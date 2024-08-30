Honda BSB rider Dean Harrison commits to Supersport for remainder of 2024

Honda UK’s leading road racing star and BSB rider, Dean Harrison, will continue in the Supersport class for the remainder of 2024.

Harrison, who started the year in the Superbike class as a third Honda rider in the top tier of the BSB series, made his 2024 debut in Supersport at the Thruxton BSB earlier this month.

Continuing on the CBR600RR for a second consecutive round at Cadwell Park last weekend, Harrison showed improved speed and finished fourth in Race 1, before crashing out of Race 2.

Ahead of next weekend’s Oulton Park BSB, which in the top class will mark the beginning of the ‘Showdown’ portion of the season, Honda Racing UK has confirmed to Crash.net that Harrison will remain in the Supersport class for the remainder of 2024.

It means that Honda’s four official riders in BSB 2024 will be spread evenly across two classes for the remainder of the year, with Harrison continuing to partner Jack Kennedy in the British Supersport Championship (in which Kennedy is one point behind championship leader Luke Stapleford in second place), while current BSB points leader Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin will continue in the Superbike class.