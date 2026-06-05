2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round eight, the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez was fastest, with a lap record.
The first day of Moto2 action at Balaton Park saw Manuel Gonzalez continue his good run of form, stamping his authority on the weekend with a series of fast laps running solo, culminating in a new lap record, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was a permanent feature at the top of the timesheets, with clear track all around the Spaniard for most of the session, allowing the championship leader to focus on a time attack, obtaining a 1m 40.229s new record lap.
David Alonso was back to his best after recovering from his injuries fully, coming closest to the Gonzalez lap, finishing 0.203s slower for Aspar, moving up from tenth just before the chequered flag waved.
Filip Salac was shuffled back to third for American Racing by the Colombian, with Daniel Munoz fourth for Italtrans.
The top rookie on Friday was Alberto Ferrandez. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider also took top Boscoscuro honours after a lap shadowing Gonzalez.
Collin Veijer briefly lead the session on his way to sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Alex Escrig took the Forward bike to seventh.
Daniel Holgado set the eighth best time on the second Aspar bike, just ahead of Senna Agius, back on track after his FP1 engine woes in ninth on the second Dynavolt bike.
Ivan Ortola was the first rider not within half a second of the new record lead lap, but had done enough to complete the top 10 for QJMotor.
Title contender Izan Guevara will go directly to Q2 after bouncing back from his spill in the morning, in 11th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
The final automatic progression places went to Fantic rider Tony Arbolino in 12th, his team-mate Barry Baltus in 13th and reigning Moto3 champion, rookie Jose Antonio Rueda, in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Aron Canet was the rider just shuffled out to 15th in the closing stages, while there was also no room for the man who was fastest on Friday in Mugello, going on to a second place finish in the race.
This time Celestino Vietti was already 15th and taking his helmet and gloves on in his pit box heading into the final minutes, so the SpeedRS rider could not respond as his lap dropped to 18th.
A regular frontrunner in the last rounds, Alonso Lopez did not make the cut, in 19th at the end of the session for Gresini.
QJMotor Rookie Angel Piqueras (25th) was on track for the first time since his accident in the USA, walking away from a late crash which saw him slide down the track at turn seven.
There was one other faller, Sergio Garcia (22nd), who was off early on at turn one, into the gravel.
Forward have parted ways with Jorge Navarro, leaving Xabi Zurutuza (27th) to pick up the ride he had been filling in on permanently.
Mario Aji remains out of action with his neck fracture. For the Hungarian round he is replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (28th).
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 40.229s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.203s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|+0.311s
|4
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.427s
|5
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.446s
|6
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.468s
|7
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.470s
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.480s
|9
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.489s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.500s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.502s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.675s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.687s
|14
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.711s
|15
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.895s
|16
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.922s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.923s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.924s
|19
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.973s
|20
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.980s
|21
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.053s
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.059s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.098s
|24
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.290s
|25
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex)
|+1.330s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.350s
|27
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.661s
|28
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.046s
Official Hungarian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1m 40.964s
Old all time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s
New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Practice) 1m 40.229s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s
Free Practice 1
The first session saw Gonzalez ahead of the pack, improving on his last lap to better his own time, while his team-mate Agius had contrasting fortunes, with a rare engine blow leaving a plume of smoke behind the Australian, bringing out a late red flag with just under four minutes left of the session.
The lap Alonso completed behind Agius at the time took him to second, with Vietti carrying his home form just a week ago to Hungary, the top Boscoscuro in the session behind the Kalex duo after returning for the final few minutes to climb from 18th to third.
Salac was pushed back to fourth quickest, with Lopez completing the early top five.
FP1 began with a fall for Guevara on his out lap - running straight on into the gravel at turn five, recovering to get back out for 10th, the final rider within half a second of Gonzalez.
Ferrandez was again the best of the rookies in the first session, in 13th.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 41.060
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.125s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.222s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.240s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.279s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.327s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.378s
|8
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.382s
|9
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.406s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.454s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.545s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.553s
|13
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.727s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.773s
|15
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.814s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.831s
|17
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.921s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.959s
|19
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.069s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.132s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.182s
|22
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.467s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.627s
|24
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.653s
|25
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.826s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.195s
|27
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex)
|+2.937s
|28
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.966s