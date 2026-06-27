2026 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round ten, the Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, where David Alonso claimed back to back pole positions.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Assen, Dutch GP
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Assen, Dutch GP
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Moto2 qualifying, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix saw David Alonso make his early laps count, as improvements were hard to come by late in Q2 for pole in Assen.

Czech polesitter David Alonso had been fastest on Friday and continued that pace into qualifying, with both of his best times aboard the Kalex coming at the start of the session, with just his second lap providing pole with a best of 1m 35.236s for CFMoto Azul Marino Aspar.

It was the same story for the rest of the front of the grid, with an elated Alberto Ferrandez straight back out on track after coming through Q1, to go second behind Alonso, with his time, just 0.171s slower.

That handed the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider his first Moto2 front row start, smashing his previous best qualifying of 17th.

His team-mate, title challenger Izan Guevara, was third quickest on the second Boscoscuro.

The Q1 graduates benefitted from the earlier track time from the similarly static session, with Daniel Munoz again pulling out a late push to move from eight to fourth against the flow of Q2 for Italtrans.

Daniel Holgado was a solid fifth on the second Aspar bike, ahead of Celestino Vietti in sixth marking a huge recovery for the Italian, whose Friday fall had left him last and in Q1, moving onwards and upwards with his own late move from 11th for HDR SpeedRS.

Senna Agius dominated the earlier FP2 session, but was at the very limit to match his pace in the hotter Q2, with the Australian making a huge swerving sideways save at speed on his way to seventh for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

His team-mate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, cut a frustrated figure, shaking his head as he settled for eighth.

Alex Escrig was again the best of the Forward riders in ninth.

Joe Roberts had the pace to just edge his team-mate at American Racing, Filip Salac, out of a top 10 start.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the best of the home riders for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing team, after moving on from Q1 in 14th, just ahead of fellow Netherlands rider Collin Veijer in 15th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Brno race winner Ivan Ortola was 16th in qualifying for QJMotor - Xeramic - MSI.


Official Dutch Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 35.580s
All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira  (2025) 1m 34.777s

Q1 - Munoz leads Q2 riders, session halted for Navarro crash

Daniel Munoz and rookie Ferrandez both saw their early flying laps enough to move on with the top two times, with improvements thin on the ground after a red flag.

The session was stopped early after a huge crash for Jorge Navarro at turn fifteen, which saw little fairing left on his bike.

After the clean-up on track, Dutch rider van den Goorbergh improved to sit third, with Vietti moving into the last progression slot, demoting Deniz Oncu.

Rookie Angel Piqueras also passed the Elf Marc VDS rider on the timesheets to be the rider to just miss out in fifth in Q1, for 19th on the grid for QJMotor.

Jose Antonio Rueda won from pole at Assen in his Moto3 championship winning performance last season, but had a blip in his recent run of improved results, in seventh in Q1, for 21st on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jacob Roulstone was the best of the three replacement riders, lining up 26th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in place of Mario Aji.

Milan Pawelec (27th )returned to Italjet Gresini to fill in for Alonso Lopez, while his crash left Navarro without a time for Fantic Racing, replacing the injured Barry Baltus,

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:
 

2026 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 35.236s
2Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.171s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.190s
4Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.193s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.209s
6Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.256s
7Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.261s
8Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.295s
9Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.335s
10Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.382s
11Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.400s
12Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.434s
13Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.447s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.522s
15Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.595s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI  (Kalex)+0.624s
17Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.826s
18Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.841s

Q1

19Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI (Kalex)1m 36.170s
20Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1m.36.171s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 36.249s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)1m 36.251s
23Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1m 36.262s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1m 36.396s
25Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 36.421s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 36.526s
27Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 36.746s
28Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)No Time

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