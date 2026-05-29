2026 Italian Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round seven, the Italian Grand Prix, where Celestino Vietti lead the riders to Q2 with a new lap record.

Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2026
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2026
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The first day of Moto2 in Mugello saw Celestino Vietti on top, as he was last time out in Catalunya on Friday, this time with a new record lap in Practice, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The MB Conveyors SpeedRS lead a Boscoscuro 1-2 in the session, the third rider to set a new lap record as the Italian built into the second session at home to finish on top of the timesheets with a new 1m 49.420s benchmark.

Vietti took over from early session leader Izan Guevara, who came back to the top of the standings with his own then record lap for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, before seeing his time bettered by 0.011s.

Also under the old lap record, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was third quickest, the top Kalex rider for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.


Fliip Salac was last in the drying FP1 session, but was a much improved fourth in the important timed practice for American Racing, with Alonso Lopez continuing his uptick in form in fifth for Gresini.

Alex Escrig was the first rider over half a second away from the new record lap in sixth for Forward, with Ayumu Sasaki also making a leap forward, off track in FP1, this time the Japanese rider was positioning well on track for seventh for the Idrofoglia team.

David Alonso had fallen out of the progression slots but fought back for eighth late in the session, the only Aspar to go directly to Q2, with team-mate Daniel Holgado the first rider to miss out.

Ninth placed QJMotor rider Ivan Ortola had a small advantage over Senna Aguis on the second Dynavolt bike, who completed the top ten.

The remaining Q2 places went to Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer in 11th, 12th placed Daniel Munoz for Italtrans, Gresini’s Sergio Garcia in 13th and Joe Roberts who just held onto 14th for American Racing - the last rider within a second of the lead lap.

Further back, Alberto Ferrandez was the best of the Moto2 rookies in 20th, ahead of Luca Lunetta in 21st and reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda in 22nd.

FP1 leader Tony Arbolino dropped back to 23rd.

Xabi Zurutuza continued in place of Jorge Navarro in 24th for Klint Forward Racing, with fellow replacement rider Unai Orradre still in for Angel Piqueras at QJ Motor in 27th.

Mario Aji remains out of action and is again not replaced.


Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Italian Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1m 49.420s
2Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.011s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.110s
4Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.164s
5Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.338s
6Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.587s
7Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.632s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.634s
9Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI  (Kalex)+0.722s
10Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.742s
11Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.813s
12Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.939s
13Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.954s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.961s
15Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.012s
16Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.033s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.136s
18Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.187s
19Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.226s
20Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.249s
21Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.396s
22Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.492s
23Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.518s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.719s
25Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.862s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.078s
27Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI  (Kalex)+2.320s

 

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50. 746s
Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s
New all time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2026, Practice) 1m 49.420s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s


Free Practice 1

The first session for the intermediate class was a tale of two tyres, with the early laps on wets quickly smashed by the change to slicks as the dry line developed at Mugello.

That swap saw Arbolino at the top of the timesheets, ahead of Escrig and Gonzalez, who was far more tentative in the wet, and still half a second away from the best time.

Vietti and Barry Baltus both improved to complete the top five, but over a second from Arbolino’s slick benchmark.

Frontrunners on the wet tyre, Lopez and Guevara finished FP1 in 11th and 12th respectively, almost six seconds slower than the slick riders.

The tyre change did not work out for Ayumu Sasaki, a faller at turn one.
 

 FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Italian Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)1m 53.619s
2Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.393s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.536s
4Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.182s
5Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.519s
6Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.609s
7Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+2.938s
8Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+3.067s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.245s
10David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+5.946s
11Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+5.986s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+6.790s
13Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+7.081s
14Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+7.656s
15Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+8.071s
16Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+8.146s
17Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+8.190s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI  (Kalex)+8.250s
19Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+8.289s
20Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+8.479s
21Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+9.103s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+9.493s
23Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI  (Kalex)+9.817s
24Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+11.028s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+12.248s
26Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+13.987s
27Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+20.476s