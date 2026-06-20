2026 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from Qualifying for round nine, the Czech Moto2 Grand Prix, where David Alonso took pole position with a record lap.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Czech GP
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Czech GP
© Gold & Goose
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Moto2 qualifying in Brno ahead of the Czech Grand Prix saw an eventful session for David Alonso where he took pole position then crashed at Brno.

Already fastest on Friday, Alonso was immediately fast, breaking the lap record on his first flying lap on his Kalex, now at a 1m 57.718s new best.

The CFMoto Inde Aspar rider then fell at turn one, hampering his progress, but with enough done for his first Moto2 pole, also the first time on the top spot on the grid for a Colombian rider in the class.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Czech GP, bike damage
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Czech GP, bike damage
© Gold & Goose

Home rider Filip Salac came closest to the new benchmark time, just 0.205s slower for American Racing, with another early lap.

There will be two Aspar bikes on the front row, with Daniel Holgado third fastest, but he also fell after setting his best lap, not long after team-mate Alonso, at turn eight.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez picked up a place in the closing stages to finish qualifying fourth quickest, just ahead of his team-mate at Liqui Moly Intact GP, Senna Agius.

Ivan Ortola has a long lap penalty for Sunday for causing a crash, after collecting Daniel Munoz in Hungary. The QJMotor rider will be looking for a strong start to limit the damage from sixth.

Izan Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in seventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, ahead of Celestino Vietti, who demanded his Speed RS bike turn the corner tighter in turn 13 than it did on Friday, wresting his Boscoscuro to eighth.

Alex Escrig was the top Forward rider in ninth, with Joe Roberts, the 2025 race winner, inside the top ten on the second American Racing bike.

Taiyo Furusato was 13th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, the top rookie qualifier in the session.

Official Czech Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts (2025) 1m 58.468s
Old all time lap record: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s
New all time lap record: David Alonso (2026, Q2) 1m 57.718s
Old best Pole: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 58.322s
New best pole: David Alonso (2026, Q2) 1m 57.718s

Q1 - Sergio Garcia leads the Q2 charge

Itajet Gresini rider Sergio Garcia (18th), fresh from arm pump surgery between rounds left it late to top the session, already in the progression slots in fourth a final push saw the Spaniard lead the way into Q2.

The top four holders only shuffled in the closing stages in a fairly static session, with Daniel Munoz (14th in Q2) top for most of the session before being pushed back to second, with Idrofoglia rider Ayumu Sasaki (16th) and SpeedRS rookie Luca Lunetta (17th) holding the final two progression places.

Adrian Huertas was the rider to just miss out, fifth in a session close on times, he will line up 19th on Sunday for Italtrans.

Mario Aji remains out of action. For the Czech round he continues to be replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (26th).

Alonso Lopez was declared unfit for the Czech round after taking part in FP1, after picking up a hand injury training between rounds. Gresini called up Polish rider Milan Pawelec, who had his first session of the weekend in FP2 before going on to qualify 24th.

After his own Friday crash in Practice, which brought out a red flag, Barry Baltus who took pole and a podium in Brno last season, was also out for the remainder of the weekend.


Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying results:

2026 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 57.718s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.205s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.389s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.395s
5Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.419s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI  (Kalex)+0.488s
7Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.634s
8Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.737s
9Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.754s
10Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.850s
11Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.917s
12Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.053s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.111s
14Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.115s
15Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.240s
16Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.511s
17Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.548s
18Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)12.097s

Q1

19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 58.924s
20Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)1m 59.042ss
21Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)1m 59.190s
22Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1m 59.227s
23Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1m 59.319s
24Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 59.370s
25Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 59.433s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 59.571s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1m 59.949s

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