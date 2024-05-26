2024 Catalan Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Catalan Moto2 Grand Prix in Barcelona, where Ai Ogura won after Fermin Aldeguer crashed out.

Garcia, Ogura and Dixon on the Moto2 Catalan GP Podium, Barcelona, 2024, 26th May
Garcia, Ogura and Dixon on the Moto2 Catalan GP Podium, Barcelona, 2024,…
© Gold & Goose

Round six of the Moto2 championship, the Catalan Grand Prix, saw Ai Ogura stage a memorable run through the pack, with a final move on his teammate bringing victory, his first of the season.

The Japanese rider gave chase to a lonely Sergio Garcia, his fellow MT Helmets - MSI Boscoscuro rider.

Garcia had started form pole but only lead briefly as Aldeguer pushed to the front at the start of lap two in a race filled with crashes and penalties.

One often lead to the other and with the Spaniards out front pushing each other to the limit, they both were handed track limits warnings. As the MV Conveyors Speed Up rider visibly struggle to keep his bike out of the danger zone, the inevitable happened and he was handed a trip around the penalty loop.

Taking it immediately from first place, Aldeguer entered in race mode and had not slowed enough, was late on the brakes and found himself flicked off and sat in the gravel.

That left Garcia out front with a lead, but Ogura was on a charge as he had been all race after qualifying tenth.

2024 Moto2 Catalunya - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)36m 33.540s
2Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+3.816s
3Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+9.186s
4Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+12.241s
5Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+12.593s
6Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+13.666s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+15.443s
8Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+17.676s
9Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+19.435s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+19.535s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+21.440s
12Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+21.899s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+23.723s
14Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+25.190s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+25.397s
16Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+25.476
17Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+28.558s
18Mattia PasiniITAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+31.074s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+38.911s
20Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+39.240s
21Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+39.864s
22Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)=45.255s
23Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+2 laps
24Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNF
25Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
26Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)DNF
27Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)DNF
28Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
29Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
30Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF
31Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
32Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF

Once in sight at the start of lap 18, the #79 used his slipstream over the line and blocked hard to take over out front, holding on to lead over the line by 3.816s.

The duo had swapped position but it was a team 1-2 again for MT Helmets - MSI at their true home track out of the Spanish rounds.

Ogura’s win is his first since the Japanese round in the 2022 season.

Jake Dixon, after a series of accidents and injuries was yet to score a point this season for CFMoto Inde Aspar. His most recent injury has seen the British rider tear the ligaments in his ankle, but he pushed in qualifying, for eleventh in a close session.

In race trim, Dixon did not initially make huge gains, sat in ninth. A series of falls ahead gave the #96 the motivation to rally, pushing his way through the biggest battle on track and pulling away for a solo, lonely third.

Jeremy Alcoba lead the warring bikes over the line after constant swapping to lead the quartet. The Yamaha VR46 rider had also made an impressive run through the pack, from a 22nd place start for his best result of the season so far.

Senna Agius was the top rookie and fought back for fifth for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, all the more impressive as the Australian had to work through the group twice after his own penalty for exceeding track limits too often, handed out late in the race on lap fourteen when he had made it to sixth.

Albert Arenas had been running at the front in third for the first few laps, but used a lot of tyre, dropping back into the pack. The Gresini rider was as low as eighth in the back of the battle before fighting back to finish sixth.

That left Marcos Ramirez seventh as the top American Racing rider. Alonso Lopez was eighth for MV Conveyors Speed Up after losing contact.

Zonta van den Goorbergh had a penalty but was moved up to ninth for RW Racing - after his own run around the penalty loop Tony Arbolino was asked to drop a place for overtaking under yellow flags, which was applied retrospectively, shifting the Elf Marc VDS rider back to tenth.

There was a gap before Joe Roberts arrived for eleventh. The American avoided a move from Daniel Munoz on the opening lap which saw him clip Somkiat Chantra, who then collected Moto3’s race inspiration Izan Guevara.

Jorge Navarro was the best of the wildcard entries in a respectable twelfth on his return with Klint Forward Racing, pressuring Roberts to the line after sitting in 21st on the grid.

The remaining points on offer went to Filip Salac (Elf Marc VDS) in 13th, Jaume Masia (Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up), the best of the Moto3 graduates in 14th and Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) in 15th.

Mario Aji was close behind, just missing out in 16th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

The second wildcard rider, Mattia Pasini at Speed Up, finished 18th.

Manuel Gonzalez received a three position grid penalty for his slow riding ruining the lap Lopez was on in Q2. His issues increased when he fell on lap five, but rejoined to finish 23rd and two laps down.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were further falls from the front of the race for Aron Canet and Celestino Vietti.

Daniel Munoz, replacing Bo Bendsneyder one again, crashed out a few laps after his early move at lap one.

Diogo Moreira, Dennis Foggia and Ayumu Sasaki also failed to go the distance.

Championship Standings

Second sees Garcia move on to 109 and retain his lead in the standings. Ogura moves up two places to second thanks to his win, now 21 points behind with a total of 88. Joe Roberts is one point further back in third overall. Aldeguer’s early exit drops him to fourth on a distant 63 points.
 

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
News
1h ago
Josef Newgarden wins the 108th running of the Indy500
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
IndyCar
5h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Race - As it happened
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton explains “I told you guys” radio complaint in Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro: I fought like a lion, but Marc is Marc!
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Charles Leclerc couldn’t see on final laps of Monaco GP due to ‘tears in my eyes’
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium…
F1
News
7h ago
Alpine threaten Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after Pierre Gasly incident
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
8h ago
Christian Horner jabs at Mercedes with ‘defeatist’ Monaco GP strategy claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen names “only positive” from Monaco GP after “weekend to forget”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…