grid for American Racing.

Daniel Holgado was ninth for Aspar after moving on from Q1, with fellow graduate form the first session, Aragon winner Deniz Oncu inside the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2025 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.777s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.072s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.208s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.223s 5 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.276s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.368s 7 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.406s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.478s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.500s 10 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.590s 11 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.595s 12 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.652s 13 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.710s 14 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.749s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.778s 16 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.107s 17 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.220s 18 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.355s Q1 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.726s 20 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 35.759s 21 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.956s 22 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.133s 23 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.246s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 36.334s 25 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.480s 26 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.522s 27 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.606s 28 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.785s

Jake Dixon was heading in the wrong direction, dropping to tenth, but the second Boscoscuro on the grid for Elf Marc VDS.

Home rider Zonta van den Goorbergh made it back out on track after swift repairs from his mechanics after his Q1 fall for twelfth for RW Idrofoglia racing at what is also the home round for the squad.



Filip Salac arrived to Q2 fastest after breaking the lap record in Friday Practice, now lowered again by Moreira.

Alonso Lopez had run wide, with the Elf Marc VDS rider seeing an opportunity to make gains on track, moving into the gap as Lopez corrected his line saw the bikes collide, leaving Salac in the gravel holding his leg - later going to the medical centre for a check-up. His bike was sent skyward spinning back into the paths of the bikes behind on tack, all of whom managed to miss the destroyed Boscoscuro, with the front and screen ripped clean in the fall.

That saw Salac unable to improve in 14th, with Alonso also appearing injured in his pit garage after the impact qualifying 17th for Folladore SpeedRS, just behind teammate Celestino Vietti.

Tony Arbolino was in the pits for a lot of the session, returning late on to improve to 15th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, teammate Izan Guevara was last in Q2.

Q1 - fall and progression for home rider van den Goorbergh

Holgado left it late to pop up for the top time in Q1, moving into first as the chequered flag waved.

The Spaniard already held a progression spot, but guaranteed his place in Q2, joined by Baltus, and Netherlands rider van den Goorbergh, along with Oncu.

The RW Idrofoglia rider gave his Dutch team a lot of work to do after his late spill at turn five.

The home team came close to having more to celebrate as Ayumu Sasaki popped up into third, but he was quickly sent back to fifth for exceeding track limits at the final chicane, handing the final progression place back to Oncu, leaving the Japanese rider fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Jorge Navarro was the best of the Klint Forward Racing bikes in sixth (20th) , just head of the second Aspar - rookie David Alonso, and the second Netherlands rider in the class Collin Veijer, the Moto3 lap record holder is still on the comeback trail from injury, placing eighth (22nd) for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Relative newcomer Eric Fernandez was 13th (27th) as he continues as permanent replacement for Sergio Garcia after he departed QJMoto - Frinsa - MSI.

There is only one replacement in Moto2, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) returning to fill in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.