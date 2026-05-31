2026 Italian Moto2  - Race Results

The Italian Moto2 race saw Manuel Gonzalez able to slow down and ease to victory after no rider could match his Mugello pace, the runaway winner at round seven.

The championship leader started from pole, and was looking to build up his championship lead after an emotional win last time in the Catalan round.

Having won in Italy in 2025, Gonzalez had good pedigree at the track and soon began to pull out a lead on his Kalex.

The gap only got bigger for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider, who eased down to a win by 5.327s celebrating with a wheelie over the line, after a metronomic run of consistent laps in the 1m 50s bracket for the duration, for a sixth podium finish in seven races, and third victory of the season.

The race action was delivered behind. Ivan Ortola initially went with Gonzalez, but ate up his tyre trying to keep pace, dropping the QJMotor - Green Power - MSI rider into the clutches of Daniel Holgado over the closing stages.

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The Aspar bike powered through, but matters only got worse for Ortola - with the next riders approaching a technical saw him raise his hand, then exit the race.

The podium places were not guaranteed with home rider Celestino Vietti on a charge.

The MB Conveyors SpeedRS rider had slid off track while pushing in qualifying, leaving him 16th on the grid. An early charge had seen him reel in the bikes ahead one by one until he hit the leaders, also passing the beleaguered Ortola before setting his sights on Daniel Holgado, who had inherited second.

A hard but fair lunge pass at Scarperia saw the Italian ahead for second, his first podium at home in Mugello. Completing a huge comeback performance, as well as finishing as the top Boscoscuro in the race.

Holgado still had pressure behind from Senna Agius, but held on to the final podium spot for Aspar, ahead of the Australian, who had made his own way forward from seventh on the grid on the second Dynavolt entry.

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Alonso Lopez was battling for fifth on the second lap when his contact with Alex Escrig took the Forward rider out of the race. Race Direction decided a long lap loop trip was the correct penalty, which saw the Gresini rider re-join in eighth, moving back up to sixth by the chequered flag.

Izan Guevara was not at the races, starting eighth, the title challenger only made up one place in the race to finish a distant seventh, 10 seconds away from race winner Gonzalez, on his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike.

Barry Baltus came from 19th on the grid for an impressive eighth for REDS Fantic Racing, clear of Collin Veijer who was the ninth rider to the finish line for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The battle for 10th was much closer, with ELF Marc VDS rider Denis Oncu just ahead of Tony Arbolino on the second Fantic bike.

Adrian Huertas rode his way into the points from 26th on the grid to 12th for Italtrans.

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Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie in the race, and the only one in the points, in 13th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

The remaining points on offer went to Joe Roberts in 14th for American Racing and Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing rider Zonta van den Goorbergh in 15th.



Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50.746s

Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Q2) 1m 48.474s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Of the replacement riders Unai Orradre had the best Mugello experience, finishing the race in place of Angel Piqueras in 21st.

Xabi Zurutuza crashed out with Aron Canet at the start of the race after returning to fill in for Jorge Navarro with Klint Forward Racing.

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Mario Aji was not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Taiyo Furusato saw his day start badly with a grid penalty, moving him back to last, before it got worse, crashing out at Casanova.

Ayumu Sasaki was on for a top ten finish when he fell out of contention.



Championship Standings

Gonzalez extends his overall lead with another win, moving the gap in the title hunt for 18.5 to 34.5 as he moves his total after seven rounds to 129.5.

Guevara remains second overall om 95 points, with Vietti third on 93, after his run to the podium places.

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Agius is third on 78 points ahead of Holgado on 65, moving ahead of his Aspar team-mate Alonso, who faded back out of the points top 18th as the Mugello twists and turns seemed a tough manage for the injury carrying rider, staying on 58 in fifth.

20th placed Rueda is now the top overall rookie after adding to his total, now with eight points, moving ahead of Luca Lunetta, who has seven points after the Italian round.

Full race results can be found below.