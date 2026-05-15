2026 Catalunya Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round six, the Catalan Grand Prix, which saw Celestino Vietti finish the day with the top time.

Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2026
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2026
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The first day of Moto2 action in Barcelona saw Celestino Vietti on top in both the early FP1 session and the timed practice, leading the riders into Q2 ahead of the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider had been working his way up the times before heading into the final five minutes the Italian posted a lap closing in on the record, a 1m 41.611s effort, which held at the top for the Boscoscuro rider.

The session was incredibly close, with both of the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP riders well outside the Q2 progression places for much of the session before Senna Agius moved from 16th to what was then first on his Kalex, dropping to second, but only 0.014s slower than Vietti.

Alonso Lopez continued his Le Mans form with a time itself just 0.026s slower than the lead time for Italjet Gresini.

Daniel Holgado may have been disqualified after  the race in France, but can look forward with good form at the Catalan track - a winner from pole last season the Aspar rider was a competitive fourth quickest on Friday.

Izan Guevara spent much of the latter part of the session in the pit, sure of progression, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was a secure fifth.

After a Le Mans to forget, Alex Escrig was back on form, in sixth for Forward Racing.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was outside the top 20 before picking up the pace late on, rallying to seventh by the chequered flag.

Filip Salac was eight quickest for American Racing, their best rider with Joe Roberts Q1 bound in 21st.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer and a much improved Ayumu Sasaki, who was 21st in FP1 for Idrofoglia, completed the top 10.

Aron Canet was the first rider to be over half a second away from the lead time in 11th for Elf Marc VDS, with the team seeing improvements with both bikes heading straight to Q2, with Deniz Oncu just behind in 12th.

The remaining progression slots went ot Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider Alberto Fernandez, the top rookie on Friday, and Daniel Munoz in 14th for Italtrans.

Jose Antonio Rueda was shuffled out to 15th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike - a late personal best was not quite enough to see him improve on position.

Q1 also beckons again for Tony Arbolino (17th).

Barry Baltus will also be in the first qualifying session after a heavy downhill crash at turn five, dropping the Belgian to 20th.

There was also a fall for Taiyo Furusato (24th).

An already slow start from injury was compounded by bike issues for David Alonso, the Aspar rider slowed to a halt on leaving the pits, got going again, then stopped again in turn four. The Colombian did get back on track, but was 26th .

There are several intermediate riders missing after the Le Mans round.

After hurting his arm in the red flag fall at the start of the race Jorge Navarro is replaced at Klint Forward Racing by Xabi Zurutuza (25th).

Unai Orradre (19th) steps in as the replacement for long term absentee Angel Piqueras at QJMotor.

Mario Aji also misses the round but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Catalan Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1m 41.611s
2Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.014s
3Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.026s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.204s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.216s
6Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.348s
7Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.400s
8Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.462s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.477s
10Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.493s
11Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.540s
12Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.597s
13Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.597s
14Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.606s
15Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.613s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI  (Kalex)+0.636s
17Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.702s
18Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.773s
19Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI  (Kalex)+0.781s
20Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.919s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.131s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.142s
23Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.159s
24Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.672s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.719s
26David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.790s
27Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.000s

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Daniel Munoz (2025) 1m 42. 355s
All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1m 41.549s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1m 41.549s

Free Practice 1:

The first session saw Celestino Vietti put in a late string of fast laps to lead in the morning, taking over from Senna Agius.

Alex Escrig was back on form for third, completing a mix of manufacturers at the top of the timesheets for Forward, behind the Boscoscuro and Kalex.

Current main title contenders Guevara and Gonzalez completed the early top five.

Rueda was the top rookie, a much improved 11th as he looked at home on a more familiar track.

David Alonso was still struggling with his training injury in 17th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

 

2026 Catalan Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1m 42.028s
2Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.425s
3Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.539s
4Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.580s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)0.678s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)0.689s
7Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)0.847s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.982s
9Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.104s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.140s
11Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.159s
12Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.159s
13Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.226s
14Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI  (Kalex)+1.321s
15Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI  (Kalex)+1.462s
16Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.506s
17David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.523s
18Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.618s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.682s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.758s
21Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.774s
22Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.799s
23Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.945s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+2.073s
25Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.389s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.393s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)
 		+2.908s

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