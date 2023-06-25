2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results

25 Jun 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Dutch MotoGP, 24 June

Race results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.

Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 43.411s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 44.745s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 47.859s
4Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 47.898s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 48.295s
6Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 52.966s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 53.036s
8Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 53.958s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 54.026s
10Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 54.172s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 59.375s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 1.645s
13Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 3.819s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 4.050s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 7.903s
16Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 12.827s
17Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 15.851s
18Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 18.428s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 18.646s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 33.805s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 53.179s
22Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)+3 laps 
 Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 

An emotional Jake Dixon clinches his long-awaited debut grand prix victory in the Dutch Moto2 race at Assen!

Last year's title runner-up Ai Ogura and current championship contender Pedro Acosta complete the podium. 

