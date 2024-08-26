British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Jackson’s podium - ‘The best I can do’

Lee Jackson made it a hat-trick of podiums at his home circuit of Cadwell Park in a much improved performance from the MasterMac Honda team.

Lee Jackson, BSB, 2024
Lee Jackson, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Lee Jackson was back on the podium with another third place at his local circuit, Cadwell Park, to close out the Bank Holiday BSB action.

The MasterMac Honda rider had already secured second in race one and a third in the sprint, but found not starting from pole, as he did in the shorter race, took the pressure off:

“So race three, obviously starting from fourth on the grid was a little bit less pressure but I knew it was going to be tricky, I knew that the rest of the second row would be pressuring to get closer to the front.

I knew I had to get a good start but the start I got was pretty good and managed to set into the rhythm and then Glenn passed me into the chicane on the first lap, which wasn’t ideal, that wasn’t anywhere near in the plan, because I knew he had been struggling mid-race, so had to kind of get back past Glenn”.

The race saw his main opponent become his teammate Charlie Nesbitt, but it was his short early battle to get back past Glenn Irwin in the lead group which ate up his tyres:

“Mid-race distance Tommy come through at that point as well, so made it tricky, but we chipped away and caught my team-mate with probably seven or eight to go and passed him to get myself into third, but just managed to use a little bit too much rear tyre unfortunately chasing Glenn down at the start and that just stopped me just catching up to the guys in front”.

The #14 took time to credit the incredible pace set by the two riders ahead of him on track as he added a third podium after a barren spell - his last visit to the rostrum before this weekend coming at the Showdown round at Oulton Park last season:

“The pace was unreal set today by Kyle and Tommy so third place was the best I can do. Shame I didn’t quite get a little two steps closer this morning in the sprint race, but, yeah, after a tough weekend it’s great to be back on the podium.”

