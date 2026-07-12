The timing screen suggests Martin made a late switch to the soft rear. That is a huge gamble if true!
MotoGP Germany LIVE: Race updates as Marc Marquez looks for 10th Sachsenring win
Lap-by-lap live coverage of the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- German Grand Prix begins at 1pm BST
- Marc Marquez starts from pole
- Marco Bezzecchi is out with injury
The 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 12 July with the 30-lap main race, as Marc Marquez starts from pole.
The reigning world champion clinched pole on Saturday morning with a new lap record, before converting that to a slender victory in the sprint.
Marc Marquez comes into Sunday’s grand prix at the Sachsenring just 32 points from the championship lead, as he chases a third main race victory of the season.
And he will do so without erstwhile championship leader Marco Bezzecchi present, after the Aprilia rider fractured his left collarbone in a heavy crash in qualifying.
It continues a wretched run for Bezzecchi, who will no pass through four grands prix without scoring any points.
Team-mate Jorge Martin was only sixth in the sprint in Germany, but did extend his championship lead to 11 points.
He will go from eighth on the grid as he looks to extend that further, though the points lead could well be stripped from him by an in-form Fabio Di Giannantonio.
The VR46 Ducati rider is just 13 points from the championship lead after finishing third in the sprint on Saturday.
Starting from third on the grid behind the Marquez brothers, he is expected to be a big rival to Marc Marquez in Sunday’s main race.
Aprilia’s hopes of a strong result appear to rest on the shoulders of Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura of Trackhouse, with both going from the second row.
However, Aprilia does look to be a step behind Ducati this weekend.
Alex Marquez goes from second on the grid sporting a special 2003 tribute livery on his Gresini Ducati, as he looks to score back-to-back podiums this weekend.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli and LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira were given three-place grid penalties for impeding in qualifying, dropping them to 10th and 18th instead.
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix schedule
Race (30 laps) - 1pm BST
No change at the front. The Marquez's have gapped Fernandez a little bit.
Ogura now has some space behind him to potentially manage front tyre temp as he plans a move on Fernandez.
DiGia has crashed! He's gone down at Turn 10 while running fifth.
He's up and OK. The front went going through Turn 10.
That's a disaster for his championship points situation.
Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez across the line and sets a new fastest lap.
Acosta charges up the inside of Martin at Turn 1 for sixth.
Martin is on the medium.
DiGia now has Martin and Acosta behind him, so he's got to get going if he has any hopes of the podium.
Alex Marquez was fastest last time around.
Onto lap three. No change among the top three.
The top three are breaking away from Fernandez and DiGia already. The VR46 rider needs to get ahead of Fernandez now.
Bagnaia is up a few spots to seventh ahead of Acosta, Quartararo and Miller.
One lap down.
Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez.
Fernandez takes third from Ogura at the last corner for third.
Martin gets ahead of Quartararo for sixth through Turn 9.
DiGia had a poor start, he's down to fifth behind Fernandez and Ogura.
The 2026 German Grand Prix is GO!
Marc Marquez leads from Alex Marquez. Ogura is third!
The warm-up lap is underway.
Five minutes to go!
Michelin has confirmed everyone will start on the hard front, medium rear tyre combination.
KTM has had a tough weekend in Germany. Pedro Acosta is its leading rider on the grid in eighth. The rest come from outside of the top 10.
Depending on what happens today, Marquez could leave Sachsenring second in the championship. Who'd have thought that just a month ago?
20 minutes till lights out.
Current tyre sheets shows everyone on the hard front, medium rear.
Unlikely to see much deviation from that. DiGia noted that managing tyres in the sprint was difficult because anything you did to manage the rear damaged the front.
Pitlane has opened for the sighting lap to the grid.
Di Giannantonio crashed while using Ducati's 2026-spec aero for the first time this weekend.
It looks like he's going to race it today, which is somewhat surprising.
Good to see Di Giannantonio in the garage ahead of this race after a nasty crash in warm-up this morning.
He goes from third on the grid and could take the championship lead today.
It's a German Grand Prix record crowd at the Sachsenring this weekend.
Pre-weekend (Thursday/Friday): 70,754
Saturday: 92,654
Sunday: 98,423
*Total: 261,831*
Aprilia has just announced that Marco Bezzecchi has undergone surgery on his fractured collarbone.
Full details ⬇️