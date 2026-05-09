2026 French Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Moto2 qualifying in Le Mans for the French round of the championship saw Izan Guevara pick up his first ever intermediate class pole, with a lap record.

After finishing fastest on Friday, The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider had already lowered the lap record in FP2 earlier in the day, the first sub 1m 34s lap of the Bugatti layout.

An early charge saw the Boscoscuro rider drop his own new best to a record 1m 33.910s lap.

It was Daniel Holgado who came closest to his fellow countryman, just 0.086s slower for Aspar aboard the Kalex in another tight Moto2 session, which saw the top 14 all within half a second of the new benchmark time.

Third went to a much improved Filip Salac, who saw his last effort after the chequered flag pull him up from eighth to a front row start for American Racing.

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Barry Baltus was shuffled back by Salac’s charge, the Fantic rider had no answer after a late crash at turn 6, La Chapelle.

Manuel Gonzalez, who won the French round from pole last season, was another rider leaving it late to improve, his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike was down in 16th before he took the chequered flag to move up to fifth, exactly matching the time of Baltus.

Joe Roberts was also having an improved weekend on his American Racing bike, a strong showing in FP2 was echoed by his qualifying performance, improving further after coming through Q1 to finish Q2 in sixth.

David Alonso had also needed a trip through Q1 to secure seventh on the second Aspar bike, just ahead of Alonso Lopez who was eighth fastest for Italjet Gresini.

Celestino Vietti was just a thousandth slower than his fellow countryman in ninth for SpeedRS, with Collin Veijer, who took pole in Jerez, completing the top ten on the grid.

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Official French Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Barry Baltus (2025) 1m 34.941s

All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

New lap record: Izan Guevara (2026 - FP2) 1m 33.931s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1m 34.315s

Q1 - Munoz leads Q2 march, Roberts survives anxious wait to progress.

Daniel Munoz, who just missed out with his practice time, finished Q1 on top allowing him another chance to improve ahead of his incoming penalty.

The Italtrans rider will be further back on the grid on Sunday, having picked up a three place grid demotion for riding slowly on Friday, going on to qualify 13th, so will line up 16th on Sunday.

Alonso, who it was revealed has been off the pace since arriving in France because of a training accident between rounds, damaging his shoulder, was last in the morning FP2 session as he rested his body. The Aspar rider applied himself when it counted to move on with the second best time, joined by Arbolino (16th) in third.

After running wide Roberts had his late effort cancelled so endured a wait to see if his time in fourth would be enough to hold on for progression - which it did.

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A winner in Moto3 last year at Le Mans, rookie Jose Antonio Rueda showed a glimmer of improvement in FP2, and placed fifth in Q1, just missing out on moving on to the second session for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

There was also no way out for Alex Escrig, who has been of his recent form since arriving in Le Mans, still the best of the tow Forward riders in sixth, for 20th on the grid.

There is only one alteration to the Moto2 class as Marcos Ramirez returned as the long term replacement for the injured Angel Piqueras at QJMotor finishing eighth for a 22nd place start on Sunday.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

