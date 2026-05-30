2026 Italian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Moto2 qualifying in Mugello for the Italian round of the championship saw Manuel Gonzalez become the latest different polesitter - with a record lap.

The championship leader had been looking to build on his statement win last time out in Catalunya - and found the perfect response, with huge new record lap on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex, a 1m 48.474s, as his title challengers struggled in Tuscany.

The Spaniard took over at the top of the timing screens from Filip Salac. The American Racing rider had slipstreamed his way to the top early in the session, behind Gonzalez, with that lap finishing 0.249s slower.

Alex Escrig needed no tow, his solo effort lifted the Klint Forward Racing rider to a front row start in thrid.

Daniel Holgado was the best of the riders to graduate from Q1, his track time helping the Aspar rider on his way to fourth, but half a second away from the new benchmark by Gonzalez.



Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer was just two tenth quicker than Italjet Gresini rider Alonso Lopez for fifth.

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Senna Agius was a solid seventh on the second Dynavolt bike.

Izan Guevara had already lowered the lap record in the earlier FP2 session, showing he had the pace to compete for pole, but traffic played it’s part in his eighth on the grid for Blu Cru Pramac as did a huge save from the Spaniard - who was the highest qualifying Boscoscuro rider.

David Alonso was ninth quickest for Aspar, just ahead of Ivan Ortola - the QJMotor - Green Power - MSI rider was the last person within a second of the pole lap, completing the top 10 on the grid.

Tony Arbolino was the last rider to improve, moving from 16th to 12th at the chequered flag for Reds Fantic Racing.

Celestino Vietti had been fastest on Friday. The polesitter last time out at the Catalan round had been looking for a repeat at home but slid out of contention, leaving the SpeedRS rider 16th.

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The Italian was not the only faller - an early spill for Sergio Garcia left the Gresini rider without a time.

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50.746s

Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Q2) 1m 48.474s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

Q1 - Daniel Holgado leads Q2 charge

Holgado saw his early banker hold firm to move up with the top time, joined by ELF Marc VDS rider Deniz Oncu (17th in Q2), Arbolino and Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team rider Zonta van den Goorbergh (14th in Q2).

Barry Baltus had been in a progression slot before he was stalked around Mugello by team-mate Arbolino, who went third, knocking him back to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Luca Lunetta was the best of the rookies in Moto2 in sixth in the session (20th) for MB Conveyors SpeedRS, just ahead of rivals Jose Antonio Rueda and Taiyo Furusato.

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Aron Canet was off the pace in ninth in Q1 (23rd overall), for Elf Marc VDS.

Xabi Zurutuza (25th) is back with Klint Forward Racing, in place of Jorge Navarro. Fellow replacement rider Unai Orradre fills in for Angel Piqueras again at QJ Motor (27th).

Mario Aji is not replaced in his continued absence at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia..

Full qualifying results can be found below.