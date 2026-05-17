2026 Catalunya Moto2 - Race Results

The Catalan Moto2 race saw Manuel Gonzalez stalk and pass long term leader Celestino Vietti, with a rush of emotions taking over the Spaniard at home at the Circuit de Canalunya- Barcelona.

Launching from pole, Celestino Vietti was immediately challenged by a good start from Gonzalez from third, but took control out of turn one to lead for most of the race distance.

Behind, Gonzalez broke free from Ivan Ortola to give chase, stalking Vietti, who had seen massive deterioration of his rear tyre while pulling a gap of around a second.

A push saw the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider right behind with three laps to go, with a wobble from the Italian enough of an opportunity for the number 18 to take his chance and move into the lead.

The closing laps saw Vietti now close behind, but Gonzalez covered all options on his Kalex to take home his second win of the season, crying white embracing his team as he extended his championship lead.

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Vietti brought the Beta Tools SpeedRS bike home just 0.203s behind, the best of the Boscoscuro riders.

Izan Guevara won last time out in France, but had work to do from eleventh on the grid. Wasting no time to get back to the front, the Blu Cru Paramac Yamaha rider was locked in battle for the final podium spot, with Ortola, also making his move with three laps to run, for the final podium spot.

That left Ortola a safe fourth for QJMotor, with Daniel Holgado next to see the chequered flag after a lonely rider in fifth for Aspar.

Holgado won the round from pole last season, but had limited time in qualifying after a save that broke the front of his bike saw him back in the pits and eighth on the grid. His race trim comeback marks a turnaround in fortunes for the Spanish rider, off the back of a late DQ after the Le Mans race for having the front of his bike not fully back after his crash.

Team-mate David Alonso was next to finish. Still battling his body after picking up a training injury, Alonso was also in a fierce battle on track, with the fight for sixth providing race long action. The Colombian spent many laps swapping position with Senna Aguis, with competition for the spot also coming from Filip Salac and Alonso Lopez.

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Alonso eventually pulled clear for sixth, with Salac seventh for American Racing, Alonso Lopez picked up eighth for Gresini.

Rookie Luca Lunetta was able to gain an additional place as he too picked off a fading Agius, bringing his SpeedRS bike home ninth, with Agius completing the top 10 on the second Dynavolt entry.

The rest of the riders were spread out by almost a second intervals. Daniel Munoz finished 11th for Italtrans, with rookie Jose Antonio Rueda fighting back from a poor start for 12th on his Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

The remaining points went to Barry Baltus, who fought up to 13th for Fantic Racing from 21st on the grid, Elf Marc VDS rider Aron Canet in 14th and Idrofoglia rider Ayumu Sasaki in 15th.

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Munoz (2025) 1m 42. 355s

Previous all time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1m 41.549s

New lap record: Celestino Vietti (2026, Q2) 1m 41.076s

Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2026, Q2) 1m 41.076s

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Crashes, injuries and replacements

Collin Veijer was already up against it with a long lap penalty to serve for causing a crash in France, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider qualified second, but like his Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate he also went heavily backwards at lights out, dropping to 17th after being helped back even further by contact with Sasaki.

The trip around the loop dropped the rider from the Netherlands even further to 21st, with a weekend to forget cemented by a huge smash for his KTM, destroying the bike, while Veijer walked away.

Joe Roberts and Alex Escrig both retired to the pits.

Jorge Navarro was out of action following his red flag crash in France, replaced at Klint Forward Racing by Xabi Zurutuza (24th).

Unai Orradre (16th) took over as the replacement for long term absentee Angel Piqueras at QJMotor.

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Mario Aji is also absent, but not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Championship Standings

Gonzalez extends his lead from 9.5 points to 18.5 with a win, with Guevara still his closest rival in second on 86 points.

Vietti moves into third on 73 points, moving ahead of Agius, now fourth on 65. David Alonso completes the top five in the title chase, with 58 points.

His ninth place shoots Lunetta straight to the top of the rookie standings, with seven points. Rueda added to his tally to have five points after six races.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

2026 Catalan Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 06.295s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.203s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +4.205s 4 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI (Kalex) +6.338s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +7.971s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +8.080s 7 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.636s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +11.312s 9 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +13.545s 10 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +13.761s 11 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +14.210s 12 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +15.056s 13 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +16.423s 14 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +17.667s 15 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +18.721s 16 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI (Kalex) +20.730s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +21.344s 18 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +21.405s 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +24.078s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +24.833s 21 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +31.147s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +36.601s 23 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +38.957s 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +49.140s 25 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF 26 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 27 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) DNF

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