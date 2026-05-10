Martin is gone, 0.6s his gap already. Bezzecchi now coming under pressure from Ogura, 0.6s back to the Japanese.
MotoGP France LIVE: Martin takes lead late on, Pecco Bagnaia crashes out
Live coverage of the 2026 French MotoGP race at Le Mans, the fifth grand prix of the 2026 season.
KEY MOMENTS
- Race is underway
- Bezzecchi leads early on
- Alex Marquez crashes
- Razgatlioglu breaks down on sighting lap
Live updates from the 2026 French MotoGP race at Le Mans, which is due to start at 14:00 local time.
Francesco Bagnaia starts the race from pole position after narrowly beating Marc Marquez to pole position on Saturday morning.
Marquez's crash yesterday leaves him absent from the grid today for a broken metatarsal. He will also have shoulder surgery that was already planned for after the Catalunya race next weekend, which he will also now miss.
No Marquez means everyone from third back in qualifying moves up a spot, which means a front row start for Fabio Di Giannantonio who started terribly from fourth yesterday, dropping to 14th before crashing early on at turn three.
Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi also moves up a position from third to second for today's grid, he will also be hoping to gain a position or two by the chequered flag, having been third yesterday - his first Sprint podium of the year.
Bezzecchi led into turn three yesterday but he was out-done around the outside by Jorge Martin, who led from that point until the end of the race for his second Sprint win of the season. Martin started eighth yesterday but will go from seventh today, arguably making the start more difficult for him since he will now be on the outside heading into turns one and two rather than in the middle of the grid, from where he was able to find so much space on the outside into turn three yesterday.
Marc Marquez is not the only absentee today, as Maverick Vinales also misses out through injury. The Spaniard hasn't raced since Brazil and is replaced this weekend by Jonas Folger.
Lap 25 and Martin leads, makes his move at turn three where he's been so effective all afternoon.
Three to go.
Martin all over Bezzecchi now for the lead with 4 to go.
Ogura up to third also on that lap, Acosta back to fourth.
Sector three is the key for Martin, took three tenths in that sector on lap 22. 0.5s is the gap.
Ogura now on Acosta's tail for third having passed Di Giannantonio a few laps ago.
Both Aprilias back to high-1:31s on that lap, but Martin again a tenth better.
Binder down now at turn seven.
Bezzecchi responds somewhat on lap 20 but Martin still a tenth faster.
Mir has crashed out.
Martin 0.5s faster than Bezzecchi that time and the gap is a second. This is all in Martin's hands, his pace is ridiculous.
Martin makes the move to P2 at turn three beginning lap 18. 10 laps for him to catch Bezzecchi, 1.6s the gap.
1.3s between Bezzecchi and Acosta, Bezzecchi a tenth better that time.
That Bagnaia crash really opens the door for Martin, who is 0.4s a lap faster than Bezzecchi on lap 16, but needs to clear Acosta.
As the pressure was mounting from Acosta, Bagnaia has gone down at turn three on lap 17. He seems okay but that's a good race for the Italian out the window.
Bagnaia fading. 0.9s his gap to the lead now, Martin within a second of him now, and Acosta really applying the pressure.
0.7s for Bezzecchi at the front, Martin closing in, though, 1.1s off the podium and 2s off the lead.
Moreira has gone down, looks like maybe turn seven. He seems to be okay.
Gap at the front has eeked back out to 0.7s. Martin closed in on Acosta that lap, 1.5s his deficit to the podium now.
Bezzecchi maintains that 0.6s gap, Martin now 2.5s off the lead.
Martin and Di Giannantonio battling for a few corners on lap nine for fourth. Martin eventually makes it his, but he's 1.7s behind Acosta now.
Bagnaia much better than Bezzecchi that lap, 0.6s the gap now, and Acosta is going with him.
Ogura tried to pass Quartararo at the penultimate corner but ran wide and lost a spot to Mir.
Almost a second for Bezzecchi now, Bagnaia hasn't dropped Acosta. Di Giannantonio, Martin still in the picture, Ogura not too far away either in seventh but he needs to clear Quartararo.
Bagnaia up to second at turn three beginning lap seven.
Further back, Quartararo back to sixth at Di Giannantonio and Martin move through.
Bezzecchi 0.8s clear at the front now and Bagnaia really pressuring Acosta, he can see Bezzecchi disappearing.
Bagnaia up to third at turn one beginning lap five, passing Quartararo.
Bezzecchi fastest lap of the race on lap four, 0.5s his gap now.
Bezzecchi still only a couple of tenths clear at the front, Quartararo holding onto third from Bagnaia, too. Martin closing in on Di Giannantonio for fifth.
Martin passed Ogura for sixth at turn one to begin lap three.
Bezzecchi leads but only by tenths, Acosta now up to second in front of Quartararo. Bagnaia fastest lap of the race in fourth.