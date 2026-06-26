2026 Dutch Moto2  - Practice Results

The first day of track action for Moto2 in the Netherlands at Assen saw David Alonso manage the rising temperatures best, as limited grip lead to several falls in Practice ahead of of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider was chased but had clear track ahead when he went top from tenth with a lap of 1m 36.154s heading into the final four minutes as yellow flags for several falls at the end of the session the stalled progress, finishing Friday ahead for the second round in a row.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez came closest to matching the lap, with his time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP just 0.009s slower.

Tony Arbolino had been top of the timing screens before Alonso and Gonzalez took over in turn, with the Fantic Racing rider dropping to third at the chequered flag after his lap chasing Gonzalez around the Assen TT track.

Earlier in Practice, Senna Agius had also had a spell leading the way on the second Dynavolt bike, on his way to fourth.

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It was a similar story for Daniel Holgado, who came back and improved his time on the second Aspar entry to consolidate fifth.

Alex Escrig was the top Forward bike behind the five faster Kalex entries, in sixth.

Taiyo Furusato had only been 26th in the opening session but his lap behind Ivan Ortola, with fifteen minutes to go, had seen him top in the close session, before dropping back to seventh - the top rookie in the session after his smart tow for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Czech race winner Ortola finished one place further back in eighth for QJMotor - Xeramic - MSI after a crash saw him drop down the standings.

Filip Salac, fresh from his home podium at Brno, was ninth after a late push aboard the American Racing bike, while Adrian Huertas completed the top ten for Italtrans.

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Collin Veijer secured eleventh and Q2 passage ahead of his home race for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of title challenger Izan Guevara, who was frustrated in 12th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha - the top Boscoscuro rider on Friday.

The remaining direct Q2 progression places went to Joe Roberts, on the second American Racing bike in 13th and Aron Canet in 14th for ELF Marc VDS.

Zonta van den Goorbergh, one of very few riders to get a final flying lap after more yellow flags at the end of the session, just missed out in 15th for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

The session began with crashes - Celestino Vietti was first off and missed the entire session, setting no time.

Shortly after Ayumu Sasaki had the first of his three crashes in the session. The RW Racing rider was not the only multiple faller with rookie Alberto Ferrandez bookending his session with a crash at the start and finish.

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Luca Lunetta had a huge fall, which brought out the red flag after sending gravel all over the Assen track.

Marc VDS rider Deniz Oncu had just gone from last to 14th, when he pushed too hard in the limited grip, dropping to 16th, just over half a second off the lead lap in a close session.

There are three replacement riders for Assen, with Jorge Navarro (27th) back in the paddock after parting ways with Forward earlier in the season, in for Barry Baltus, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

Milan Pawelec (26th) returns at Italjet Gresini for Alonso Lopez after his late call up to join the team at Brno, with Jacob Roulstone (25th) continuing to fill in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Dutch Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.154s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.009s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.064s 4 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.117s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.164s 6 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.165s 7 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.179s 8 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI (Kalex) +0.227s 9 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.251s 10 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.256s 11 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.301s 12 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.310s 13 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.319s 14 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.392s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.459s 16 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.514s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.524s 18 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.534s 19 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.710s 20 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.836s 21 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI (Kalex) +0.924s 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.998s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.047s 24 Luca Lunetta ITA HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.134s 25 Jacob Roulstone AUS Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.150s 26 Milan Pawelec POL ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.258s 27 Jorge Navarro SPA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.298s 28 Celestino Vietti ITA HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) No Time

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Official Dutch Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 35.580s

All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s

Free Practice 1

The opening session ended with Gonzalez leading the way, as he had done just a week ago in Czechia.

Alonso had taken over shortly before in a competitive FP1, with third place Agius also topping the timesheets over the session.

Salac was fourth quickest, with Vietti building into the track time, surviving some early wobbles to be top Boscoscuro in fifth. Escrig was the best of the Forward riders in sixth, but the first rider over half a second from the top time.

Veijer launched his home race weekend with twelfth - just behind a much improved Canet, while Ferrandez was top rookie in the opening session in 15th, Lunetta was the best of the Moto3 graduates in 17th.

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Navarro was the highest placed of the three replacement riders for Assen in 19th, just ahead of Pawelec.



FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: