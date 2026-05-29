2026 Italian Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round seven, the Italian Grand Prix, where Celestino Vietti lead the riders to Q2 with a new lap record.
The first day of Moto2 in Mugello saw Celestino Vietti on top, as he was last time out in Catalunya on Friday, this time with a new record lap in Practice, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.
The MB Conveyors SpeedRS lead a Boscoscuro 1-2 in the session, the third rider to set a new lap record as the Italian built into the second session at home to finish on top of the timesheets with a new 1m 49.420s benchmark.
Vietti took over from early session leader Izan Guevara, who came back to the top of the standings with his own then record lap for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, before seeing his time bettered by 0.011s.
Also under the old lap record, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was third quickest, the top Kalex rider for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
Fliip Salac was last in the drying FP1 session, but was a much improved fourth in the important timed practice for American Racing, with Alonso Lopez continuing his uptick in form in fifth for Gresini.
Alex Escrig was the first rider over half a second away from the new record lap in sixth for Forward, with Ayumu Sasaki also making a leap forward, off track in FP1, this time the Japanese rider was positioning well on track for seventh for the Idrofoglia team.
David Alonso had fallen out of the progression slots but fought back for eighth late in the session, the only Aspar to go directly to Q2, with team-mate Daniel Holgado the first rider to miss out.
Ninth placed QJMotor rider Ivan Ortola had a small advantage over Senna Aguis on the second Dynavolt bike, who completed the top ten.
The remaining Q2 places went to Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer in 11th, 12th placed Daniel Munoz for Italtrans, Gresini’s Sergio Garcia in 13th and Joe Roberts who just held onto 14th for American Racing - the last rider within a second of the lead lap.
Further back, Alberto Ferrandez was the best of the Moto2 rookies in 20th, ahead of Luca Lunetta in 21st and reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda in 22nd.
FP1 leader Tony Arbolino dropped back to 23rd.
Xabi Zurutuza continued in place of Jorge Navarro in 24th for Klint Forward Racing, with fellow replacement rider Unai Orradre still in for Angel Piqueras at QJ Motor in 27th.
Mario Aji remains out of action and is again not replaced.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Italian Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|1m 49.420s
|2
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.011s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.110s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.164s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.338s
|6
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.587s
|7
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.632s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.634s
|9
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.722s
|10
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.742s
|11
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.813s
|12
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.939s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.954s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.961s
|15
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.012s
|16
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.033s
|17
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.136s
|18
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.187s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.226s
|20
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.249s
|21
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.396s
|22
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.492s
|23
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.518s
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.719s
|25
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.862s
|26
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.078s
|27
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI (Kalex)
|+2.320s
Official Catalan Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 1m 50. 746s
Old All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s
New all time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2026, Practice) 1m 49.420s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 49.745s
Free Practice 1
The first session for the intermediate class was a tale of two tyres, with the early laps on wets quickly smashed by the change to slicks as the dry line developed at Mugello.
That swap saw Arbolino at the top of the timesheets, ahead of Escrig and Gonzalez, who was far more tentative in the wet, and still half a second away from the best time.
Vietti and Barry Baltus both improved to complete the top five, but over a second from Arbolino’s slick benchmark.
Frontrunners on the wet tyre, Lopez and Guevara finished FP1 in 11th and 12th respectively, almost six seconds slower than the slick riders.
The tyre change did not work out for Ayumu Sasaki, a faller at turn one.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Italian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 53.619s
|2
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.393s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.536s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.182s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.519s
|6
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.609s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.938s
|8
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+3.067s
|9
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.245s
|10
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+5.946s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+5.986s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+6.790s
|13
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+7.081s
|14
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+7.656s
|15
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+8.071s
|16
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+8.146s
|17
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+8.190s
|18
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI (Kalex)
|+8.250s
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+8.289s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+8.479s
|21
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+9.103s
|22
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+9.493s
|23
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power - MSI (Kalex)
|+9.817s
|24
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+11.028s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+12.248s
|26
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+13.987s
|27
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+20.476s