Bezzecchi leads onto the final lap, 3 seconds is his lead. Martin 2s clear of Bagnaia, who has 1s over a fast-closing Ogura. Could be a podium in this for the Trackhouse rider yet, or will Bagnaia make it back-to-back P3s?
MotoGP Mugello REACTION after Aprilia takes 1-2 with Bezzecchi and Martin
Live coverage from race at the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix from the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.
Live updates from the race at the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. The Italian Grand Prix is due to start this afternoon at 14:00 local time
Key Moments
- Bezzecchi wins for Aprilia
- Martin secures Aprilia 1-2
- Bagnaia holds onto third despite Ogura charge
- Bezzecchi takes the lead on lap 14
- Fernandez wide at turn one
- Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole
Marco Bezzecchi starts today's race from pole position. He blew the Sprint yesterday from pole at the first corner, braking too early.
The Italian holds a 12-point championship lead over Jorge Martin heading into today's Italian Grand Prix after the Spaniard finished second yesterday from third on the grid. Martin was beaten by Raul Fernandez, who took his first Sprint win and starts from second today, and the 2024 champion said he would study Fernandez's data overnight to try to improve for today.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was the Ducati rider to prevent an all-Aprilia podium yesterday from seventh on the grid. He'll start there again today, and curiously was the only rider to use a soft-compound rear tyre in Warm Up this morning. Bezzecchi had mentioned yesterday that a soft rear could be an option today because the pace will be slower than in the Sprint, which was won with a medium-compound rear tyre.
Behind Bezzecchi yesterday was Marc Marquez who admitted afterwards that he's "not enjoying" this weekend as he's running out of energy after several laps in a row.
Francesco Bagnaia has been good at times this weekend but was underwhelming yesterday, qualifying sixth and finishing seventh; he blamed the Sprint result on a poor start.
Outside of the dominating Italian factories, KTM is the most promising manufacturer, although Pedro Acosta was only ninth yesterday, saying the RC16 riders "just have to survive". It was a similarly downbeat tune from Maverick Vinales, although he was pleased enough to be physically able to push the bike enough to discover the areas he needs to work on with it.
Diogo Moreira was the standout surprise yesterday, despite finishing 10th, after he spent the opening laps of the race towards the front of the field for the first time as a MotoGP rider. The Brazilian explained afterwards that it was a good learning experience, and that he relished the chance to pass Marc Marquez.
It's victory for Marco Bezzecchi in Mugello. Martin makes it an Aprilia 1-2, and Bagnaia just about holds onto third from Ogura, who was so much faster in the last laps.
Ogura made the move on the entry to the final corner but Bagnaia squared him off in the middle and beat him on the run to the line.
Ogura fourth, then Di Giannantonio, Acosta, Marquez, Fernandez, Aldeguer, and Moreira complete the top-10.
Di Giannantonio has also passed Acosta, who is now back to battling Marquez, only now they're fighting for 6th.
There was contact in that Ogura move as Acosta tried to square him off on the exit of turn one, but it was all fair enough.
Bezzecchi with over 2.5s now over Martin, who is under 2s clear of Bagnaia, but the Italian is a touch slower.
Ogura passed Acosta on the run to turn one so is P4 now.
Bezzecchi now over 2s clear at the front. Feels like Martin has accepted second, but still five to go.
Further back, the P4 battle is continuing and also has Ogura and Di Giannantonio involved now. In fact, Marquez has slipped to the back of the group after Ogura passed him at turn 10.
Strong lap for Bezzecchi, 1m46.6s, Martin in the 1m47s. Some response from the Italian and he now leads by 1.9s.
1m47.0s for Bezzecchi, 1.46.8s for Martin. If Bezzecchi has more pace he needs to use it, or this will be a repeat of Le Mans.
Acosta passes Marquez at turn one, that could be the move he needs to make P4 his own.
Martin up to P2 on lap 16. He's now 1.4s behind Bezzecchi with 8 laps to go. There's time.
Marquez and Acosta still going at it for fourth. Marquez maintains the advantage for now, but Acosta refuses to let it go.
What a lap from Bezzecchi. 0.8s clear of Bagnaia already with a 1.46.2s. Suddenly, he's over a second of Martin, too.
Bagnaia only 0.4s clear of the Spaniard.
Bezzecchi finally makes his move to the front on lap 14, out-brakes Bagnaia down the inside. 10 to go.
Bagnaia and Bezzecchi back down to mid-46s that time, Martin stays at 46.8s so he's now back to over a second off the lead.
Bagnaia into the 1m47s that time, but he holds the lead. Martin back to a 47.8s himself.
Bastianini crashed out but looks okay.
Crutchlow has retired.
Martin now within a second of the lead for the first time since he made the mistake at Biondetti about 10 laps ago.
Pressure mounting on Bezzecchi to make this move. High 49s for both leaders that time.
Alex Rins has crashed out at turn one. He's walking away.
14 laps to go and Bagnaia drops into the 1m49.5s. You feel Martin will be right with the leaders if Bezzecchi can't find a way through soon, he was a tenth faster that time.
Martin lost time this time, back to a 1m49.4s.
Bagnaia with 0.2s over Bezzecchi, who remains a second ahead of Martin.
Martin 0.2s faster than Bezzecchi that time, he's now 1s behind his teammate and 1.5s off the lead.
Marquez went wide in the middle of the final corner to try to get the drive down the straight, Aldeguer cut underneath him, then Marquez passed both Aldeguer and Acosta in the straight. Acosta lost out to Aldeguer in that, too.
Ogura now in that battle.
Acosta finally makes the move at Scarperia. A bit of a late one, but clean enough.
Acosta passed Marquez at the final corner because Marquez can't change direction well at Biondetti, but the Ducati speed is superior on the straight and Marquez reclaims it. Aldeguer right with them, too.