Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 43.411s 2 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 44.745s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 47.859s 4 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 47.898s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 48.295s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 52.966s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 53.036s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 53.958s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 54.026s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 54.172s 11 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 59.375s 12 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 1.645s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 3.819s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 4.050s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 7.903s 16 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 12.827s 17 Carlos Tatay SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 15.851s 18 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 18.428s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 18.646s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 33.805s 21 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 53.179s 22 Yeray Ruiz SPA Forward Team (Forward) +3 laps Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Sean Dylan Kelly USA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) DNF Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF

An emotional Jake Dixon clinches his long-awaited debut grand prix victory in the Dutch Moto2 race at Assen!

Last year's title runner-up Ai Ogura and current championship contender Pedro Acosta complete the podium.