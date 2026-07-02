"One of those historic races" - MotoGP's Jack Miller chasing Suzuka 8 Hours victory this weekend

With Johann Zarco injured, Jack Miller will be the only current MotoGP rider taking part in this weekend's Suzuka 8 Hours.

The Pramac rider returns to the legendary Japanese endurance race as part of Yamaha's factory team for the second year in succession.

After finishing runner-up to the Honda entry of Zarco and Takumi Takahashi last season, Miller, Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Andrea Locatelli will be aiming to go one better in 2026.

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However, unlike last year, when Suzuka took place during the MotoGP summer break, this year's event is sandwiched between the Dutch and German Grands Prix.

With Brno held a week before Assen, that leaves Miller facing a gruelling run of four race weekends in succession.

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But the Australian insists it's worth it.

“It's important, it's a race I really enjoy,” he said. “It's one of those historic races.

“It was always cool that [some GP] guys went and did it. And I'm glad to be a part of that group.”

Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours © Yamaha

"You're riding somebody else's bike"

Miller said training on production machinery helps him adapt quickly to a Bridgestone-shod Superbike.

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“I think 90% of us train on a Superbike or 600 or whatever, which also isn’t using the same technology, tyres or anything [as a MotoGP bike],” Miller said.

However, with riders sharing the same machine at Suzuka, set-up is inevitably a compromise, and you're essentially “riding somebody else's bike”.

“It's a race, and everything's serious, but at the same time… you're not looking too deeply into setup.

“You're riding somebody else's bike, because at the end of the day, you're not trying to adjust anything [specifically for you].

“You just have to get on the bike and ride.”

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Former MotoGP rider Somkiat Chantra will be replacing Zarco in the factory HRC squad, alongside Takahashi and Jonathan Rea.

Suzuka schedule

Qualifying 1 and 2 take place at Suzuka on Friday, followed by the pole-deciding Top 10 Trial on Saturday.

Sunday's race takes place from 11:30 to 19:30 local time.

Miller will then return to Europe for the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring from 10-12 July.