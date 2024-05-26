2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'39.505s
|5/6
|353k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.027s
|6/6
|353k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.079s
|4/6
|348k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.111s
|6/6
|348k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.112s
|5/6
|351k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.252s
|5/6
|356k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.309s
|5/6
|344k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.503s
|5/6
|350k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.513s
|5/6
|348k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.559s
|6/6
|350k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.585s
|3/6
|347k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.639s
|6/6
|352k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.684s
|5/6
|351k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.706s
|4/6
|351k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.782s
|5/6
|351k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.830s
|4/6
|351k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.971s
|5/6
|348k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.189s
|6/6
|344k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.241s
|4/6
|350k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.346s
|6/6
|348k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.478s
|6/6
|344k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.520s
|6/6
|347k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.139s
|6/6
|351k
* Rookie
|Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez 1m 38.991s (2023)
Enea Bastianini leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.
Vinales' team-mate and Sprint winner Aleix Espargaro was only 22nd fastest as riders worked on tyre conservation for this afternoon's full length race.
After using the medium front and soft rear tyres for the Sprint, the medium rear and possibly the hard front could be viable options for the grand prix.