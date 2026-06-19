2026 Czech Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round nine, the Czech Grand Prix, where David Alonso registered the fastest time on the opening day.
The first day for Moto2 in Brno saw an early lap for David Alonso in Practice hold firm at the top of the timesheets to top the session and head directly to Q2 on Saturday ahead of the Czech Grand Prix.
With over thirty minutes left to run the Aspar rider set a time of 1m 58.511s, which would lead the way for the remaining time to the chequered flag.
Home hope Filip Salac came closest to the Colombian. The Czech rider saw his best effort fall just 0.018s short of P1 for American Racing as the number 12 bike continued his run of improved form.
There was no early success for championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who instead built into the session, rising late on, first from eleventh to sixth with a final push taking the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to third.
Daniel Holgado was fourth behind his team-mate with Senna Agius fifth on the second Dynavolt entry.
Alex Escrig, like Agius, led briefly right at the start of the session on his way to sixth, the best of the non-Kalex riders for Forward.
Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha’s Izan Guevara was the quickest of the Boscoscuro riders in seventh, ahead of Collin Veijer in eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Ivan Ortola has a long lap penalty for race day for causing a crash, after clearing out Daniel Munoz in Hungary. The QJMotor rider began limiting the damage to his Brno weekend by heading straight to Q2 in ninth spot.
Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda could not quite match his top five placing from the morning, but did hang onto eighth despite a fall in the session for the race winner in the Moto3 class last year, from the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.
Another rookie, Taiyo Furusato, found great track position - locking in behind the bikes in front to pull his Idemitsu Honda Team Asia bike from 21st to seventh, before dropping back slightly to eleventh.
Zonta van den Goorbergh saw his Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing bike shuffled out of the top 14, responding to move back into the Q2 places in 12th.
The final two people not needing a Q1 visit were American Racing rider Joe Roberts - the 2025 race winner moving up a place late on to split from Alberto Fernandez, the Blu Cru rider finishing 15th and just missing out - with Celestino Vietti also ahead after holding onto 14th despite struggles at turn 13 on repeat for the SpeedRS rider.
There was a red flag in the session for the 2025 polesitter at Brno, Barry Baltus, after his fall at turn 13. The Fantic Racing rider was transferred to the medical centre.
Mario Aji remains out of action. For the Czech round he continues to be replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (25th).
Alonso Lopez was declared unfit for the second session after taking part in FP1.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Czech Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|1m 58. 511s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.018s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.108s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.137s
|5
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.145s
|6
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.166s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.257s
|8
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.278s
|9
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.306s
|10
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.337s
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.426s
|12
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.428s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.504s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.513s
|15
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.561s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.575s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.682s
|18
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.750s
|19
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.832s
|20
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.945s
|21
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.971s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.060s
|23
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.184s
|24
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|+1.219s
|25
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.288s
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.392s
|27
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.394s
|28
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|No Time
Official Czech Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts (2025) 1m 58.468s
All time lap record: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s
Best Pole: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s
Free Practice 1
Gonzalez stamped his authority on the first session, leafing the way in front of local rider Salac and Holgado.
The second Dynavolt bike was fourth with Agius on board, with rookie Rueda bouncing back from his slow start to his Moto2 career with a top five performance.
Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in eighth.
The session began with a technical issue for Vietti, who ran into the garage as his bike arrived back. The Italian was able to get back on track, but finished the session down in 21st.
With just over twenty minutes of the session remaining there was a crash for Veijer in turn three.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Czech Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 58.585s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.136s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.238s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.336s
|5
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.542s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.602s
|7
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.635s
|8
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.663s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.812s
|10
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.838s
|11
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.863s
|12
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.918s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.962s
|14
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.024s
|15
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.103s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.166s
|17
|Deniz Oncu
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.267s
|18
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.269s
|19
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.298s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.421s
|21
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.422s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.501s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.550s
|24
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|+1.568s
|25
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.668s
|26
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.727s
|27
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+2.392s
|28
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.790s