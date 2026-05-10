2026 French Moto2  - Race Results

The French Moto2 race at Le Mans was restarted after a red flag to remove a bike from the track, with Izan Guevara still managing to reign supreme for his first win of 2026 at round five of the championship.

The race had already been cut to 14 laps and declared wet, before a fall for Jorge Navarro left his bike stranded on the straight, with the red flag waved to aid removal safely for the marshals on track.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider had been in control of the weekend, securing his first ever pole with a new lap record, and had held the lead on the first set of lights out.

Holding his nerve, the Spaniard got a good start again at the second time of asking, managing his gap out front on the dry line, in the dry declared second race, to take home his first win of the season. Guevara celebrated with a wheelie - his last win came at the final round of 2025, in Valencia.

Manuel Gonzalez came in as championship leader, and won from pole in France in 2025.

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Usually cautious in the wet, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was lifted by the dry line, skipping the extended sighting laps ahead of the original start to sit confidently in fifth on the grid. It was not misplaced as the Spaniard sat second to the Boscoscuro when the race was halted.

With all the work to do again, Gonzalez got another strong start aboard his Kalex to try and reel in his race rival, but fell just short, narrowing the advantage to 0.566s over the line, for valuable points in second.

Ivan Ortola made up a huge eleven places to finish the podium after an electric dash to the front of the race for QJMotor.

Alonso Lopez was also heading in the right direction, stuck in a safe and lonely fourth for Gresini.

David Alonso finished fifth. The Aspar rider had to stage a comeback after catching his team-mate Daniel Holgado, sending the pair several places back to sixth and eighth.

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The Colombian, who is carrying injury, put the incident behind him to rally to fifth, while Holgado - already short of a front fender after a crash on the first start with the garage frantically repairing his bike to get him out for the restart, fell back to eleventh.

Ahead on track, Celestino Vietti placed sixth, his own race not without incident - the SpeedRS rider was sent around the penalty loop for taking Barry Baltus out of the restart on lap one.

Senna Agius was right behind to the chequered flag in seventh for the Dynavolt team after winning the last two rounds, while a much improved Joe Roberts was at the lead of the group on track in fifth for much of the race before a late drop back to eighth for American Racing.

Filip Salac recovered from a tough start, slipping back from the front row on his way to ninth behind his team-mate, holding a small advantage over Aron Canet, who completed the top ten at the Bugatti circuit for Elf Marc VDS.

Holgado was next to the finish, just under a second ahead of Sergio Garcia in 12th for Italjet Gresini.

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The remaining points on offer went to Zonta Van den Goorbergh in 13th for the Idrofoglia team, 14th placed Deniz Oncu on the second Marc VDS bike and Tony Arbolino who ran wide early on before going on to finish 15th for Fantic Racing.

Official French Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 34.941s

All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

New lap record: Izan Guevara (2026 -Q2) 1m 33.910s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

The top rookie battle was next to finish, with Alberto Ferrnadez first over the line in 16th, in a close battle with rivals Luca Lunetta and Moto3 reigning champion Jose Antonio Rueda.

A shortcut long lap penalty saw Taiyo Furusato finish 23rd.

Daniel Munoz was forced wide early on so had no time to recover from his grid penalty, bringing home his Italtrans bike in 24th.

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Crashes, injuries and replacements

Jorge Navarro did not make the restart.

There was one further faller in addition to Baltus and Veijer, with Ayumu Sasaki suffering a late exit.

Marcos Ramirez was back as the long term replacement for Angel Piqueras at QJMotor, finishing 20th.



Championship standings

The race already being shortened by the weather meant a further reduction did not remove enough laps for half points.

Gonzalez still holds an overall lead, moving onto 79.5 points, with his advantage still at 9.5 points, but now over Guevara, who moves up to second on 70 points after collecting a maximum 25.

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Agius drops to third on 59 points, now 20.5 points behind. The top five in the championship is completed by Vietti with 53 points and Alonso on 48, just ahead of team-mate Holgado who has 43 points after five races.

With none of the rookies claiming a point, their standings are unchanged, with Rueda 23rd overall with a solitary point. Ferrandez is directly behind on half a point.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.