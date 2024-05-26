2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'39.505s5/6353k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.027s6/6353k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.079s4/6348k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.111s6/6348k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.112s5/6351k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.252s5/6356k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.309s5/6344k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.503s5/6350k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.513s5/6348k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.559s6/6350k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.585s3/6347k
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.639s6/6352k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.684s5/6351k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.706s4/6351k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.782s5/6351k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.830s4/6351k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.971s5/6348k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.189s6/6344k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.241s4/6350k
20Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.346s6/6348k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.478s6/6344k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.520s6/6347k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.139s6/6351k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez 1m 38.991s (2023)

Enea Bastianini leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.

Vinales' team-mate and Sprint winner Aleix Espargaro was only 22nd fastest as riders worked on tyre conservation for this afternoon's full length race.

After using the medium front and soft rear tyres for the Sprint, the medium rear and possibly the hard front could be viable options for the grand prix.

 

 

 

 

