2026 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, where Izan Guevara lead the way into Q2 with the top time.
The first day of Moto2 action at round five of the championship at Le Mans saw an early lap from Izan Guevara hold on as quickest to lead the charge into the Q2 places head of the Moto2 French Grand Prix.
The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider set the best time, a 1m 34.348s lap, just minutes in, with the time remaining unbeaten at the chequered flag, despite it being a close session.
The riders behind fought hard to match the benchmark, with Celestino Vietti coming closest to the Kalex man, posting a time just 0.002s slower as the SpeedRS rider chipped away at his time throughout the session on his Boscoscuro.
Barry Baltus was just a thousandth further back for Fantic Racing, in a session which saw all of the top 13 inside half a second of the top time, with the top 23 all within a second of the lap.
Ivan Ortola was fourth quickest for QJMotor, with Alonso Lopez continuing his improved run, claiming another session inside the top five for Italjet Gresini.
Daniel Holgado was the best of the Aspar riders in sixth, just quicker than Jerez polesitter Collin Veijer, who placed seventh in the session for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Manuel Gonzalez won from pole last season, but was only eighth quickest on Friday, leaving work to do with wet weather predicted for the weekend, conditions the Spanaird does not favour.
His team-mate at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Jerez race winner Senna Agius, was ninth with Ayumu Sasaki tucking in behind Gonzalez on track for a top ten place overnight for the Idrofoglia team.
Filip Salac made a huge comeback from FP1, where he was last after a fall for 11th for American Racing.
Aron Canet kept his FP1 form going to claim 12th for Elf Marc VDS, with the remaining Q2 progression slots going to Zonta van den Goorbergh, who fought back into the top 14 to finish 13th for Idrofolglia and Sergio Garcia who just held onto the final spot for Gresini.
Daniel Munoz was the rider to just miss out on 15th for Italtrans.
Joe Roberts struggled in 16th, as did Tony Arbolino, who finds himself back in Q1 after placing 17th.
David Alonso also needs a trip through the first session to see progression after he was one place further back on the timesheets in 18th. Recent frontrunner Alex Escrig was also off the pace for Forward, in 19th.
Alberto Ferrandez was the top rookie in the second session, finishing the day 23rd for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
He took over from Luca Lunetta, who crashed, with Mario Aji also a faller.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 French Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.348s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.002s
|3
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.003s
|4
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.044s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.088s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.104s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.149s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.161s
|9
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.185s
|10
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.288s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.325s
|12
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.396s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.459s
|14
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.522s
|15
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.558s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.586s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.610s
|18
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.664s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.803s
|20
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.814s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.882s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.974s
|23
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.978s
|24
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.036s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.057s
|26
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.058s
|27
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.099s
|28
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.985s
Official French Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 34.941s
All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s
Free Practice 1
Heading into the last ten minutes Gonzalez posted the best lap of the session, still leading the way as the clock hit zero.
It was a another close session, with Guevara second by a slim 0.083s with all the top 11 withing half a second of the lead time.
After a trip through the gravel, causing a brief yellow flag, Vietti bounced back to climb from ninth to third as the chequered flag waved.
The early top five was completed by Baltus and Agius.
Canet gave a glimpse of his old form, improving to tenth late on in FP1.
Lunetta was the top rookie in the first session, in 18th.
There was only one fall - Salac headed out of the pits late after discussions with his mechanics, crashing when he headed out on track, flicked off his American Racing bike in a strange turn 3 crash.
Marcos Ramirez (21st on Friday) is the only replacement rider, in again with QJMotor for the injured rookie, Angel Piqueras.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
|2026 French Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 34.740s
|2
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.083s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.101s
|4
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.126s
|5
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.149s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.149s
|7
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.175s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.222s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.256s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.449s
|11
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.463s
|12
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.611s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.666s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.768s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.819s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.839s
|17
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.843s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.937s
|19
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.934s
|20
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.975s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.017s
|22
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.037s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI (Kalex)
|+1.044s
|24
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.239s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.309s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.560s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.705s
|28
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|No Time