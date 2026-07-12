MotoGP Germany LIVE: Race updates as Marc Marquez looks for 10th Sachsenring win

KEY MOMENTS

German Grand Prix begins at 1pm BST

Marc Marquez starts from pole

Marco Bezzecchi is out with injury

The 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 12 July with the 30-lap main race, as Marc Marquez starts from pole.

The reigning world champion clinched pole on Saturday morning with a new lap record, before converting that to a slender victory in the sprint.

Marc Marquez comes into Sunday’s grand prix at the Sachsenring just 32 points from the championship lead, as he chases a third main race victory of the season.

And he will do so without erstwhile championship leader Marco Bezzecchi present, after the Aprilia rider fractured his left collarbone in a heavy crash in qualifying.

It continues a wretched run for Bezzecchi, who will no pass through four grands prix without scoring any points.

Team-mate Jorge Martin was only sixth in the sprint in Germany, but did extend his championship lead to 11 points.

He will go from eighth on the grid as he looks to extend that further, though the points lead could well be stripped from him by an in-form Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The VR46 Ducati rider is just 13 points from the championship lead after finishing third in the sprint on Saturday.

Starting from third on the grid behind the Marquez brothers, he is expected to be a big rival to Marc Marquez in Sunday’s main race.

Aprilia’s hopes of a strong result appear to rest on the shoulders of Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura of Trackhouse, with both going from the second row.

However, Aprilia does look to be a step behind Ducati this weekend.

Alex Marquez goes from second on the grid sporting a special 2003 tribute livery on his Gresini Ducati, as he looks to score back-to-back podiums this weekend.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli and LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira were given three-place grid penalties for impeding in qualifying, dropping them to 10th and 18th instead.

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix schedule

Race (30 laps) - 1pm BST