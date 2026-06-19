2026 Czech  Moto2  - Practice Results

The first day for Moto2 in Brno saw an early lap for David Alonso in Practice hold firm at the top of the timesheets to top the session and head directly to Q2 on Saturday ahead of the Czech Grand Prix.

With over thirty minutes left to run the Aspar rider set a time of 1m 58.511s, which would lead the way for the remaining time to the chequered flag.

Home hope Filip Salac came closest to the Colombian. The Czech rider saw his best effort fall just 0.018s short of P1 for American Racing as the number 12 bike continued his run of improved form.

There was no early success for championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who instead built into the session, rising late on, first from eleventh to sixth with a final push taking the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to third.

Daniel Holgado was fourth behind his team-mate with Senna Agius fifth on the second Dynavolt entry.

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Alex Escrig, like Agius, led briefly right at the start of the session on his way to sixth, the best of the non-Kalex riders for Forward.

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha’s Izan Guevara was the quickest of the Boscoscuro riders in seventh, ahead of Collin Veijer in eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Ivan Ortola has a long lap penalty for race day for causing a crash, after clearing out Daniel Munoz in Hungary. The QJMotor rider began limiting the damage to his Brno weekend by heading straight to Q2 in ninth spot.

Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda could not quite match his top five placing from the morning, but did hang onto eighth despite a fall in the session for the race winner in the Moto3 class last year, from the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Another rookie, Taiyo Furusato, found great track position - locking in behind the bikes in front to pull his Idemitsu Honda Team Asia bike from 21st to seventh, before dropping back slightly to eleventh.

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Zonta van den Goorbergh saw his Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing bike shuffled out of the top 14, responding to move back into the Q2 places in 12th.

The final two people not needing a Q1 visit were American Racing rider Joe Roberts - the 2025 race winner moving up a place late on to split from Alberto Fernandez, the Blu Cru rider finishing 15th and just missing out - with Celestino Vietti also ahead after holding onto 14th despite struggles at turn 13 on repeat for the SpeedRS rider.

There was a red flag in the session for the 2025 polesitter at Brno, Barry Baltus, after his fall at turn 13. The Fantic Racing rider was transferred to the medical centre.

Mario Aji remains out of action. For the Czech round he continues to be replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (25th).

Alonso Lopez was declared unfit for the second session after taking part in FP1.

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Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Czech Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 58. 511s 2 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.018s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.108s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.137s 5 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.145s 6 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.166s 7 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.257s 8 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.278s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) +0.306s 10 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.337s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.426s 12 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.428s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.504s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.513s 15 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.561s 16 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.575s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.682s 18 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.750s 19 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.832s 20 Luca Lunetta ITA HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.945s 21 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.971s 22 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.060s 23 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.184s 24 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) +1.219s 25 Jacob Roulstone AUS Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.288s 26 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.392s 27 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.394s 28 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) No Time

Official Czech Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts (2025) 1m 58.468s

All time lap record: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

Best Pole: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

Free Practice 1

Gonzalez stamped his authority on the first session, leafing the way in front of local rider Salac and Holgado.

The second Dynavolt bike was fourth with Agius on board, with rookie Rueda bouncing back from his slow start to his Moto2 career with a top five performance.

Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in eighth.

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The session began with a technical issue for Vietti, who ran into the garage as his bike arrived back. The Italian was able to get back on track, but finished the session down in 21st.

With just over twenty minutes of the session remaining there was a crash for Veijer in turn three.



FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: