2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 43.411s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 44.745s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 47.859s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 47.898s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 48.295s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 52.966s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 53.036s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 53.958s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.026s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.172s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 59.375s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 1.645s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 3.819s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 4.050s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.903s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 12.827s
|17
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 15.851s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.428s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.646s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 33.805s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 53.179s
|22
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|+3 laps
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
An emotional Jake Dixon clinches his long-awaited debut grand prix victory in the Dutch Moto2 race at Assen!
Last year's title runner-up Ai Ogura and current championship contender Pedro Acosta complete the podium.