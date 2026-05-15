2026 Catalunya Moto2 - Practice Results

The first day of Moto2 action in Barcelona saw Celestino Vietti on top in both the early FP1 session and the timed practice, leading the riders into Q2 ahead of the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider had been working his way up the times before heading into the final five minutes the Italian posted a lap closing in on the record, a 1m 41.611s effort, which held at the top for the Boscoscuro rider.

The session was incredibly close, with both of the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP riders well outside the Q2 progression places for much of the session before Senna Agius moved from 16th to what was then first on his Kalex, dropping to second, but only 0.014s slower than Vietti.

Alonso Lopez continued his Le Mans form with a time itself just 0.026s slower than the lead time for Italjet Gresini.

Daniel Holgado may have been disqualified after the race in France, but can look forward with good form at the Catalan track - a winner from pole last season the Aspar rider was a competitive fourth quickest on Friday.

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Izan Guevara spent much of the latter part of the session in the pit, sure of progression, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was a secure fifth.

After a Le Mans to forget, Alex Escrig was back on form, in sixth for Forward Racing.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was outside the top 20 before picking up the pace late on, rallying to seventh by the chequered flag.

Filip Salac was eight quickest for American Racing, their best rider with Joe Roberts Q1 bound in 21st.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer and a much improved Ayumu Sasaki, who was 21st in FP1 for Idrofoglia, completed the top 10.

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Aron Canet was the first rider to be over half a second away from the lead time in 11th for Elf Marc VDS, with the team seeing improvements with both bikes heading straight to Q2, with Deniz Oncu just behind in 12th.

The remaining progression slots went ot Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider Alberto Fernandez, the top rookie on Friday, and Daniel Munoz in 14th for Italtrans.

Jose Antonio Rueda was shuffled out to 15th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike - a late personal best was not quite enough to see him improve on position.

Q1 also beckons again for Tony Arbolino (17th).

Barry Baltus will also be in the first qualifying session after a heavy downhill crash at turn five, dropping the Belgian to 20th.

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There was also a fall for Taiyo Furusato (24th).

An already slow start from injury was compounded by bike issues for David Alonso, the Aspar rider slowed to a halt on leaving the pits, got going again, then stopped again in turn four. The Colombian did get back on track, but was 26th .

There are several intermediate riders missing after the Le Mans round.

After hurting his arm in the red flag fall at the start of the race Jorge Navarro is replaced at Klint Forward Racing by Xabi Zurutuza (25th).

Unai Orradre (19th) steps in as the replacement for long term absentee Angel Piqueras at QJMotor.

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Mario Aji also misses the round but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Catalan Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.611s 2 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.014s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.026s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.204s 5 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.216s 6 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.348s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.400s 8 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.462s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.477s 10 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.493s 11 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.540s 12 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.597s 13 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.597s 14 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.606s 15 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.613s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI (Kalex) +0.636s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.702s 18 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.773s 19 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI (Kalex) +0.781s 20 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.919s 21 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.131s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.142s 23 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.159s 24 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.672s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.719s 26 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.790s 27 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.000s

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Munoz (2025) 1m 42. 355s

All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1m 41.549s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1m 41.549s

Free Practice 1:

The first session saw Celestino Vietti put in a late string of fast laps to lead in the morning, taking over from Senna Agius.

Alex Escrig was back on form for third, completing a mix of manufacturers at the top of the timesheets for Forward, behind the Boscoscuro and Kalex.

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Current main title contenders Guevara and Gonzalez completed the early top five.

Rueda was the top rookie, a much improved 11th as he looked at home on a more familiar track.

David Alonso was still struggling with his training injury in 17th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

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