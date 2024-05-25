Yamaha planning ‘something important’ for Mugello test

'Something important' and 'a pretty big change' coming for Yamaha at the Mugello test.

Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Alex Rins says Yamaha is planning ‘something important’ for the Mugello post-race MotoGP test on June 3.

After finishing tenth in the Catalunya Sprint race, team-mate Fabio Quartararo had revealed:

“I’m really looking forward to the test in Mugello and then Valencia [mid-June] because I think it can be a pretty big change for us.”

Rins, who finished in twelfth place, then backed up Quartararo’s comments by confirming:

“They are planning to bring something for the Mugello test, something important. So let's see how it works.”

Yamaha has already introduced a new aero package for both its riders in Barcelona but they continuing to struggle for grip.

“The final sector is killing us,” said Quartararo. “It’s a lot about turning and grip. Exactly what we miss.”

Rins agreed: “Still we are far. In the sprint race, it was so hard for me at the beginning to stop the bike with the full fuel tank. 

"Then lap by lap, I was going a little bit better [but] we need to continue working on the bike.

“I was struggling to find traction. Corners 12-13-14, where you need a lot of grip, were the worst.”

Crash.net understands that Yamaha will bring several different bikes to the Mugello test.

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow was also due to race in next weekend's Italian MotoGP as a wild-card but has been forced to withdraw following hand surgery.

