2026 Italian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from Qualifying for round seven, the Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez became the seventh different pole position rider in 2026.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2026, Italian GP
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2026, Italian GP
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Moto2 qualifying in Mugello for the Italian round of the championship saw Manuel Gonzalez become the latest different polesitter - with a record lap.

The championship leader had been looking to build on his statement win last time out in Catalunya - and found the perfect response, with huge new record lap on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex, a 1m 48.474s, as his title challengers struggled in Tuscany.

The Spaniard took over at the top of the timing screens from Filip Salac. The American Racing rider had slipstreamed his way to the top early in the session, behind Gonzalez, with that lap finishing 0.249s slower.

Alex Escrig needed no tow, his solo effort lifted the Klint Forward Racing rider to a front row start in thrid.

Daniel Holgado was the best of the riders to graduate from Q1, his track time helping the Aspar rider on his way to fourth, but half a second away from  the new benchmark by Gonzalez.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer was just two tenth quicker than Italjet Gresini rider Alonso Lopez for fifth.

Senna Agius was a solid seventh on the second Dynavolt bike.

Izan Guevara had already lowered the lap record in the earlier FP2 session, showing he had the pace to compete for pole, but traffic played it’s part in his eighth on the grid for Blu Cru Pramac as did a huge save from the Spaniard - who was the highest qualifying Boscoscuro rider.

David Alonso was ninth quickest for Aspar, just ahead of Ivan Ortola - the QJMotor - Green Power - MSI rider was the last person within a second of the pole lap, completing the top 10 on the grid.

Tony Arbolino was the last rider to improve, moving from 16th to 12th at the chequered flag for Reds Fantic Racing.

Celestino Vietti had been fastest on Friday. The polesitter last time out at the Catalan round had been looking for a repeat at home but slid out of contention, leaving the SpeedRS rider 16th.

The Italian was not the only faller - an early spill for Sergio Garcia left the Gresini rider without a time.

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50.746s
Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s
New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, Q2) 1m 48.474s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

Q1 - Daniel Holgado leads Q2 charge

Holgado saw his early banker hold firm to move up with the top time, joined by ELF Marc VDS rider  Deniz Oncu (17th in Q2), Arbolino and Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team rider Zonta van den Goorbergh (14th in Q2).

Barry Baltus had been in a progression slot before he was stalked around Mugello by team-mate Arbolino, who went third, knocking him back to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Luca Lunetta was the best of the rookies in Moto2 in sixth in the session (20th) for MB Conveyors SpeedRS, just ahead of rivals Jose Antonio Rueda and Taiyo Furusato.

Aron Canet was off the pace in ninth in Q1 (23rd overall), for Elf Marc VDS.

Xabi Zurutuza (25th) is back with Klint Forward Racing, in place of Jorge Navarro. Fellow replacement rider Unai Orradre fills in for Angel Piqueras again at QJ Motor (27th).

Mario Aji is not replaced in his continued absence at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia..

Full qualifying results can be found below.

2026 Italian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 48.474s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.249s
3Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.367s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.592s
5Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.732s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.752s
7Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.758s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.830s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.862s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI  (Kalex)+0.922s
11Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.001s
12Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.113s
13Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.167s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.168s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.183s
16Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.187s
17Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+2.098s
18Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)No Time

Q1

19Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)1m 49.570s
20Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1m 49.672s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 49.777s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 49.945s
23Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1m 50.013s
24Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 50.248s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1m 50.256s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 50.341s
27Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI  (Kalex)1m 50.417s