Luca Marini “accepts” MotoGP penalty after leg-signal explanation

Luca Marini said he was initially surprised by his Mugello MotoGP grid penalty but “accepts” the Stewards’ verdict after failing to signal his pit entry intentions.

Luca Marini, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Luca Marini, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Luca Marini said he accepts the three-place grid penalty handed to him for Sunday’s Italian MotoGP, despite initially being surprised by the decision.

Marini will drop from 16th to 19th on the grid for ‘riding slow online’ and ‘disturbing’ Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin in final practice.

The incident occurred as Marini peeled off track and into pit lane, causing the pair behind to take avoiding action. 

Martin also raised his hand to try to warn any following riders.

Luca Marini, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Luca Marini, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I talked a lot with Simon [Crafar] and I was really surprised, but he explained that if I could signal with my leg to go into the pit, it was okay,” Marini said.

“I still think that even if I signal with my leg, Franky cannot see my leg because the corner is on the left. 

"But okay, I accept it.”

Even without the penalty, Marini was facing another challenging comeback after his ongoing qualifying woes left him 16th fastest.

Luca Marini making the kind of leg off move he should have done before pulling into pit lane, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Luca Marini making the kind of leg off move he should have done before pulling into pit lane,…
© Gold and Goose

“Same problem as always in qualifying this year,” Marini said after recovering to 13th in the Sprint.

“I cannot push because everything is moving, moving, moving, moving and the traction is cutting every time a lot. No acceleration.

“So, OK, now I'm training myself a lot on the starts and good comebacks and good overtakes!

“I'm enjoying these races, and we will try to do even better tomorrow, starting even further back.”

Rookie Diogo Moreira finished as Honda’s leading rider in tenth place.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Luca Marini “accepts” MotoGP penalty after leg-signal explanation
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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