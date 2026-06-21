2026 Czech Moto2  - Race Results

The Czech Moto2 race saw Ivan Ortola wait to the last corner of the last lap to make his move on David Alonso for his first win in the class at Brno.

Ortola had his long lap penalty to serve for collecting Daniel Munoz in Hungary. Launching from fifth the QJMotor - Exocom - MSI rider got an impressive start to immediately move into second, pushing Alonso ahead to pull out a gap.

Taking his trip up the penalty loop on lap four, Ortola was quick, losing just 1.2s to pull back on track just ahead of the then third placed rider Izan Guevara, riding for position to hold his second place.

Ortola said in parc ferme that his race simulation run earlier in the weekend told him leading would eat up tyre, so the number 4 rider sat in behind Alonso, only ahead twice briefly over the duration, a warning shot of what was to come.

The final corner of the final lap saw Ortola make his decisive move, parking his Kalex to prevent a cut back and lead over the line by just 0.096s for his first Moto2 victory.

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Long term leader Alonso was second after securing his first Moto2 pole on Saturday, for his first podium finish of the season for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

The duo had late competition from home hero Filip Salac. Launching from second, the Czech rider had fell into the second trio on track dropping to sixth at lights out - before a huge push saw him join the front two for the closing laps.

On arriving in the front group after setting an in race lap record to bridge the gap, the American Racing rider applied pressure and had a chance of the win, before having to settle for third - a both his first Moto2 rostrum visit and a first Czech podium in Moto2 for the number 12 rider.

Senna Agius also broke free of the second group on track, but had his forward momentum damaged by losing a knee slider with seven laps remaining. The Liqui Moly Intact GP rider had shredded leathers when he crossed the line a solo fourth.

Fifth went to his team-mate Manuel Gonzalez.

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Gonzalez was the most high profile overnight penalty, with the championship leader dropping from fourth to 13th on the grid. Sergio Garcia (17th) was also penalised dropping him to last at lights out.

The Spaniard worked his way forward over the first few laps, battling his way to a fight for fifth over the line with Guevara, who was the best of the Boscoscuro riders for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, forced to settle for sixth behind his title rival.

Daniel Holgado launched form third, but also did not have the pace to run with his podium finishing Aspar team-mate, dropping to seventh, just ahead of Joe Roberts on track, the 2025 race winner finishing eighth on the second American Racing machine.

Celestino Vietti was two seconds further down the track for SpeedRS in ninth, with rookie Jose Antonio Rueda securing his best result in the class to date as his injury woes appear to have ended, 10th at the track where he took the Moto3 win last season for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Team-mate Collin Veijer was next to take the chequered flag, in 11th right behind Rueda, while needing to hold off Daniel Munoz behind in 12th for Italtrans.

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Alex Escrig was the best Forward bike in 13th after dropping out of the points from eighth on the grid after a hard few opening laps.

Taiyo Furusato equalled his best result, which came at the last race in Hungary, taking back to back 14th places in his rookie season with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Zonta van den Goorbergh collected the final point on offer for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

Official Czech Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts (2025) 1m 58.468s

Old all time lap record: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

New all time lap record: David Alonso (2026, Q2) 1m 57.718s

Old best Pole: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

New best pole: David Alonso (2026, Q2) 1m 57.718s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were two replacement riders for the Czech round. Jacob Roulstone for his second outing in Mario Aji’s Idemitsu seat, finishing 24th.

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Alonso Lopez took part in FP1 for Gresini before pulling out of action with a hand injury picked up in training. Polish rider Milan Pawelec was a late addition in his place, crossing the line in 25th.

There was only one faller in the race, Aron Canet, who was down in 23rd at the time of his exit.

Championship Standings

Fifth place saw Gonzalez increase his lead by just a single point with Guevara behind on track, taking his total to 165.5 points, with Guevara now 50.5 behind on 119.

Vietti remains third overall on 109 points, with Agius fourth on 107. The championship top five is completed by David Alonso, who moved ahead of his team-mate Holgado in the overall standings with his podium finish, moving on to 91, with Holgado now on 85 points after nine rounds.

Jose Antonio Rueda remains top rookie, moving his total to 19 points in 16th overall. His nearest rival is Alberto Ferrandez, who stays on 8,5 points in 21st.

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Full Moto2 Czech GP race results can be found below.

Moto2 Czech GP results: