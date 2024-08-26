British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Bridewell - ‘I was on the limit, over the limit!’

Tommy Bridewell leaves the last round before the Showdown, at Cadwell Park as championship leader as he and main rival Kyle Ryde swapped places from the earlier race two result for race three, the final time around the Lincolnshire track.

The Honda UK rider started fifth and was soon on his way forward , working past the riders ahead, with Glenn Irwin proving to be as much of a roadblock to his ex-title rival as he was to Lee Jackson when he met him on track:

“The last race at Cadwell - good, good, good, good race to be honest - I did enjoy it. It was hard work. weirdly, to be honest because I didn’t make - I didn’t make a bad start, I was obviously second row and I got away in my position, as such, maybe sixth, but I knew who had the pace and who didn’t.

I knew Kyle was going to be strong and to be honest, I knew Lee Jackson had rode great all weekend, so I knew them two were the danger men.

When I got sort of stuck behind Glenn I knew I needed to get past because he didn’t have the pace…so once I got past I knew I needed to get past Lee and Glenn and then got onto Charlie quite quick”.

Once up to second the #1 plated rider set his sights on a second win, having taken victory in the sprint, with Ryde second that time. The Yamaha rider was able to answer every time Bridewell neared, with the Honda quicker in the first sector, but it was he final sector where Ryde was able to make the difference, leaving Bridewell to be on the limit on the last laps to keep in touch:

“I set about Kyle, but honestly I take my hat off to him, the pace was phenomenal, unbelievable. He set a great pace to be fair and I had to work so hard to get back on him and when I got on him I felt okay, but honestly - I was on the limit, over the limit staying with him!”

Bridewell saw the points difference back to nineteen after race three, with a clear gap back to third, giving him a good chance of retaining his title, with just the three Showdown rounds of the season remaining:

"We were losing in a few areas that were hurting us, and had to work a bit harder in other areas and it just made it a difficult week, a difficult lap, to try to make and set up a pass, so I’m happy to get the win today, I’m happy to get second place, it’s good for our championship. Yes Kyle took a few points out of us but it is what it is, I think it’s nice that we’ve got quite a big gap now over third”.

