2026 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

The first day of Moto2 action at round five of the championship at Le Mans saw an early lap from Izan Guevara hold on as quickest to lead the charge into the Q2 places head of the Moto2 French Grand Prix.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider set the best time, a 1m 34.348s lap, just minutes in, with the time remaining unbeaten at the chequered flag, despite it being a close session.

The riders behind fought hard to match the benchmark, with Celestino Vietti coming closest to the Kalex man, posting a time just 0.002s slower as the SpeedRS rider chipped away at his time throughout the session on his Boscoscuro.

Barry Baltus was just a thousandth further back for Fantic Racing, in a session which saw all of the top 13 inside half a second of the top time, with the top 23 all within a second of the lap.

Ivan Ortola was fourth quickest for QJMotor, with Alonso Lopez continuing his improved run, claiming another session inside the top five for Italjet Gresini.

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Daniel Holgado was the best of the Aspar riders in sixth, just quicker than Jerez polesitter Collin Veijer, who placed seventh in the session for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Manuel Gonzalez won from pole last season, but was only eighth quickest on Friday, leaving work to do with wet weather predicted for the weekend, conditions the Spanaird does not favour.

His team-mate at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Jerez race winner Senna Agius, was ninth with Ayumu Sasaki tucking in behind Gonzalez on track for a top ten place overnight for the Idrofoglia team.

Filip Salac made a huge comeback from FP1, where he was last after a fall for 11th for American Racing.

Aron Canet kept his FP1 form going to claim 12th for Elf Marc VDS, with the remaining Q2 progression slots going to Zonta van den Goorbergh, who fought back into the top 14 to finish 13th for Idrofolglia and Sergio Garcia who just held onto the final spot for Gresini.

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Daniel Munoz was the rider to just miss out on 15th for Italtrans.

Joe Roberts struggled in 16th, as did Tony Arbolino, who finds himself back in Q1 after placing 17th.

David Alonso also needs a trip through the first session to see progression after he was one place further back on the timesheets in 18th. Recent frontrunner Alex Escrig was also off the pace for Forward, in 19th.

Alberto Ferrandez was the top rookie in the second session, finishing the day 23rd for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

He took over from Luca Lunetta, who crashed, with Mario Aji also a faller.

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Moto3 Practice times:

2026 French Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.348s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.002s 3 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.003s 4 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI (Kalex) +0.044s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.088s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.104s 7 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.149s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.161s 9 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.185s 10 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.288s 11 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.325s 12 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.396s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.459s 14 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.522s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.558s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.586s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.610s 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.664s 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.803s 20 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.814s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA QJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI (Kalex) +0.882s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.974s 23 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.978s 24 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.036s 25 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.057s 26 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.058s 27 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.099s 28 Luca Lunetta ITA Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.985s

Official French Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 34.941s

All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

Free Practice 1

Heading into the last ten minutes Gonzalez posted the best lap of the session, still leading the way as the clock hit zero.

It was a another close session, with Guevara second by a slim 0.083s with all the top 11 withing half a second of the lead time.

After a trip through the gravel, causing a brief yellow flag, Vietti bounced back to climb from ninth to third as the chequered flag waved.

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The early top five was completed by Baltus and Agius.

Canet gave a glimpse of his old form, improving to tenth late on in FP1.

Lunetta was the top rookie in the first session, in 18th.

There was only one fall - Salac headed out of the pits late after discussions with his mechanics, crashing when he headed out on track, flicked off his American Racing bike in a strange turn 3 crash.

Marcos Ramirez (21st on Friday) is the only replacement rider, in again with QJMotor for the injured rookie, Angel Piqueras.

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FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: