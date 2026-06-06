2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Results from Qualifying for round eight, the Hungarian Moto2 Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara claimed pole position.
Moto2 qualifying at Balaton Park ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix saw an unexpected pole position for Izan Guevara, his second of the season.
The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider had been experiencing bike issues, mainly with brakes, and worked with the team to get his Boscoscuro back up to speed by qualifying, allowing him to set the best lap of 1m 40.280s to turnaround his weekend.
The Spaniard locked in behind fellow countryman Manuel Gonzalez for his first runs, allowing the number 28 to hone his lap behind, before coming back to use Celestino Vietti ahead as a distant reference to set the best lap of the session.
Guevara took over from Kalex rider Filip Salac, who continued his strong run of qualifying performances in second for American Racing, just 0.024s slower on his solo run, streets ahead of his team-mate Joe Roberts - who will start 22nd after failing to make it out of Q1.
Senna Agius was absent in Hungary last season, but soon made up for a lack of track time compared to his rivals. Sent to the bottom of the standings early on after having his best effort cancelled for track limits, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider fought back for third, beating his team-mate Manuel Gonzalez to a front row start.
Initially building on a statement pair of wins at the Catalan round and Mugello, Gonzalez was immediately fast on arrival in Hungary, finishing Friday on top before lowering the lap record again in the Saturday morning FP2 session.
The championship leader then found himself leading around Guevara, before his session stalled in fifth - first to hit the chequered flag, Gonzalez punched the screen of his bike in frustration.
Alex Escrig was tucked in behind David Alonso as he moved up from ninth to fifth for Forward Racing.
Aspar rider Daniel Holgado was circulating with Collin Veijer in the closing stages, with the Spanaird ahead to move from 10th to sixth at the line for the final time, pushing back team-mate Alonso further, as did Veijer, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo man moving from eighth to seventh.
Alonso Lopez was eighth fastest got Italjet Gresini, the best if the Q1 riders to move on, with Alonso ninth, completing a huge sideways save on his final run as the Colombian aimed to pull back some of the positions lost.
Daniel Munoz completed a competitive top 10 for Italtrans.
Celestino Vietti seemed to lose pace after his Q1 crash, the team got him back on track for the second session but the SpeedRS rider was half a second off the Q2 pace.
Jose Antoino Rueda was the top rookie. Moving directly to Q2 on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the reigning Moto3 champion went on to set the 14th best time.
Ivan Ortola fell right at the start of the session, his bike cartwheeled through the gravel causing huge damage and leaving the QJMotor rider with no time set.
Official Hungarian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1m 40.964s
Old all time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s
New all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2026, FP2) 1m 39.913s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 40.380s
Q1 - Lopez sets the pace, no Piqueras on track
Lopez was immediately quick in the session and kept the improvements coming to dethrone Vietti and move up to Q2 with the top time.
Zonta van den Goorbergh (13th in Q2) was a close second with Vietti third before his late turn 12 crash thanks to laps behind his rookie team-mate Luca Lunetta (21st). The final progression place went to Aron Canet (16th in Q2).
An early fall for Adrian Huertas at the first corner, just seconds into the session, meant the the Italtrans rider finished Q1 without registering a time.
Ayumu Sasaki was the rider who just missed out, fifth in Q1 for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing will see the Japanese rider line up 19th on Sunday, just ahead of fellow countryman, rookie Taiyo Furusato.
Angel Piqueras was in his first round back from injury, but was back out of action after a huge fall on Friday ruled him out of qualifying.
Xabi Zurutuza (24th) now takes over the Forward seat previously helf by Jorge Nararro after team and rider split by mutual consent.
Mario Aji remains out, recovering from his neck injury. For the Hungarian round he is replaced by ex-Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone(26th), back on track after a huge crash in FP2 removed his helmet visor.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
2026 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|1m 40.280s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.024s
|3
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.035s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.061s
|5
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.165s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.190s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.246s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.249s
|9
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.277s
|10
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.335s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.478s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.536s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.557s
|14
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.644s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.781s
|16
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.865s
|17
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.952s
|18
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Exocom - MSI (Kalex)
|No Time
Q1
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|2m 41.290s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 41.349s
|21
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.370s
|22
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 41.448s
|23
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.560s
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|1m 41.672s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1m 41.839s
|26
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 43.036s
|27
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Kalex)
|DNS