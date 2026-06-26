2026 Dutch Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round ten, the Dutch Grand Prix, where David Alonso topped a crash filled opening day.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026
© Gold & Goose
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The first day of track action for Moto2 in the Netherlands at Assen saw David Alonso manage the rising temperatures best, as limited grip lead to several falls in Practice ahead of of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider was chased but had clear track ahead when he went top from tenth with a lap of 1m 36.154s heading into the final four minutes as yellow flags for several falls at the end of the session the stalled progress, finishing Friday ahead for the second round in a row.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez came closest to matching the lap, with his time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP just 0.009s slower.

Tony Arbolino had been top of the timing screens before Alonso and Gonzalez took over in turn, with the Fantic Racing rider dropping to third at the chequered flag after his lap chasing Gonzalez around the Assen TT track.

Earlier in Practice, Senna Agius had also had a spell leading the way on the second Dynavolt bike, on his way to fourth.

It was a similar story for Daniel Holgado, who came back and improved his time on the second Aspar entry to consolidate fifth.

Alex Escrig was the top Forward bike behind the five faster Kalex entries, in sixth.

Taiyo Furusato had only been 26th in the opening session but his lap behind Ivan Ortola, with fifteen minutes to go, had seen him top in the close session, before dropping back to seventh - the top rookie in the session after his smart tow for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Czech race winner Ortola finished one place further back in eighth for QJMotor - Xeramic - MSI after a crash saw him drop down the standings.

Filip Salac, fresh from his home podium at Brno, was ninth after a late push aboard the American Racing bike, while Adrian Huertas completed the top ten for Italtrans.

Collin Veijer secured eleventh and Q2 passage ahead of his home race for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of title challenger Izan Guevara, who was frustrated in 12th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha - the top Boscoscuro rider on Friday.

The remaining direct Q2 progression places went to Joe Roberts, on the second American Racing bike in 13th and Aron Canet in 14th for ELF Marc VDS.

Zonta van den Goorbergh, one of very few riders to get a final flying lap after more yellow flags at the end of the session, just missed out in 15th for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

The session began with crashes - Celestino Vietti was first off and missed the entire session, setting no time.

Shortly after Ayumu Sasaki had the first of his three crashes in the session. The RW Racing rider was not the only multiple faller with rookie Alberto Ferrandez bookending his session with a crash at the start and finish.

Luca Lunetta had a huge fall, which brought out the red flag after sending gravel all over the Assen track.

Marc VDS rider Deniz Oncu had just gone from last to 14th, when he pushed too hard in the limited grip, dropping to 16th, just over half a second off the lead lap in a close session.

There are three replacement riders for Assen, with Jorge Navarro (27th) back in the paddock after parting ways with Forward earlier in the season, in for Barry Baltus, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

Milan Pawelec (26th) returns at Italjet Gresini for Alonso Lopez after his late call up to join the team at Brno, with Jacob Roulstone (25th) continuing to fill in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Dutch Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 36.154s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.009s
3Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.064s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.117s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.164s
6Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.165s
7Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.179s
8Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI  (Kalex)+0.227s
9Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.251s
10Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.256s
11Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.301s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.310s
13Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.319s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.392s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.459s
16Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.514s
17Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.524s
18Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.534s
19Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.710s
20Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.836s
21Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI (Kalex)+0.924s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.998s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.047s
24Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.134s
25Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.150s
26Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.258s
27Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.298s
28Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)No Time

Official Dutch Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 35.580s
All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira  (2025) 1m 34.777s

Free Practice 1

The opening session ended with Gonzalez leading the way, as he had done just a week ago in Czechia.

Alonso had taken over shortly before in a competitive FP1, with third place Agius also topping the timesheets over the session.

Salac was fourth quickest, with Vietti building into the track time, surviving some early wobbles to be top Boscoscuro in fifth. Escrig was the best of the Forward riders in sixth, but the first rider over half a second from the top time.

Veijer launched his home race weekend with twelfth - just behind a much improved Canet, while Ferrandez was top rookie in the opening session in 15th, Lunetta was the best of the Moto3 graduates in 17th.

Navarro was the highest placed of the three replacement riders for Assen in 19th, just ahead of Pawelec.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Dutch Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 35.719s
2David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.183s
3Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.199s
4Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.358s
5Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.416s
6Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.464s
7Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.499s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.544s
9Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI  (Kalex)+0.603s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.649s
11Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.675s
12Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.706s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.857s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.879s
15Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.944s
16Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.949s
17Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.028s
18Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.120s
19Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.263s
20Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.294s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.339s
22Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.366s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.367s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.411s
25Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.430s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.693s
27Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.066s
28Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI (Kalex)+2.248s

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