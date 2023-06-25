Dutch Moto2: Determined Dixon fights back for first win

Jake Dixon was not going to let his best chance at a first win slip away, fighting back from running wide to lead again over the line in the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix, round eight of the championship.

Disappointed with second on the grid after feeling he had the pace for pole, a good start saw Dixon on track with Ai Ogura as the man who beat him to top slot on the grid, Alonso Lopez, lead the way.

Dixon took over and gave chase, with Acosta now in the mix. The #96 was building a lead when he ran wide, pulling his bike around quickly to slot back in behind the duo, with Ogura now leading the way.

The British rider fought back and hit the front again and this time there was no errors or bike or tyre issues that could hold Dixon back, crossing the line 1.334s clear of Ogura.

Dixon celebrated with a strut and tears and was quickly congratulated by his friend MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo.

Ogura remained second, back to his best as he looked to have fully recovered from injury for Idemistu Honda Team Asia.

Controversial third for Pedro Acosta

Sachsenring winner Pedro Acosta finished third after an incident filled race for the title hopeful.

A huge save while in a group with Dixon and Ogura saw the Aspar man look to be out of contention, and amazement that Acosta had stayed aboard his bike at all.

The Red Bull KTM Aspar rider was judged by race direction to have cut the chicane and enjoyed a shortcut while hanging off his bike so was handed a long lap penalty.

From third Acosta shot up the loop and visibly hit the green paint, and although the punishment was harsh in the first place it was expected that he would be asked to do his loop run all over again.

Rejoining third, the #37 received no further notifications, so held position to complete the podium, keeping ahead of Fermin Aldeguer as they battled over the final few laps to the chequered flag.

Aldeger equalled his best finish in fourth, and was the top rider not on Kalex machinery on his Boscoscuro powered Speed Up.

All the issues and fighting for position up front allowed Aron Canet to reel in the duo and the Pons Wegow Los40 rider was right next to them in the run to the line, finishing fifth.

Pole man Lopez dropped back to battle for sixth with championship leader Tony Arbolino, who made up places after a difficult qualifying left his Elf Marc VDS bike start from the tenth slot on the grid. Arbolino had spent the early laps in a duel with Lopez’s teammate Aldeguer, but did not make the same progress as the Spaniard, finishing almost ten seconds behind Dixon.

Celestino Vietti did receive a late long lap penalty for exceeding track limits, dropping him from eight to tenth for Fantic Racing. That elevated both Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha Vr46 Master Camp) and Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ahead of him for eight and ninth placed finishes.

Sam Lowes was a further five seconds adrift in a lonely eleventh on the second Marc VDS bike, enjoying his own gap over twelfth placed Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP) after he broke out of the battle for the final points.

Those went to Sergio Garcia in 13th - a recovery after being handed a double long lap penalty ahead of the race for irresponsible riding. The Pons rider remained the top rookie on track despite receiving another long lap penalty in the race for cutting the chicane.

Darryn Binder was 14th for Liqui Moly IntactGP, and Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba 15th after he too picked up a late penalty.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Somkiat Chantra was the first to exit. Izan Guevara was already having a tough weekend with a three place grid penalty before he too crashed out, with Sean Dylan Kelly off on the same lap.

Borja Gomez and Filip Salac also failed to finish.

Carlos Tatay (17th) was back with American Racing, replacing the injured Rory Skinner.

Alex Escrig (DNF) took a late fitness test for Forward after Marcos Ramirez was not fit to continue. He joined his own replacement on track for the race, as he was still supposed to be sitting out Assen, Yeray Ruiz (22nd).

Kohta Nozane remains absent.

Where does that leave the championship?

Heading to Assen Tony Arbolino was leading Acosta by 15 points. That is reduced to just eight with Arbolinto now on a total of 148, but with Acosta finishing ahead again with his third consecutive podium visit.

Jake Dixon’s win sees him third overall with 104 points to his name, with Alonso Lopez now fourth on 92.