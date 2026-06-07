2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Race Results
Results from race eight of the 2026 Moto2 season, the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez made it three wins in a row.
The Hungarian Moto2 race saw Manuel Gonzalez move ahead with a well timed move, then pull away for his third consecutive win in round eight at Balaton Park.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was fourth on the grid but wasted no time in getting in behind early race leader Filip Salac.
Lap twelve saw the championship leader ready and out make his move, going on to pull out a gap of 1.552s at the chequered flag.
Salac was a clear second after controlling the early laps. The American Racing rider was back on the podium for the first time since the Japanese round in 2024, as he continues to show improvements since making the move to the Kalex team, ahead of his home race in two weeks time in Brno.
The final podium spot went to Senna Agius on the second Dynavolt bike after a lonely ride in third.
David Alonso passed his Aspar team-mate Daniel Holgado late in the race at the scene of his first victory in the class, moving into fourth on lap 17, demoting Holgado to fifth.
Izan Guevara started from pole but race direction deemed his race launch to invove an ‘unsafe change of direction’ as he pulled in front of Salac at lights out.
The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was fourth when he launched up the long lap penalty loop, re-joining in sixth, where he finished, as the top Boscoscuro rider.
Celestino Vietti made strong forward progress, from 12th on the grid the SpeedRS rider pushed though the pack for seventh at the chequered flag.
Alonso Lopez made a huge, lunging start, but then immediately ran wide - never really recovering from his lap one move, finishing eighth for Gresini.
Alberto Ferrandez was another rider heading in the right direction. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider started 17th , then battled with fellow class newcomer Jose Antonio Rueda for top rookie honours, coming out on top in ninth.
Tony Arbolino also passed the Moto3 reigning champion late in the race to complete the top 10 for Fantic Racing.
The latter stages saw the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike under pressure from Barry Baltus and Zonta van den Goorbergh, but Rueda held on for 11th, with Baltus twelfth after dropping out of the top ten for Fantic after a track limits penalty, and the Momoven Idrofolglia RW Racing rider a close 13th.
Taiyo Furusato picked up his first points finish in his debut Moto2 season in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, coming forward from 20th on the grid.
The final point went to Joe Roberts, making up for qualifying down in 22nd with a 15th place at the finish on the second American Racing bike.
Official Catalan Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50.746s
Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s
New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Q2) 1m 48.474s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s
Adrian Huertas just missed out in 16th, a huge move forward form last on the grid after a crash at the start of Q1 for the Italtrans rider.
Alex Escrig had qualified fifth but had a race to forget dropping to 21st, the only Forward Racing bike to finish in Hungary.
Crashes, injuries and replacements
Aron Canet was the first to exit the race, throwing his hand to the sky in frustration as his tough year continued after moving to the Marc VDS team.
Ivan Ortola was trying to make up for his 18th on the grid, but his pass on Daniel Munoz saw the duo finish their race in the gravel on lap four.
Collin Veijer crashed out of seventh place.
Xabi Zurutuza has permanently taken over at Forward from Jorge Nararro, after team and rider split by mutual consent. The Spaniard had just completed a long lap loop for track limits when his bike had a smoke coming from the rear, the Spaniard immediately pulling off track.
Angel Piqueras was in his first round back from injury, but did not take part in the race, after a huge fall on Friday ruled him out from qualifying onwards.
Mario Aji remains absent with injury. There was a replacement in Hungary at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (22nd) taking over the seat for the round.
Championship Standings
Arriving as title leader, Gonzalez extended his advantage with another 25 points, moving his total to 154.5.
Guevara remains his nearest rival on 105, now 49.5 points behind, with Vietti still close behind on 102 after his comeback ride.
Senna Aguis is fourth with 94 points, while Holgado remains ahead of his team-mate, despite being passed by Alonso in the race, on 76 and 71 points respectively.
Rueda is the top rookie after eight rounds, now with 13 points, his nearest rival is Ferrandez on 8.5 points ahead of Brno.
Full Moto2 race results can be found below.
2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|37m 10.278s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.552s
|3
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+3.925s
|4
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+4.367s
|5
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+9.561s
|6
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+11.143s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+14.612s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+18.652s
|9
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+18.808s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+20.885s
|11
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+22.404s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+22.564s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+24.263s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+27.513s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+27.762s
|16
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+29.225s
|17
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+31.425s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+31.722s
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+33.763s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+40.676s
|21
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+43.846s
|22
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1m 04.501s
|23
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|DNF
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|DNF
|25
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|26
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|DNF
|27
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|28
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex)
|DNS