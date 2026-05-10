MotoGP France LIVE: Martin takes lead late on, Pecco Bagnaia crashes out

KEY MOMENTS

Race is underway

Bezzecchi leads early on

Alex Marquez crashes

Razgatlioglu breaks down on sighting lap

Live updates from the 2026 French MotoGP race at Le Mans, which is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Francesco Bagnaia starts the race from pole position after narrowly beating Marc Marquez to pole position on Saturday morning.

Marquez's crash yesterday leaves him absent from the grid today for a broken metatarsal. He will also have shoulder surgery that was already planned for after the Catalunya race next weekend, which he will also now miss.

No Marquez means everyone from third back in qualifying moves up a spot, which means a front row start for Fabio Di Giannantonio who started terribly from fourth yesterday, dropping to 14th before crashing early on at turn three.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi also moves up a position from third to second for today's grid, he will also be hoping to gain a position or two by the chequered flag, having been third yesterday - his first Sprint podium of the year.

Bezzecchi led into turn three yesterday but he was out-done around the outside by Jorge Martin, who led from that point until the end of the race for his second Sprint win of the season. Martin started eighth yesterday but will go from seventh today, arguably making the start more difficult for him since he will now be on the outside heading into turns one and two rather than in the middle of the grid, from where he was able to find so much space on the outside into turn three yesterday.

Marc Marquez is not the only absentee today, as Maverick Vinales also misses out through injury. The Spaniard hasn't raced since Brazil and is replaced this weekend by Jonas Folger.