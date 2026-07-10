MotoGP Germany LIVE: Friday practice updates

Fabio Quartararo is expected to be announced as a Honda rider, but no official confirmation has come through yet.
He talked about this on Thursday at Sachsenring.
The 2026 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the final round before the summer break at the German Grand Prix.
The championship hits the midway stage this weekend at the Sachsenring, with Aprilia's Jorge Martin coming into the round with a slender championship lead following a third-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast crash at the Assen round to register his third successive non-score on a Sunday, which has seen him lose his grip on the lead of the standings.
Bezzecchi comes into Germany not at 100% fitness, leaving the door open for his rivals to do further damage to him in the championship points.
All eyes are on Marc Marquez in Germany, as he looks for his 10th victory in MotoGP at the Sachsenring. A left-handed circuit, the Ducati rider is expected to be fast from the off in Germany in what could be a weekend that propels him close to the lead of the championship.
Trackhouse will be hoping to build on its standout Assen weekend, where it scored 1-2s in both races. MotoGP's newest winner, Ai Ogura, will be one to watch as the Germany weekend gets underway.
Gresini will be a rider down after Fermin Aldeguer's crash at Assen. He will not be replaced this weekend in Germany.
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix: Friday schedule
FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST
Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST
Fabio Quartararo is expected to be announced as a Honda rider, but no official confirmation has come through yet.
He talked about this on Thursday at Sachsenring.
A lot warmer this afternoon at the Sachsenring.
Air temp is up at 24C now, with ground temp above 40C.
As always, the upcoming session is vital in the race weekend.
The top 10 at the end of this session will advance directly into Q2 qualifying on Saturday morning.
The rest face Q1.
Good afternoon and welcome back to the German Grand Prix!
Practice is up in just under an hour's time.
We'll step away now for a bit of a break before the afternoon running. But we'll still have stories throughout the day, so keep your eyes on this blog for all of the latest updates from the paddock.
Raul Fernandez led a tight FP1 at the MotoGP German Grand Prix.
Report ⬇️
Raul Fernandez ends the session fastest from Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Full report and results to follow...
The chequered flag is out.
Raul Fernandez goes fastest with a 1m20.829s on new rubber.
Five minutes to go.
There's a few out there on new rubber. Martin is one of them, so expect a reasonably big jump from the Aprilia rider.
Joan Mir is out there on fresh medium rubber and jumps up to third.
Watch Franco Morbidelli's Turn 3 crash.
It actually looks like there is a bump or a dip in the asphalt on the exit of Turn 3. Marquez and Morbidelli's crashes were quite similar, while Bagnaia had a moment at the same place.
Franco Morbidelli has had a crash exiting Turn 3. He rattled his bike over the kerb and that unsettled him. He's up and OK.
Standings with 15 minutes to go:
Quiet start to the day for Trackhouse. Ogura is 16th and Fernandez is 18th. Early doors, of course, but that's definitely not where we expected to see that pair after what happened at Assen!
Di Giannantonio is up to second. He could be a huge threat to Marquez's hopes of victory. He holds the lap record at Sachsenring and was on course for a podium before a crash.
Marc Marquez now goes fastest with a 1m20.880s. So, that crash has clearly knocked his confidence...
Marc Marquez improves again to a 1m21.022s.
Been a positive start for Ducati, with three bikes in the top three early on.
Marquez now shoots up to second with a 1m21.144s. A Marquez 1-2 at the top of the standings right now in FP1.
Marc Marquez goes up to 13th after that lap. Just easing himself back into it after that crash.