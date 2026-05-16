2026 Catalunya Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Moto2 qualifying at Circuit de Barcelona for the Catalan round of the championship saw six different pole-sitters in six races as Celestino Vietti took pole position.

The Beta Tools SpeedRS rider was loose and comfortable on the bike, tidying up his lap while embracing the bobbles on track, to back up his Friday dominance with a new lap record.

The 1m 41.076s lap took over at the top right at the end of the session at a track where the Boscoscuro rider has previously gone well - a winner from pole in 2022.

Second went to Collin Veijer. When topping the timesheets the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was briefly dethroned by Manuel Gonzalez before being reinstated only to lose out by 0.262s to Vietti.

Veijer has a long lap penalty to serve in the race for the crash he caused at the last round in France.

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The first day saw a slow start for Gonzalez, but the championship leader was in a different mode on Saturday, beginning the day with a now bettered lap record in FP2.

After flirting with the number one spot the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider went on to finish third, completing the front row.

Ivan Ortola will lead off the second row for QJMotor after finishing Q2 fourth quickest as the best of the riders to graduate from Q1, ahead of Alonso Lopez who put in personal best after personal best but never saw big progress as his rivals also picked up the pace, leaving the Gresini rider fifth.

Aron Canet showed more encouraging improvements in sixth for Elf Marc VDS, with Filip Salac the best of the American Racing riders in seventh - the first rider to be over half a second from the new record lap.

Daniel Holgado, who was the old lap record holder from his qualifying performance for pole last year, was straight back into the pits after a early highside saw him break his front screen. That left the Aspar rider playing catch-up, climbing back to eighth.

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Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Luca Lunetta for SpeedRS, completing the top 10 on the grid on Sunday.

Izan Guevara, who won from pole at the last round in France, was eleventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

A late crash from Alex Escrig not only saw the Forward bike collect Alberto Ferrandez ahead after pulling out of an overtake on the rookie, but also brought out the yellow flags, cancelling a flurry of last laps.

Official Catalan Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Munoz (2025) 1m 42. 355s

Previous all time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1m 41.549s

New lap record: Celestino Vietti (2026, Q2) 1m 41.076s

Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2026, Q2) 1m 41.076s

Q1 - Rookies Lunetta and Rueda beat race winners to the progression places

Lunetta set the pace in Q1 to move out of the session for the first time since joining the class, a huge comeback after his earlier injury absences.

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Ortola was second, with another rookie, reigning Moto3 champion Rueda making a late move from seventh to third to also got to Q2.

David Alonso (13th) - still carrying a training injury affecting his arm - held onto the final slot, Sergio Garcia looked set to take the place while using the Colombian as a marker, but a wobble saw him lose time, finishing sixth, for 20th on the gird for Italjet Gresini.

The rider just missing out was Zonta van den Goorbergh, who could not reply as he dropped out of the transition places after a crash.

After his fall earlier in the weekend Barry Baltus could only manage a time good enough for 21st on the grid for Fantic Racing.

There was no way out for both Tony Arbolino and Joe Roberts, former title challengers in the Moto2 class, who were 23rd and 24th respectively.

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Picking up injury in his red flag fall at the start of the French race means Jorge Navarro is replaced at Klint Forward Racing by Xabi Zurutuza (27th).

Unai Orradre (22nd) returns to the paddock as the replacement for long term absentee Angel Piqueras at QJMotor.

Mario Aji is also absent, but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Full qualifying results can be found below.

2026 Catalan Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 1m33.910s 2 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.262s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.360s 4 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI (Kalex) +0.379s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.445s 6 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.476s 7 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.507s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.550s 9 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.579s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.605s 11 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.623s 12 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.716s 13 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.730s 14 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.757s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.222s 16 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.318s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.518s 18 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +3.460s Q1 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.972s 20 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.010s 21 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.087s 22 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - Bordoy - MSI (Kalex) 1m 42.284s 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.357s 24 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.404s 25 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.405s 26 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.775s 27 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 1m 43.381s



