2026 Italian Moto2  - Practice Results

The first day of Moto2 in Mugello saw Celestino Vietti on top, as he was last time out in Catalunya on Friday, this time with a new record lap in Practice, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The MB Conveyors SpeedRS lead a Boscoscuro 1-2 in the session, the third rider to set a new lap record as the Italian built into the second session at home to finish on top of the timesheets with a new 1m 49.420s benchmark.

Vietti took over from early session leader Izan Guevara, who came back to the top of the standings with his own then record lap for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, before seeing his time bettered by 0.011s.

Also under the old lap record, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was third quickest, the top Kalex rider for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.



Fliip Salac was last in the drying FP1 session, but was a much improved fourth in the important timed practice for American Racing, with Alonso Lopez continuing his uptick in form in fifth for Gresini.

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Alex Escrig was the first rider over half a second away from the new record lap in sixth for Forward, with Ayumu Sasaki also making a leap forward, off track in FP1, this time the Japanese rider was positioning well on track for seventh for the Idrofoglia team.

David Alonso had fallen out of the progression slots but fought back for eighth late in the session, the only Aspar to go directly to Q2, with team-mate Daniel Holgado the first rider to miss out.

Ninth placed QJMotor rider Ivan Ortola had a small advantage over Senna Aguis on the second Dynavolt bike, who completed the top ten.

The remaining Q2 places went to Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer in 11th, 12th placed Daniel Munoz for Italtrans, Gresini’s Sergio Garcia in 13th and Joe Roberts who just held onto 14th for American Racing - the last rider within a second of the lead lap.

Further back, Alberto Ferrandez was the best of the Moto2 rookies in 20th, ahead of Luca Lunetta in 21st and reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda in 22nd.

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Read More 2025 Italian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

FP1 leader Tony Arbolino dropped back to 23rd.

Xabi Zurutuza continued in place of Jorge Navarro in 24th for Klint Forward Racing, with fellow replacement rider Unai Orradre still in for Angel Piqueras at QJ Motor in 27th.

Mario Aji remains out of action and is again not replaced.



Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Italian Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 1m 49.420s 2 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.011s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.110s 4 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.164s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.338s 6 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.587s 7 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.632s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.634s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI (Kalex) +0.722s 10 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.742s 11 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.813s 12 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.939s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.954s 14 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.961s 15 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.012s 16 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.033s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.136s 18 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.187s 19 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.226s 20 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.249s 21 Luca Lunetta ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.396s 22 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.492s 23 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.518s 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.719s 25 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.862s 26 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.078s 27 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI (Kalex) +2.320s

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Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50. 746s

Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s

New all time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2026, Practice) 1m 49.420s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s



Free Practice 1

The first session for the intermediate class was a tale of two tyres, with the early laps on wets quickly smashed by the change to slicks as the dry line developed at Mugello.

That swap saw Arbolino at the top of the timesheets, ahead of Escrig and Gonzalez, who was far more tentative in the wet, and still half a second away from the best time.

Vietti and Barry Baltus both improved to complete the top five, but over a second from Arbolino’s slick benchmark.

Frontrunners on the wet tyre, Lopez and Guevara finished FP1 in 11th and 12th respectively, almost six seconds slower than the slick riders.

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The tyre change did not work out for Ayumu Sasaki, a faller at turn one.



FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: