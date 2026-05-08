2026 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, where Izan Guevara lead the way into Q2 with the top time.

Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2
Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2
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The first day of Moto2 action at round five of the championship at Le Mans saw an early lap from Izan Guevara hold on as quickest to lead the charge into the Q2 places head of the Moto2 French Grand Prix.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider set the best time, a 1m 34.348s lap, just minutes in, with the time remaining unbeaten at the chequered flag, despite it being a close session.

The riders behind fought hard to match the benchmark, with Celestino Vietti coming closest to the Kalex man, posting a time just 0.002s slower as the SpeedRS rider chipped away at his time throughout the session on his Boscoscuro.

Barry Baltus was just a thousandth further back for Fantic Racing, in a session which saw all of the top 13 inside half a second of the top time, with the top 23 all within a second of the lap.

Ivan Ortola was fourth quickest for QJMotor, with Alonso Lopez continuing his improved run, claiming another session inside the top five for Italjet Gresini.

Daniel Holgado was the best of the Aspar riders in sixth, just quicker than Jerez polesitter Collin Veijer, who placed seventh in the session for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Manuel Gonzalez won from pole last season, but was only eighth quickest on Friday, leaving work to do with wet weather predicted for the weekend, conditions the Spanaird does not favour.

His team-mate at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Jerez race winner Senna Agius, was ninth with Ayumu Sasaki tucking in behind Gonzalez on track for a top ten place overnight for the Idrofoglia team.

Filip Salac made a huge comeback from FP1, where he was last after a fall for 11th for American Racing.

Aron Canet kept his FP1 form going to claim 12th for Elf Marc VDS, with the remaining Q2 progression slots going to Zonta van den Goorbergh, who fought back into the top 14 to finish 13th for Idrofolglia and Sergio Garcia who just held onto the final spot for Gresini.

Daniel Munoz was the rider to just miss out on 15th for Italtrans.

Joe Roberts struggled in 16th, as did Tony Arbolino, who finds himself back in Q1 after placing 17th.

David Alonso also needs a trip through the first session to see progression after he was one place further back on the timesheets in 18th. Recent frontrunner Alex Escrig was also off the pace for Forward, in 19th.

Alberto Ferrandez was the top rookie in the second session, finishing the day 23rd for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

He took over from Luca Lunetta, who crashed, with Mario Aji also a faller.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 French Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 34.348s
2Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.002s
3Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.003s
4Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI  (Kalex)+0.044s
5Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.088s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.104s
7Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.149s
8Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.161s
9Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.185s
10Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.288s
11Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.325s
12Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.396s
13Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.459s
14Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.522s
15Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.558s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.586s
17Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.610s
18David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.664s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.803s
20Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.814s
21Marcos RamirezSPAQJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI  (Kalex)+0.882s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.974s
23Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.978s
24Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.036s
25Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.057s
26Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.058s
27Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.099s
28Luca LunettaITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.985s

Official French Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 34.941s
All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

Free Practice 1

Heading into the last ten minutes Gonzalez posted the best lap of the session, still leading the way as the clock hit zero.

It was a another close session, with Guevara second by a slim 0.083s with all the top 11 withing half a second of the lead time.

After a trip through the gravel, causing a brief yellow flag, Vietti bounced back to climb from ninth to third as the chequered flag waved.

The early top five was completed by Baltus and Agius.

Canet gave a glimpse of his old form, improving to tenth late on in FP1.

Lunetta was the top rookie in the first session, in 18th.

There was only one fall - Salac headed out of the pits late after discussions with his mechanics, crashing when he headed out on track, flicked off his American Racing bike in a strange turn 3 crash.

Marcos Ramirez (21st on Friday) is the only replacement rider, in again with QJMotor for the injured rookie, Angel Piqueras.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 French Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.740s
2Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.083s
3Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.101s
4Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.126s
5Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.149s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.149s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI  (Kalex)+0.175s
8Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.222s
9Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.256s
10Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.449s
11Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.463s
12Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.611s
13Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.666s
14Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.768s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.819s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.839s
17David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.843s
18Luca LunettaITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.937s
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.934s
20Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.975s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.017s
22Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.037s
23Marcos RamirezSPAQJMOTOR - El Motorista - MSI  (Kalex)+1.044s
24Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.239s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.309s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.560s
27Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.705s
28Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)No Time

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