MotoGP Mugello REACTION after Aprilia takes 1-2 with Bezzecchi and Martin

Live updates from the race at the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. The Italian Grand Prix is due to start this afternoon at 14:00 local time

Key Moments

Bezzecchi wins for Aprilia

Martin secures Aprilia 1-2

Bagnaia holds onto third despite Ogura charge

Bezzecchi takes the lead on lap 14

Fernandez wide at turn one

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole

Marco Bezzecchi starts today's race from pole position. He blew the Sprint yesterday from pole at the first corner, braking too early.

The Italian holds a 12-point championship lead over Jorge Martin heading into today's Italian Grand Prix after the Spaniard finished second yesterday from third on the grid. Martin was beaten by Raul Fernandez, who took his first Sprint win and starts from second today, and the 2024 champion said he would study Fernandez's data overnight to try to improve for today.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the Ducati rider to prevent an all-Aprilia podium yesterday from seventh on the grid. He'll start there again today, and curiously was the only rider to use a soft-compound rear tyre in Warm Up this morning. Bezzecchi had mentioned yesterday that a soft rear could be an option today because the pace will be slower than in the Sprint, which was won with a medium-compound rear tyre.

Behind Bezzecchi yesterday was Marc Marquez who admitted afterwards that he's "not enjoying" this weekend as he's running out of energy after several laps in a row.

Francesco Bagnaia has been good at times this weekend but was underwhelming yesterday, qualifying sixth and finishing seventh; he blamed the Sprint result on a poor start.

Outside of the dominating Italian factories, KTM is the most promising manufacturer, although Pedro Acosta was only ninth yesterday, saying the RC16 riders "just have to survive". It was a similarly downbeat tune from Maverick Vinales, although he was pleased enough to be physically able to push the bike enough to discover the areas he needs to work on with it.

Diogo Moreira was the standout surprise yesterday, despite finishing 10th, after he spent the opening laps of the race towards the front of the field for the first time as a MotoGP rider. The Brazilian explained afterwards that it was a good learning experience, and that he relished the chance to pass Marc Marquez.