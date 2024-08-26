British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Ryde wins ‘one of the longest races I’ve ever done’

Kyle Ryde left Cadwell Park highly decorated after three stunning performances, collecting two wins and a second to rival Tommy Bridewell.

His second win in race three came after he inherited the lead - the OMG Grilla Yamaha rider had intended to sit in behind his speedy teammate, Ryan Vickers, who had earned a front row start but was over-eager to perform after a tough weekend, leading to an early spill through the grass.

Leading from the front for so many laps at the tight, narrow track was tough for Ryde:

“It was obviously a good one, winning it but it was probably one of the longest races I’ve ever done. Eighteen laps around here is very hard, never mind twenty and when you’ve got someone like Tommy breathing down your neck for half an hour - it wasn’t easy!”

Consistent lapping from the lead saw Ryde stay out front, but he had permanent pressure from Bridewell on his arrival in second:

I dug deep, set the same lap time every time, did what I needed to do to win - I still thought he was going to pass me at some point ‘cause the pitboard said plus nothing for about eight laps.

The Honda rider was strong in the first sector, especially though Coppice, but Ryde was bale to regain his gap with some sublime riding later in every lap, allowing him to eventually re-establish a small lead over the closing stages of the race:

“I was real good in the last sector, so I just made sure I got through sector one in front and I tried my best through the last sector and hopefully I’d stay in front”.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race three, 26 August © Ian Hopgood Photography

In addition to his three podium finish trophies, the #77 left Cadwell Park with the rider of the round award, the King of the Mountain trophy and the Cadwell 90 award for winning race three, to celebrate 90 years of racing at the track. Ryde, having never won any of the ‘extra trophies' on offer, was emotional to have left Lincolnshire with such a huge collection of silverware:

“Yeah, to win three trophies this weekend and both important ones that come with it - is a first for me - rider of the round as well, so thanks everyone for that and thanks to my team and all my sponsors, everyone that believes in me”.