MotoGP Germany LIVE: Friday practice updates

KEY MOMENTS

MotoGP Practice is at 2pm BST

Raul Fernandez leads FP1

Marc Marquez has early crash

The 2026 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the final round before the summer break at the German Grand Prix.

The championship hits the midway stage this weekend at the Sachsenring, with Aprilia's Jorge Martin coming into the round with a slender championship lead following a third-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast crash at the Assen round to register his third successive non-score on a Sunday, which has seen him lose his grip on the lead of the standings.

Bezzecchi comes into Germany not at 100% fitness, leaving the door open for his rivals to do further damage to him in the championship points.

All eyes are on Marc Marquez in Germany, as he looks for his 10th victory in MotoGP at the Sachsenring. A left-handed circuit, the Ducati rider is expected to be fast from the off in Germany in what could be a weekend that propels him close to the lead of the championship.

Trackhouse will be hoping to build on its standout Assen weekend, where it scored 1-2s in both races. MotoGP's newest winner, Ai Ogura, will be one to watch as the Germany weekend gets underway.

Gresini will be a rider down after Fermin Aldeguer's crash at Assen. He will not be replaced this weekend in Germany.

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix: Friday schedule

FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST

Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST