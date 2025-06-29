2025 Dutch Moto2  - Race Results

Diogo Moreira took his chance when allowed past Aron Canet for his first intermediate class win at round ten, the Dutch Moto2 race at Assen.



The Italtrans rider had shadowed Aron Canet for much of the twenty two lap race, when the Spaniard decided to move aside, letting Moreira have a go out front for the last lap.

The #10 did not pass up his opportunity and pulled away, Canet had the slipstream bur saving tyre behind had allowed Moreira to judge his final corner perfectly, holding on my 0.056s in a close run to the line.

The centenary race at the Assen TT track was a special one as a first win for Moreira also brought a first ever Moto2 win for a Brazilian rider.

Canet hit his head on the visor of his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike with five laps to go, affecting his aerodynamics and straight line speed. Finding it harder to manage out front played into his decision to move into second, which almost paid off in the drag to the line.

The tussle out front allowed Manuel Gonzalez to pull closer, but not near enough to challenge, finishing his comeback run in third.

The championship leader lined up third but got a poor start on his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike, dropping to ninth as he struggled with his rear tyre. The Spaniard hit third on lap thirteen when he passed Deniz Oncu, and held the position the the chequered flag to complete an all Kalex podium.

Jake Dixon was also staging a fight back behind, having qualified eleventh. The early session had seen the Boscoscuro on form but that had evaporated by qualifying, with only Ivan Ortola enjoying a strong Q2.

Though passed by Gonzalez, the Elf Marc VDS rider made plenty of moves of his own, with a final attack on lap 18 taking him to fourth.

That move was on a much improved Joe Roberts, who went from duelling with Dixon to scrapping with his American Racing teammate, holding fifth at the line over Marcos Ramirez, who finished sixth.

Albert Arenas was six seconds down the track, fading after he at one stage was battling fot fourth with a busy Roberts for Gresini.

That saw him need to fend of the advances of a Alonso Lopez, who was just behind at the chequered flag for Folladore SpeedRS in eighth.

Senna Agius was forced wide right at the start of the first lap, recovering for ninth on the second Dynavolt entry.

Aspar rider Daniel Holgado was top top rookie after gaining the place from fellow newcomer to the class Ivan Ortola, for a top ten finish.

2025 Dutch Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 24.852s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.056s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1.783s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +2.364s 5 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +3.212s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +3.273s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +10.224s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +10.383s 9 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +11.324s 10 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +11.720s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +11.761s 12 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +13.635s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +19.452s 14 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +23.656s 15 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +23.837s 16 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +32.850s 17 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +57.934s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 19 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF 20 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF 21 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 22 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF 23 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) DNF 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 25 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) DNF 26 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF 27 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 28 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) DNF

Vietti was at the back of the trio ahead, bested by both Agius and Holgado to the line, leaving the Italian eleventh.

Both Netherlands riders in the class took points at hoe, with Zonta van Den Goorbergh twelfth for Dutch team RW Irdrofoglia, and rookie Collin Veijer in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo,

Between them on track Tony Arbolino was 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with the final point going to RW Idrofogliia rider Ayumu Sasaki, completing a strong home round for the team.

Newcomer Eric Fernandez, who took over the seat of Sergio Garcia at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI was one of only two other race finishers, in 17th behind Alex Escrig for Forward in 16th.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Guevara was the first rider to exit, crashing out at turn eight on just lap two.

David Alonso didn’t last much longer, falling at the last chicane a lap later.

There was only one replacement rider in Moto2, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat, who was filling in for the injured Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia was next to crash, swiftly followed by Barry Baltus, who had just completed hos double long lap penalty for his earlier crash under yellow flags.

Jorge Navarro and Filip Salac exited in quick succession, with Darryn Binder out after having to give a position back during the race, crashing out at the same time as Adrian Huertas at turn five.

Oncu was as high as third, but slipping backwards came under pressure from Dixon, contributing to him hitting the limit on lap 14, just before Yuki Kunii also hit the gravel.

After a strong qualifying and tussling with the leaders, Ortola also slipped back before he slipped off the last rider out of action on the final lap while trying to hold ninth.

Championship Standings

Canet finishing second, coupled with his own charge to third was enough to see Gonzalez retain the title lead, now on 159 points, five ahead - the difference in points between first and second.

Moreira sits third and after his win moves on to 128 points. Dixon is fourth with 98 points.

Holgado was already top rookie adding six more points to his total in tenth 43, his nearest rival, teammate Alonso did not score after his DNF, so stays on 36.

