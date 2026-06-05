2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round eight, the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez was fastest, with a lap record.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2026
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2026
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The first day of Moto2 action at Balaton Park saw Manuel Gonzalez continue his good run of form, stamping his authority on the weekend with a series of fast laps running solo, culminating in a new lap record, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was a permanent feature at the top of the timesheets, with clear track all around the Spaniard for most of the session, allowing the championship leader to focus on a time attack, obtaining a 1m 40.229s new record lap.

David Alonso was back to his best after recovering from his injuries fully, coming closest to the Gonzalez lap, finishing 0.203s slower for Aspar, moving up from tenth just before the chequered flag waved.

Filip Salac was shuffled back to third for American Racing by the Colombian, with Daniel Munoz fourth for Italtrans.

The top rookie on Friday was Alberto Ferrandez. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider also took top Boscoscuro honours after a lap shadowing Gonzalez.

Collin Veijer briefly lead the session on his way to sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Alex Escrig took the Forward bike to seventh.

Daniel Holgado set the eighth best time on the second Aspar bike, just ahead of Senna Agius, back on track after his FP1 engine woes in ninth on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ivan Ortola was the first rider not within half a second of the new record lead lap, but had done enough to complete the top 10 for QJMotor.

Title contender Izan Guevara will go directly to Q2 after bouncing back from his spill in the morning, in 11th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

The final automatic progression places went to Fantic rider Tony Arbolino in 12th, his team-mate Barry Baltus in 13th and reigning Moto3 champion, rookie Jose Antonio Rueda, in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Aron Canet was the rider just shuffled out to 15th in the closing stages, while there was also no room for the man who was fastest on Friday in Mugello, going on to a second place finish in the race.

This time Celestino Vietti was already 15th and taking his helmet and gloves on in his pit box heading into the final minutes, so the SpeedRS rider could not respond as his lap dropped to 18th.

A regular frontrunner in the last rounds, Alonso Lopez did not make the cut, in 19th at the end of the session for Gresini.

QJMotor Rookie Angel Piqueras (25th) was on track for the first time since his accident in the USA, walking away from a late crash which saw him slide down the track at turn seven.

There was one other faller, Sergio Garcia (22nd), who was off early on at turn one, into the gravel.

Forward have parted ways with Jorge Navarro, leaving Xabi Zurutuza (27th) to pick up the ride he had been filling in on permanently.

Mario Aji remains out of action with his neck fracture. For the Hungarian round he is replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone (28th).

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Hungarian  Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 40.229s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.203s
3Filip SalacCZE +0.311s
4Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.427s
5Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.446s
6Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.468s
7Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.470s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.480s
9Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.489s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI  (Kalex)+0.500s
11Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.502s
12Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.675s
13Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.687s
14Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.711s
15Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.895s
16Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.922s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.923s
18Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.924s
19Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.973s
20Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.980s
21Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.053s
22Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.059s
23Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.098s
24Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.290s
25Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex)+1.330s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.350s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.661s
28Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.046s

Official Hungarian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1m 40.964s
Old all time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s
New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Practice) 1m 40.229s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s

Free Practice 1

The first session saw Gonzalez ahead of the pack, improving on his last lap to better his own time, while his team-mate Agius had contrasting fortunes, with a rare engine blow leaving a plume of smoke behind the Australian, bringing out a late red flag with just under four minutes left of the session.

The lap Alonso completed behind Agius at the time took him to second, with Vietti carrying his home form just a week ago to Hungary, the top Boscoscuro in the session behind the Kalex duo after returning for the final few minutes to climb from 18th to third.

Salac was pushed back to fourth quickest, with Lopez completing the early top five.

FP1 began with a fall for Guevara on his out lap - running straight on into the gravel at turn five, recovering to get back out for 10th, the final rider within half a second of Gonzalez.

Ferrandez was again the best of the rookies in the first session, in 13th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Hungarian  Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 41.060
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.125s
3Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.222s
4Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.240s
5Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.279s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.327s
7Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.378s
8Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.382s
9Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.406s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.454s
11Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.545s
12Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.553s
13Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.727s
14Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.773s
15Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.814s
16Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.831s
17Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI  (Kalex)+0.921s
18Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.959s
19Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.069s
20Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.132s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.182s
22Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.467s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.627s
24Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.653s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.826s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.195s
27Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex)+2.937s
28Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.966s


 