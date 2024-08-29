EXCLUSIVE: Honda reveal status of Andrew Irwin recovery after Cadwell Park BSB crash

Following Andrew Irwin’s Sunday crash at Oulton Park, Honda Racing UK have given an update on when they expect the #18 to be back on track.

Irwin crashed during practice on Sunday at last weekend’s Bank Holiday Cadwell Park BSB, with Honda at the time saying that he crashed while trying to avoid another rider.

“During FP3 of round eight of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, Andrew Irwin was involved in an incident at turn 7,” Honda Racing UK said on Saturday at Cadwell Park.

“Whilst taking evasive action to avoid another rider he crashed suffering a heavy knock.”

Having been reviewed on Monday morning, Irwin was declared unfit to continue with the weekend, which went on to see his Honda teammate Tommy Bridewell take a win in Monday’s Race 2, and second place to Kyle Ryde in Race 3.

With the next race at Oulton Park scheduled for 13-15 September, Irwin is expected to be back in time for the round which marks the beginning of the ‘Showdown’ period of the championship.

Today, 29 August, Honda Racing UK has exclusively told Crash.net that it “expect[s] Andrew to be fully fit for Oulton Park and the next time out.”

Irwin sits 12th in the BSB standings.