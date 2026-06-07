2026 Hungarian Moto2  - Race Results

The Hungarian Moto2 race saw Manuel Gonzalez move ahead with a well timed move, then pull away for his third consecutive win in round eight at Balaton Park.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was fourth on the grid but wasted no time in getting in behind early race leader Filip Salac.

Lap twelve saw the championship leader ready and out make his move, going on to pull out a gap of 1.552s at the chequered flag.

Salac was a clear second after controlling the early laps. The American Racing rider was back on the podium for the first time since the Japanese round in 2024, as he continues to show improvements since making the move to the Kalex team, ahead of his home race in two weeks time in Brno.

The final podium spot went to Senna Agius on the second Dynavolt bike after a lonely ride in third.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

David Alonso passed his Aspar team-mate Daniel Holgado late in the race at the scene of his first victory in the class, moving into fourth on lap 17, demoting Holgado to fifth.

Izan Guevara started from pole but race direction deemed his race launch to invove an ‘unsafe change of direction’ as he pulled in front of Salac at lights out.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was fourth when he launched up the long lap penalty loop, re-joining in sixth, where he finished, as the top Boscoscuro rider.

Celestino Vietti made strong forward progress, from 12th on the grid the SpeedRS rider pushed though the pack for seventh at the chequered flag.

Alonso Lopez made a huge, lunging start, but then immediately ran wide - never really recovering from his lap one move, finishing eighth for Gresini.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alberto Ferrandez was another rider heading in the right direction. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider started 17th , then battled with fellow class newcomer Jose Antonio Rueda for top rookie honours, coming out on top in ninth.

Tony Arbolino also passed the Moto3 reigning champion late in the race to complete the top 10 for Fantic Racing.

The latter stages saw the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike under pressure from Barry Baltus and Zonta van den Goorbergh, but Rueda held on for 11th, with Baltus twelfth after dropping out of the top ten for Fantic after a track limits penalty, and the Momoven Idrofolglia RW Racing rider a close 13th.

Taiyo Furusato picked up his first points finish in his debut Moto2 season in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, coming forward from 20th on the grid.

The final point went to Joe Roberts, making up for qualifying down in 22nd with a 15th place at the finish on the second American Racing bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50.746s

Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Q2) 1m 48.474s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s



Adrian Huertas just missed out in 16th, a huge move forward form last on the grid after a crash at the start of Q1 for the Italtrans rider.

Alex Escrig had qualified fifth but had a race to forget dropping to 21st, the only Forward Racing bike to finish in Hungary.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Aron Canet was the first to exit the race, throwing his hand to the sky in frustration as his tough year continued after moving to the Marc VDS team.

Ivan Ortola was trying to make up for his 18th on the grid, but his pass on Daniel Munoz saw the duo finish their race in the gravel on lap four.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Collin Veijer crashed out of seventh place.

Xabi Zurutuza has permanently taken over at Forward from Jorge Nararro, after team and rider split by mutual consent. The Spaniard had just completed a long lap loop for track limits when his bike had a smoke coming from the rear, the Spaniard immediately pulling off track.

Angel Piqueras was in his first round back from injury, but did not take part in the race, after a huge fall on Friday ruled him out from qualifying onwards.

Mario Aji remains absent with injury. There was a replacement in Hungary at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (22nd) taking over the seat for the round.

Championship Standings

Arriving as title leader, Gonzalez extended his advantage with another 25 points, moving his total to 154.5.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Guevara remains his nearest rival on 105, now 49.5 points behind, with Vietti still close behind on 102 after his comeback ride.

Senna Aguis is fourth with 94 points, while Holgado remains ahead of his team-mate, despite being passed by Alonso in the race, on 76 and 71 points respectively.

Rueda is the top rookie after eight rounds, now with 13 points, his nearest rival is Ferrandez on 8.5 points ahead of Brno.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 37m 10.278s 2 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.552s 3 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +3.925s 4 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +4.367s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +9.561s 6 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +11.143s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +14.612s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +18.652s 9 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +18.808s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +20.885s 11 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +22.404s 12 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +22.564s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +24.263s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +27.513s 15 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +27.762s 16 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +29.225s 17 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +31.425s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +31.722s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +33.763s 20 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +40.676s 21 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +43.846s 22 Jacob Roulstone AUS Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1m 04.501s 23 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) DNF 25 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 26 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) DNF 27 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) DNF 28 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex) DNS

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT