2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Warm-up Results

MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'39.505s 5/6 353k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.027s 6/6 353k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.079s 4/6 348k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.111s 6/6 348k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.112s 5/6 351k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.252s 5/6 356k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.309s 5/6 344k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.503s 5/6 350k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.513s 5/6 348k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.559s 6/6 350k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.585s 3/6 347k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.639s 6/6 352k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.684s 5/6 351k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.706s 4/6 351k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.782s 5/6 351k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.830s 4/6 351k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.971s 5/6 348k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.189s 6/6 344k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.241s 4/6 350k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.346s 6/6 348k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.478s 6/6 344k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.520s 6/6 347k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +2.139s 6/6 351k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records: Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024) Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez 1m 38.991s (2023)

Enea Bastianini leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.

Vinales' team-mate and Sprint winner Aleix Espargaro was only 22nd fastest as riders worked on tyre conservation for this afternoon's full length race.

After using the medium front and soft rear tyres for the Sprint, the medium rear and possibly the hard front could be viable options for the grand prix.