2026 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Moto2 qualifying in Brno ahead of the Czech Grand Prix saw an eventful session for David Alonso where he took pole position then crashed at Brno.

Already fastest on Friday, Alonso was immediately fast, breaking the lap record on his first flying lap on his Kalex, now at a 1m 57.718s new best.

The CFMoto Inde Aspar rider then fell at turn one, hampering his progress, but with enough done for his first Moto2 pole, also the first time on the top spot on the grid for a Colombian rider in the class.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Czech GP, bike damage © Gold & Goose

Home rider Filip Salac came closest to the new benchmark time, just 0.205s slower for American Racing, with another early lap.

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There will be two Aspar bikes on the front row, with Daniel Holgado third fastest, but he also fell after setting his best lap, not long after team-mate Alonso, at turn eight.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez picked up a place in the closing stages to finish qualifying fourth quickest, just ahead of his team-mate at Liqui Moly Intact GP, Senna Agius.

Ivan Ortola has a long lap penalty for Sunday for causing a crash, after collecting Daniel Munoz in Hungary. The QJMotor rider will be looking for a strong start to limit the damage from sixth.

Izan Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in seventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, ahead of Celestino Vietti, who demanded his Speed RS bike turn the corner tighter in turn 13 than it did on Friday, wresting his Boscoscuro to eighth.

Alex Escrig was the top Forward rider in ninth, with Joe Roberts, the 2025 race winner, inside the top ten on the second American Racing bike.

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Taiyo Furusato was 13th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, the top rookie qualifier in the session.

Official Czech Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts (2025) 1m 58.468s

Old all time lap record: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

New all time lap record: David Alonso (2026, Q2) 1m 57.718s

Old best Pole: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s

New best pole: David Alonso (2026, Q2) 1m 57.718s

Q1 - Sergio Garcia leads the Q2 charge

Itajet Gresini rider Sergio Garcia (18th), fresh from arm pump surgery between rounds left it late to top the session, already in the progression slots in fourth a final push saw the Spaniard lead the way into Q2.

The top four holders only shuffled in the closing stages in a fairly static session, with Daniel Munoz (14th in Q2) top for most of the session before being pushed back to second, with Idrofoglia rider Ayumu Sasaki (16th) and SpeedRS rookie Luca Lunetta (17th) holding the final two progression places.

Adrian Huertas was the rider to just miss out, fifth in a session close on times, he will line up 19th on Sunday for Italtrans.

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Mario Aji remains out of action. For the Czech round he continues to be replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (26th).

Alonso Lopez was declared unfit for the Czech round after taking part in FP1, after picking up a hand injury training between rounds. Gresini called up Polish rider Milan Pawelec, who had his first session of the weekend in FP2 before going on to qualify 24th.

After his own Friday crash in Practice, which brought out a red flag, Barry Baltus who took pole and a podium in Brno last season, was also out for the remainder of the weekend.



Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying results:

2026 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 57.718s 2 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.205s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.389s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.395s 5 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.419s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) +0.488s 7 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.634s 8 Celestino Vietti ITA HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.737s 9 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.754s 10 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.850s 11 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.917s 12 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.053s 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.111s 14 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.115s 15 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.240s 16 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.511s 17 Luca Lunetta ITA HDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.548s 18 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 12.097s Q1 19 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.924s 20 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) 1m 59.042ss 21 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.190s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1m 59.227s 23 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1m 59.319s 24 Milan Pawelec POL ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 59.370s 25 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 59.433s 26 Jacob Roulstone AUS Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 59.571s 27 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 1m 59.949s

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