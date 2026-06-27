2026 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Moto2 qualifying, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix saw David Alonso make his early laps count, as improvements were hard to come by late in Q2 for pole in Assen.

Czech polesitter David Alonso had been fastest on Friday and continued that pace into qualifying, with both of his best times aboard the Kalex coming at the start of the session, with just his second lap providing pole with a best of 1m 35.236s for CFMoto Azul Marino Aspar.

It was the same story for the rest of the front of the grid, with an elated Alberto Ferrandez straight back out on track after coming through Q1, to go second behind Alonso, with his time, just 0.171s slower.

That handed the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider his first Moto2 front row start, smashing his previous best qualifying of 17th.

His team-mate, title challenger Izan Guevara, was third quickest on the second Boscoscuro.

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The Q1 graduates benefitted from the earlier track time from the similarly static session, with Daniel Munoz again pulling out a late push to move from eight to fourth against the flow of Q2 for Italtrans.

Daniel Holgado was a solid fifth on the second Aspar bike, ahead of Celestino Vietti in sixth marking a huge recovery for the Italian, whose Friday fall had left him last and in Q1, moving onwards and upwards with his own late move from 11th for HDR SpeedRS.

Senna Agius dominated the earlier FP2 session, but was at the very limit to match his pace in the hotter Q2, with the Australian making a huge swerving sideways save at speed on his way to seventh for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

His team-mate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, cut a frustrated figure, shaking his head as he settled for eighth.

Alex Escrig was again the best of the Forward riders in ninth.

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Joe Roberts had the pace to just edge his team-mate at American Racing, Filip Salac, out of a top 10 start.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the best of the home riders for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing team, after moving on from Q1 in 14th, just ahead of fellow Netherlands rider Collin Veijer in 15th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Brno race winner Ivan Ortola was 16th in qualifying for QJMotor - Xeramic - MSI.



Official Dutch Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 35.580s

All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s

Q1 - Munoz leads Q2 riders, session halted for Navarro crash

Daniel Munoz and rookie Ferrandez both saw their early flying laps enough to move on with the top two times, with improvements thin on the ground after a red flag.

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The session was stopped early after a huge crash for Jorge Navarro at turn fifteen, which saw little fairing left on his bike.

After the clean-up on track, Dutch rider van den Goorbergh improved to sit third, with Vietti moving into the last progression slot, demoting Deniz Oncu.

Rookie Angel Piqueras also passed the Elf Marc VDS rider on the timesheets to be the rider to just miss out in fifth in Q1, for 19th on the grid for QJMotor.

Jose Antonio Rueda won from pole at Assen in his Moto3 championship winning performance last season, but had a blip in his recent run of improved results, in seventh in Q1, for 21st on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jacob Roulstone was the best of the three replacement riders, lining up 26th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in place of Mario Aji.

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Milan Pawelec (27th )returned to Italjet Gresini to fill in for Alonso Lopez, while his crash left Navarro without a time for Fantic Racing, replacing the injured Barry Baltus,

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

