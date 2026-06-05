2026 Hungarian  Moto2  - Practice Results

The first day of Moto2 action at Balaton Park saw Manuel Gonzalez continue his good run of form, stamping his authority on the weekend with a series of fast laps running solo, culminating in a new lap record, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was a permanent feature at the top of the timesheets, with clear track all around the Spaniard for most of the session, allowing the championship leader to focus on a time attack, obtaining a 1m 40.229s new record lap.

David Alonso was back to his best after recovering from his injuries fully, coming closest to the Gonzalez lap, finishing 0.203s slower for Aspar, moving up from tenth just before the chequered flag waved.

Filip Salac was shuffled back to third for American Racing by the Colombian, with Daniel Munoz fourth for Italtrans.

The top rookie on Friday was Alberto Ferrandez. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider also took top Boscoscuro honours after a lap shadowing Gonzalez.

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Collin Veijer briefly lead the session on his way to sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Alex Escrig took the Forward bike to seventh.

Daniel Holgado set the eighth best time on the second Aspar bike, just ahead of Senna Agius, back on track after his FP1 engine woes in ninth on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ivan Ortola was the first rider not within half a second of the new record lead lap, but had done enough to complete the top 10 for QJMotor.

Title contender Izan Guevara will go directly to Q2 after bouncing back from his spill in the morning, in 11th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

The final automatic progression places went to Fantic rider Tony Arbolino in 12th, his team-mate Barry Baltus in 13th and reigning Moto3 champion, rookie Jose Antonio Rueda, in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

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Read More 2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Aron Canet was the rider just shuffled out to 15th in the closing stages, while there was also no room for the man who was fastest on Friday in Mugello, going on to a second place finish in the race.

This time Celestino Vietti was already 15th and taking his helmet and gloves on in his pit box heading into the final minutes, so the SpeedRS rider could not respond as his lap dropped to 18th.

A regular frontrunner in the last rounds, Alonso Lopez did not make the cut, in 19th at the end of the session for Gresini.

QJMotor Rookie Angel Piqueras (25th) was on track for the first time since his accident in the USA, walking away from a late crash which saw him slide down the track at turn seven.

There was one other faller, Sergio Garcia (22nd), who was off early on at turn one, into the gravel.

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Forward have parted ways with Jorge Navarro, leaving Xabi Zurutuza (27th) to pick up the ride he had been filling in on permanently.

Mario Aji remains out of action with his neck fracture. For the Hungarian round he is replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (28th).

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 40.229s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.203s 3 Filip Salac CZE +0.311s 4 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.427s 5 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.446s 6 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.468s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.470s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.480s 9 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.489s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) +0.500s 11 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.502s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.675s 13 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.687s 14 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.711s 15 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.895s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.922s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.923s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.924s 19 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.973s 20 Luca Lunetta ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.980s 21 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.053s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.059s 23 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.098s 24 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.290s 25 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex) +1.330s 26 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.350s 27 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.661s 28 Jacob Roulstone AUS Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.046s

Official Hungarian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1m 40.964s

Old all time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s

New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Practice) 1m 40.229s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s

Free Practice 1

The first session saw Gonzalez ahead of the pack, improving on his last lap to better his own time, while his team-mate Agius had contrasting fortunes, with a rare engine blow leaving a plume of smoke behind the Australian, bringing out a late red flag with just under four minutes left of the session.

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The lap Alonso completed behind Agius at the time took him to second, with Vietti carrying his home form just a week ago to Hungary, the top Boscoscuro in the session behind the Kalex duo after returning for the final few minutes to climb from 18th to third.

Salac was pushed back to fourth quickest, with Lopez completing the early top five.

FP1 began with a fall for Guevara on his out lap - running straight on into the gravel at turn five, recovering to get back out for 10th, the final rider within half a second of Gonzalez.

Ferrandez was again the best of the rookies in the first session, in 13th.

FP1 times can be found below.

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Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 41.060 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.125s 3 Celestino Vietti ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.222s 4 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.240s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.279s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.327s 7 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.378s 8 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.382s 9 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.406s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.454s 11 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.545s 12 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.553s 13 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.727s 14 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.773s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.814s 16 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.831s 17 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex) +0.921s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.959s 19 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.069s 20 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.132s 21 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.182s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.467s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.627s 24 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.653s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.826s 26 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.195s 27 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex) +2.937s 28 Jacob Roulstone AUS Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.966s



