2026 Czech Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round nine, the Czech Grand Prix, where David Alonso registered the fastest time on the opening day.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026
© Gold & Goose
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The first day for Moto2 in Brno saw an early lap for David Alonso in Practice hold firm at the top of the timesheets to top the session and head directly to Q2 on Saturday ahead of the Czech Grand Prix.

With over thirty minutes left to run the Aspar rider set a time of 1m 58.511s, which would lead the way for the remaining time to the chequered flag.

Home hope Filip Salac came closest to the Colombian. The Czech rider saw his best effort fall just 0.018s short of P1 for American Racing as the number 12 bike continued his run of improved form.

There was no early success for championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who instead built into the session, rising late on, first from eleventh to sixth with a final push taking the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to third.

Daniel Holgado was fourth behind his team-mate with Senna Agius fifth on the second Dynavolt entry.

Alex Escrig, like Agius, led briefly right at the start of the session on his way to sixth, the best of the non-Kalex riders for Forward.

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha’s Izan Guevara was the quickest of the Boscoscuro riders in seventh, ahead of Collin Veijer in eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Ivan Ortola has a long lap penalty for race day for causing a crash, after clearing out Daniel Munoz in Hungary. The QJMotor rider began limiting the damage to his Brno weekend by heading straight to Q2 in ninth spot.

Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda could not quite match his top five placing from the morning, but did hang onto eighth despite a fall in the session for the race winner in the Moto3 class last year, from the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Another rookie, Taiyo Furusato, found great track position - locking in behind the bikes in front to pull his Idemitsu Honda Team Asia bike from 21st to seventh, before dropping back slightly to eleventh.

Zonta van den Goorbergh saw his Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing bike shuffled out of the top 14, responding to move back into the Q2 places in 12th.

The final two people not needing a Q1 visit were American Racing rider Joe Roberts - the 2025 race winner moving up a place late on to split from Alberto Fernandez, the Blu Cru rider finishing 15th and just missing out - with Celestino Vietti also ahead after holding onto 14th despite struggles at turn 13 on repeat for the SpeedRS rider.

There was a red flag in the session for the 2025 polesitter at Brno, Barry Baltus, after his fall at turn 13. The Fantic Racing rider was transferred to the medical centre.

Mario Aji remains out of action. For the Czech round he continues to be replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (25th).

Alonso Lopez was declared unfit for the second session after taking part in FP1.


Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Czech  Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 58. 511s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.018s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.108s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.137s
5Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.145s
6Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.166s
7Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.257s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.278s
9Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI  (Kalex)+0.306s
10Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.337s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.426s
12Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.428s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.504s
14Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.513s
15Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.561s
16Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.575s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.682s
18Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.750s
19Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.832s
20Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.945s
21Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.971s
22Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.060s
23Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.184s
24Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)+1.219s
25Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.288s
26Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.392s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.394s
28Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)No Time

Official Czech Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts (2025) 1m 58.468s
All time lap record: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s
Best Pole: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

Free Practice 1

Gonzalez stamped his authority on the first session, leafing the way in front of local rider Salac and Holgado.

The second Dynavolt bike was fourth with Agius on board, with rookie Rueda bouncing back from his slow start to his Moto2 career with a top five performance.

Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in eighth.

The session began with a technical issue for Vietti, who ran into the garage as his bike arrived back. The Italian was able to get back on track, but finished the session down in 21st.

With just over twenty minutes of the session remaining there was a crash for Veijer in turn three.
 

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Czech Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 58.585s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.136s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.238s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.336s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.542s
6Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.602s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.635s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.663s
9Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.812s
10Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.838s
11Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.863s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI  (Kalex)+0.918s
13Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.962s
14Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.024s
15Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.103s
16Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.166s
17Deniz OncuSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.267s
18Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.269s
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.298s
20Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.421s
21Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.422s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.501s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.550s
24Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)+1.568s
25Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.668s
26Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.727s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+2.392s
28Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.790s

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