2025 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10) where Diogo Moreira secured a third consecutive pole position.
Qualifying for Moto2 in Assen saw Diogo Moreira return to track with record pace to pull of pole position for the third round in a row ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, round ten of the championship.
It was once again the Italtrans racing team rider that claimed pole position. Second to Aron Canet heading into the final minutes, a last flying lap took the Brazilian to the top of the timesheets with a new Moto2 record lap of Assen - 1m 34.777s.
After a bright start for the Boscoscuro riders, it was again a qualifying to forget, with the exception of rookie Ivan Ortola, quick all weekend - the morning FP1 session had similar conditions to qualifying and was topped by Ortola -having made himself an expert at getting on the rear wheel of Manuel Gonzalez, the QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI rider was able to break up the Kalex domination in second, just 0.072s away from pole.
Gonzalez himself was motoring and topped the session for a spell on his way to third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP after contending with being swamped by riders looking for a slipstream as the session developed.
Aron Canet was out of Sync and solo on track for fourth for Fantic Racing, just quicker than the resurgent Albert Arenas, who joined him only the podium in Mugello, the Gresini rider finishing fifth quickest.
Barry Baltus starts sixth after coming up from Q1, but will have a double long lap penalty to serve in the race after crashing under yellow flags in practice on the second Fantic bike.
Senna Agius made late improvements to climb from ninth to seventh on the second Dynavolt bike, with Joe Roberts also enjoying late gains, moving up from 14th to eight on the grid for American Racing.
Daniel Holgado was ninth for Aspar after moving on from Q1, with fellow graduate form the first session, Aragon winner Deniz Oncu inside the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
|2025 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 34.777s
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.072s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.208s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.223s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.276s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.368s
|7
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.406s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.478s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.500s
|10
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.590s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.595s
|12
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.652s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.710s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.749s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.778s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.107s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.220s
|18
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.355s
|Q1
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|1m 35.726s
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 35.759s
|21
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.956s
|22
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 36.133s
|23
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 36.246s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 36.334s
|25
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 36.480s
|26
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1m 36.522s
|27
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.606s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 36.785s
Jake Dixon was heading in the wrong direction, dropping to tenth, but the second Boscoscuro on the grid for Elf Marc VDS.
Home rider Zonta van den Goorbergh made it back out on track after swift repairs from his mechanics after his Q1 fall for twelfth for RW Idrofoglia racing at what is also the home round for the squad.
Filip Salac arrived to Q2 fastest after breaking the lap record in Friday Practice, now lowered again by Moreira.
Alonso Lopez had run wide, with the Elf Marc VDS rider seeing an opportunity to make gains on track, moving into the gap as Lopez corrected his line saw the bikes collide, leaving Salac in the gravel holding his leg - later going to the medical centre for a check-up. His bike was sent skyward spinning back into the paths of the bikes behind on tack, all of whom managed to miss the destroyed Boscoscuro, with the front and screen ripped clean in the fall.
That saw Salac unable to improve in 14th, with Alonso also appearing injured in his pit garage after the impact qualifying 17th for Folladore SpeedRS, just behind teammate Celestino Vietti.
Tony Arbolino was in the pits for a lot of the session, returning late on to improve to 15th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, teammate Izan Guevara was last in Q2.
Q1 - fall and progression for home rider van den Goorbergh
Holgado left it late to pop up for the top time in Q1, moving into first as the chequered flag waved.
The Spaniard already held a progression spot, but guaranteed his place in Q2, joined by Baltus, and Netherlands rider van den Goorbergh, along with Oncu.
The RW Idrofoglia rider gave his Dutch team a lot of work to do after his late spill at turn five.
The home team came close to having more to celebrate as Ayumu Sasaki popped up into third, but he was quickly sent back to fifth for exceeding track limits at the final chicane, handing the final progression place back to Oncu, leaving the Japanese rider fifth, for 19th on the grid.
Jorge Navarro was the best of the Klint Forward Racing bikes in sixth (20th) , just head of the second Aspar - rookie David Alonso, and the second Netherlands rider in the class Collin Veijer, the Moto3 lap record holder is still on the comeback trail from injury, placing eighth (22nd) for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Relative newcomer Eric Fernandez was 13th (27th) as he continues as permanent replacement for Sergio Garcia after he departed QJMoto - Frinsa - MSI.
There is only one replacement in Moto2, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) returning to fill in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.