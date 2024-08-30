Honda BSB rider Dean Harrison commits to Supersport for remainder of 2024

Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison will remain on the CBR600RR in the British Supersport Championship for the rest of 2024.

Dean Harrison, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Dean Harrison, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

Honda UK’s leading road racing star and BSB rider, Dean Harrison, will continue in the Supersport class for the remainder of 2024.

Harrison, who started the year in the Superbike class as a third Honda rider in the top tier of the BSB series, made his 2024 debut in Supersport at the Thruxton BSB earlier this month.

Continuing on the CBR600RR for a second consecutive round at Cadwell Park last weekend, Harrison showed improved speed and finished fourth in Race 1, before crashing out of Race 2.

Ahead of next weekend’s Oulton Park BSB, which in the top class will mark the beginning of the ‘Showdown’ portion of the season, Honda Racing UK has confirmed to Crash.net that Harrison will remain in the Supersport class for the remainder of 2024.

It means that Honda’s four official riders in BSB 2024 will be spread evenly across two classes for the remainder of the year, with Harrison continuing to partner Jack Kennedy in the British Supersport Championship (in which Kennedy is one point behind championship leader Luke Stapleford in second place), while current BSB points leader Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin will continue in the Superbike class.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia warns “we did a very good step” | Martin: “It's not my battle with Marc”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli takes blame as he reacts to huge F1 practice debut crash
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira “can’t be too happy” with 10th place in Aragon MotoGP practice
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton likens “roasting” Mercedes F1 car to “sitting in a sauna with no shorts on”
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro “very happy” about historic day for Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
‘Unrewarding’ day for Yamaha as Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo struggle at Aragon
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Maverick Vinales identifies key area to improve on at Aragon MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull have “identified the issues” but tipped to be behind McLaren at Italian GP
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Friday” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose