2025 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10) where Diogo Moreira secured a third consecutive pole position.

Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Assen GP, 2025
Qualifying for Moto2 in Assen saw Diogo Moreira return to track with record pace to pull of pole position for the third round in a row ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, round ten of the championship.

It was once again the Italtrans racing team rider that claimed pole position. Second to Aron Canet heading into the final minutes, a last flying lap took the Brazilian to the top of the timesheets with a new Moto2 record lap of Assen - 1m 34.777s.

After a bright start for the Boscoscuro riders, it was again a qualifying to forget, with the exception of rookie Ivan Ortola, quick all weekend - the morning FP1 session had similar conditions to qualifying and was topped by Ortola -having made himself an expert at getting on the rear wheel of Manuel Gonzalez, the QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI rider was able to break up the Kalex domination in second, just 0.072s away from pole.

Gonzalez himself was motoring and topped the session for a spell on his way to third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP after contending with being swamped by riders looking for a slipstream as the session developed.

Aron Canet was out of Sync and solo on track for fourth for Fantic Racing, just quicker than the resurgent Albert Arenas, who joined him only the podium in Mugello, the Gresini rider finishing fifth quickest.

Barry Baltus starts sixth after coming up from Q1, but will have a double long lap penalty to serve in the race after crashing under yellow flags in practice on the second Fantic bike.

Senna Agius made late improvements to climb from ninth to seventh on the second Dynavolt bike, with Joe Roberts also enjoying late gains, moving up from 14th to eight on the grid for American Racing.

Daniel Holgado was ninth for Aspar after moving on from Q1, with fellow graduate form the first session, Aragon winner Deniz Oncu inside the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 34.777s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.072s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.208s
4Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.223s
5Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.276s
6Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.368s
7Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.406s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.478s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.500s
10Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.590s
11Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.595s
12Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.652s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.710s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.749s
15Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.778s
16Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.107s
17Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.220s
18Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.355s
Q1
19Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 35.726s
20Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 35.759s
21David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 35.956s
22Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 36.133s
23Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 36.246s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 36.334s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 36.480s
26Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 36.522s
27Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 36.606s
28Nakarin  AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 36.785s

Jake Dixon was heading in the wrong direction, dropping to tenth, but the second Boscoscuro on the grid for Elf Marc VDS.

Home rider Zonta van den Goorbergh made it back out on track after swift repairs from his mechanics after his Q1 fall for twelfth for RW Idrofoglia racing at what is also the home round for the squad.


Filip Salac arrived to Q2 fastest after breaking the lap record in Friday Practice, now lowered again by Moreira.

Alonso Lopez had run wide, with the Elf Marc VDS rider seeing an opportunity to make gains on track, moving into the gap as Lopez corrected his line saw the bikes collide, leaving Salac in the gravel holding his leg - later going to the medical centre for a check-up. His bike was sent skyward spinning back into the paths of the bikes behind on tack, all of whom managed to miss the destroyed Boscoscuro, with the front and screen ripped clean in the fall.

That saw Salac unable to improve in 14th, with Alonso also appearing injured in his pit garage after the impact qualifying 17th for Folladore SpeedRS, just behind teammate Celestino Vietti.

Tony Arbolino was in the pits for a lot of the session, returning late on to improve to 15th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, teammate Izan Guevara was last in Q2.

Q1 - fall and progression for home rider van den Goorbergh

Holgado left it late to pop up for the top time in Q1, moving into first as the chequered flag waved.

The Spaniard already held a progression spot, but guaranteed his place in Q2, joined by Baltus, and Netherlands rider van den Goorbergh, along with Oncu.

The RW Idrofoglia rider gave his Dutch team a lot of work to do after his late spill at turn five.

The home team came close to having more to celebrate as Ayumu Sasaki popped up into third, but he was quickly sent back to fifth for exceeding track limits at the final chicane, handing the final progression place back to Oncu, leaving the Japanese rider fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Jorge Navarro was the best of the Klint Forward Racing bikes in sixth (20th) , just head of the second Aspar - rookie David Alonso, and the second Netherlands rider in the class Collin Veijer, the Moto3 lap record holder is still on the comeback trail from injury, placing eighth (22nd) for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Relative newcomer Eric Fernandez was 13th (27th) as he continues as permanent replacement for Sergio Garcia after he departed QJMoto - Frinsa - MSI.

There is only one replacement in Moto2, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) returning to fill in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

